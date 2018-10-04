SABIC Saudi Basic Industries SJSC : SIGNS AGREEMENT IN SAUDI ARABIA FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INNOVATION INITIATIVE TARGETING MORE THAN 100,000 STUDENTS

SABIC and JA Worldwide, a US-based organization dedicated to youth education, have signed an agreement to collaborate on a number of educational and innovation programs in support of communities in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the world where SABIC operates.

In the presence of Sami Al-Osaimi, SABIC Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Abdulkareem Abu-Alnasr, INJAZ Saudi Chairman and Vice Chairman of INJAZ Al-Arab, Khaled Al-Habardi, SABIC General Manager, Corporate & Government Relations and Asheesh Advani, President and CEO, JA Worldwide, signed the agreement at the SABIC Home of Innovation™ in Riyadh on October 2.

Under the agreement, SABIC will sponsor and jointly develop a number of social responsibility educational programs as part of its wider CSR strategy. INJAZ Saudi, part of the JA Worldwide, will launch five programs to reach more than 90,000 students in 1,500 educational institutions across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the agreement, Yousef Al-Banyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO said, 'This educational and innovation initiative stems from our unwavering dedication to build caring community relationships. We focus our CSR efforts on activities that create social, environmental and economic value and advance SABIC's 2025 strategy goals, besides supporting Saudi Vision 2030. We constantly inspire employees to take a constructive interest in societal matters and help us deliver 'Chemistry that Matters™'.'

The programs covered by the agreement are:

Personal Life Planning: Designed to help students understand themselves, their relationships with others and their social and humanitarian surroundings.

Friends of the Earth: To build awareness of environment protection among youth at an early age.

Leadership Program: To emphasize to students the importance of leadership and the impact of developing such skills on their professional and social life.

Company Program: Based on a practical training methodology by way of which students establish and manage their own company under the direct supervision of volunteers from the private sector.

A global program, Light of our future,' is being jointly developed by SABIC and JA Worldwide. Each region will have a tailored program specifically targeting regional requirements in alignment with SABIC strategy. It will reach more than 11,000 students in 21 overseas locations.

In Saudi Arabia, the Friends of Earth, Light of our Future, and Personal Life Planning programs will be dedicated to elementary school students. The Leadership program will be designed for intermediate schools, while the Company program will be delivered to high school and university students.

JA Worldwide is described as one of the world's largest youth-serving NGOs that activates youth for the future of jobs. Through the delivery of cutting-edge, experiential learning in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship, it creates pathways for employability and job creation. Through a network of over 465,000 volunteers, it serves more than 10 million students in over 100 countries every year.