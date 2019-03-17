SABIC Saudi Basic Industries SJSC : Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) invites its Shareholders to attend the Ordinary General Meeting (First Meeting)

The Shareholder may delegate another person on his/her behalf to attend the Ordinary General Meeting and vote on the proposed decisions by means of a proxy (as per the enclosed form), providing that the delegated shall not be a member of the Board or an employee of the Company, and n noting that the proxy shall be authenticated by one of the following entities: Chamber of Commerce and Industry, if the Shareholder is an affiliate of one of them, or if the Shareholder is a legal company or institution. One of the licensed banks, or the authorized individuals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, providing that the company or institution shall hold an account with the bank, or the authorized individual to perform the validation. The notaries, or the individuals authorized to perform the acts of authentication. The Shareholder or his/her delegate shall provide the Company with a copy of the proxy at least two days prior the date of the meeting through Fax No. (011-2259766) or Email (IR@sabic.com).

The Shareholders and delegated members are kindly requested to come well in advance before the beginning of the meeting to register for attendance, and must present their identity cards and the original proxy.

The Company would like to draw the attention of non-resident foreign investors that the cash dividends transferred by the resident financial intermediary are subject to a deduction tax of 5% upon direct transfer to the non-resident investors account or credited to his/her local bank account in accordance with the regulations issued by General Authority of Zakat and Tax. For inquiries and further information, please contact Investor Relations Department at: