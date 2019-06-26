SABIC Saudi Basic Industries SJSC : addressing global trends through ‘Making a world of difference together' at K2019

SABIC to present leading edge sustainable solutions addressing global challenges at K 2019

SABIC will highlight strong, collaborative partnerships to realise sustainability goals under umbrella theme: 'Making a World of Difference Together'

Innovation at the heart of strategy to drive business opportunities in addition to sustainability

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, is to highlight its commitment to circular solutions and reducing plastics waste under the theme of 'Making a world of difference together'. SABIC will be addressing global trends by inspiring processes for using bio-renewable and recycled feedstock, and designing product solutions for its customers in diverse industries which supports recyclability, durability and optimal reuse, helping build a better world.

From making electric vehicles more efficient and contributing to energy-efficient buildings, to reducing waste packaging and improvements in healthcare, SABIC is committed to developing pioneering solutions to advance key industry sectors.

While plastics make modern life possible, solutions are needed to minimize and manage plastic waste and promote reusing, recovering and recycling. SABIC has come one step closer to creating a circular economy by becoming the first in industry to scale up an innovative chemical recycling process of mixed plastic waste back to the original polymer, enabling downstream customers to develop high quality, recyclable product design solutions.

To further help reduce waste in the global supply, SABIC has created leading polymer solutions for the manufacture of pure, lightweight packaging to extend shelf life of food and other perishable goods. The company has also developed solutions to encourage the re-use and recycling of industrial packaging through innovative processes and partner collaborations.

SABIC's leading material technologies are also enabling phthalate- and peroxide-free solutions for the nonwovens industry to advance purity, comfort and safety of personal hygiene products, while the latest resins are helping to combat bacteria in hospitals and make syringe barrels recyclable.

Working with leading OEMs, SABIC is helping to lead the way to greater automotive efficiency through the development of breakthrough plastic and metal replacement solutions.

SABIC continues to develop innovative material solutions to drive resource efficiency in buildings. Having already designed and constructed its energy-efficient Home of Innovation™ demonstration house to achieve net-zero energy in the demanding climatic conditions of the Saudi Arabian desert. From new polymers to manufacture more robust heating and pipe systems to glass-fiber reinforced compounds for very lightweight, recyclable scaffolding and construction panels.

SABIC has additionally focused development on high-performance, cost effective solutions for substrates for the rapidly growing printed electronics and conductive coatings touch panels market, delivering greater design flexibility and high optical quality.

To learn more about SABIC's range of market-leading material solutions, please visit SABIC's stand D42, hall 6 at K 2019 in Dusseldorf from October 16 - 23, 2019 or visit www.SABIC.com.