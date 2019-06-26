Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SABIC Saudi Basic Industries SJSC : addressing global trends through ‘Making a world of difference together' at K2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 09:27am EDT
  • SABIC to present leading edge sustainable solutions addressing global challenges at K 2019
  • SABIC will highlight strong, collaborative partnerships to realise sustainability goals under umbrella theme: 'Making a World of Difference Together'
  • Innovation at the heart of strategy to drive business opportunities in addition to sustainability

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, is to highlight its commitment to circular solutions and reducing plastics waste under the theme of 'Making a world of difference together'. SABIC will be addressing global trends by inspiring processes for using bio-renewable and recycled feedstock, and designing product solutions for its customers in diverse industries which supports recyclability, durability and optimal reuse, helping build a better world.

From making electric vehicles more efficient and contributing to energy-efficient buildings, to reducing waste packaging and improvements in healthcare, SABIC is committed to developing pioneering solutions to advance key industry sectors.

While plastics make modern life possible, solutions are needed to minimize and manage plastic waste and promote reusing, recovering and recycling. SABIC has come one step closer to creating a circular economy by becoming the first in industry to scale up an innovative chemical recycling process of mixed plastic waste back to the original polymer, enabling downstream customers to develop high quality, recyclable product design solutions.

To further help reduce waste in the global supply, SABIC has created leading polymer solutions for the manufacture of pure, lightweight packaging to extend shelf life of food and other perishable goods. The company has also developed solutions to encourage the re-use and recycling of industrial packaging through innovative processes and partner collaborations.

SABIC's leading material technologies are also enabling phthalate- and peroxide-free solutions for the nonwovens industry to advance purity, comfort and safety of personal hygiene products, while the latest resins are helping to combat bacteria in hospitals and make syringe barrels recyclable.

Working with leading OEMs, SABIC is helping to lead the way to greater automotive efficiency through the development of breakthrough plastic and metal replacement solutions.

SABIC continues to develop innovative material solutions to drive resource efficiency in buildings. Having already designed and constructed its energy-efficient Home of Innovation™ demonstration house to achieve net-zero energy in the demanding climatic conditions of the Saudi Arabian desert. From new polymers to manufacture more robust heating and pipe systems to glass-fiber reinforced compounds for very lightweight, recyclable scaffolding and construction panels.

SABIC has additionally focused development on high-performance, cost effective solutions for substrates for the rapidly growing printed electronics and conductive coatings touch panels market, delivering greater design flexibility and high optical quality.

To learn more about SABIC's range of market-leading material solutions, please visit SABIC's stand D42, hall 6 at K 2019 in Dusseldorf from October 16 - 23, 2019 or visit www.SABIC.com.

Disclaimer

SABIC - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SJSC published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 13:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aSTRIKING A CHORD : Anthem Helps Patients Navigate Healthcare with Ease
PU
09:42aSCUD : Discloseable transaction construction of factory no. 2 in scud battery industrial park
PU
09:42aTARSUS : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
09:42aSCUD : Discloseable transaction construction of factory no. 3 in scud battery industrial park
PU
09:42aGOLD FIELDS : Gas pipeline to Damang, Tarkwa completed
PU
09:42aNETFLIX'S TOUGH WEEK : Disney Poaches Top Executive, 'The Office' Moving To NBC
PU
09:42aFREDDIE MAC : Rapidly Growing Metros Are Losing Affordable Housing at Alarming Rates
PU
09:42aTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09:42aThe washington post names thompson creek window company a 2019 top washington-area workplace
GL
09:41aCANNA CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. Forward-Looking Statements and Associated Risks. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NILFISK HOLDING A/S : NILFISK A/S : adjusts financial guidance for 2019 and postpones mid-term targets
2Oil prices rise on drop in U.S. crude stocks, refinery outage
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Facing Challenges, Firms Seek Deals -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Equities Chief to Exit Deutsche Bank
5HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About