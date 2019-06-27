SABIC Saudi Basic Industries SJSC : launches sustainable development goals roadmap underlining global priorities

SABIC aligns business operations to 10 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to drive a more sustainable future

SDG goals span all aspects of operations: resource efficiency, climate change, circular economy, food security, sustainable infrastructure, and environmental preservation

As a leading global petrochemical company, SABIC is best placed to help drive meaningful sustainable change

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry has today launched its Sustainability Roadmap aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), outlining ambitious targets relating to resource efficiency, climate change, the circular economy, food security, sustainable infrastructure, and preservation of the environment.

The 'SABIC Sustainable Development Roadmap 2019', which forms both part of the company's 2025 strategy and supports its overall sustainability program, spans the organization's entire value chain from sourcing more sustainable feedstock, improving energy efficiency across operations, increased focus on sustainable product and process innovation, to advocacy and fostering collaborations to mobilize multi-stakeholder action. The roadmap not only articulates SABIC's holistic approach to sustainability, but outlines the company's inspiring new initiatives that will make significant contributions to the UN's SDG targets, as well as providing growth opportunities for the business.

'As one of the world's leading and most forward-thinking petrochemical companies, SABIC has already embedded many environmental, social and economic dimensions of sustainability into its DNA, so we welcome the opportunity to strategically align our business with the UN's SDGs,' said Bob Maughon, Executive Vice President Sustainability, Technology & Innovation Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. 'With the SDGs enabling a framework to translate the world's most urgent challenges into actionable solutions, those organizations that put advanced product design and innovation at the forefront of their business strategy can not only help achieve these vitally important goals, but they can also benefit from the significant opportunities created by new and changing market demands.'

The petrochemical sector plays a fundamental role in industry and society. It is diverse, complex and far-reaching, touching virtually every aspect of our lives through the creation of intermediates to support a vast array of industrial and consumer-based products. Spanning the automotive, transportation, packaging, healthcare, personal care, agriculture and construction industries - among many others - companies such as SABIC are uniquely placed to make exceptional and wide-ranging contributions to many SDGs.

SABIC has notably committed to reducing its energy consumption, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and water usage intensity by 25% by 2025 from 2010 levels and has recently announced that it is scaling-up a pioneering world-first process to return mixed plastic waste back to the original polymer to help drive the circular economy.

From the 17 SDGs developed by the UN, SABIC has identified 10 as strategic focus areas where it can make the greatest positive impact: Zero Hunger; Clean Water and Sanitation; Affordable and Clean Energy; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Responsible Consumption and Production; Climate Action; Life Below Water; and Partnerships for the Goals.

To learn more about SABIC's SDG Roadmap 2019, please visit SABIC's stand D42, hall 6 at K 2019 in Dusseldorf from October 16 - 23, 2019 or visit www.SABIC.com.