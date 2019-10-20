SABIC Saudi Basic Industries SJSC : opens new caps & closures Technology and Innovation Center in the Netherlands

SABIC, a global leader in the chemicals industry is pleased to announce today the opening of its new Technology and Innovation Center dedicated to the caps and closures segment in Geleen, the Netherlands. Located in SABIC's Global Technology Center for Europe on the Chemelot Campus, this investment is proof of SABIC's commitment to the industry to develop new materials and technologies focused on caps and closures.

The opening ceremony of the new facility was led by Sergi Monros, SABIC Vice President of Performance Polymers & Industry Solutions, Petrochemicals. The facility opening comes just a year after SABIC established its Caps & Closures industry segment organization.

'With our dedicated organisation, we already have a strong focus on innovation-driven solutions to meet the changing market trends that our customers within this strategic segment are demanding,' says Monros. 'This new state of the art facility will enable us to accelerate the pace by using market-leading materials and technologies aimed at a range of related applications - not only caps and closures, but also pumps, dispensing systems and other product delivery mechanisms for beverages, food and non-food applications.'

Monros points to the growing need for creative solutions that are sustainable, cost-efficient and compliant. These solutions are coupled with the increased number of regulations governing product safety and consumer well-being. 'End-users are looking for convenience too, and we are always thinking about new ways to improve functionality.'

SABIC is pursuing cutting-edge technologies related to both new material development and to application testing. Polymers developed specifically for applications in this sector help enable, for example, lighter caps, and pumps and dispensing systems that are more efficient and easier to manufacture, all the while supporting customer efforts to improve overall sustainability.

'This new Caps & Closures Technology and Innovation Center will provide an environment where we can engage with our customers, strengthen our collaboration and ultimately deliver better solutions for the benefit of our consumers,' concludes Monros.



The center includes facilities that allow SABIC to simulate the real-life performance of finished products. The dedicated research laboratory has equipment for testing material characteristics such as mechanical properties, dimensional stability and environmental stress cracking resistance (ESCR). Cap specimens can be produced in-house for performance testing for potential applications and for the development of improved products. There will also be capability for developing and testing new product designs.

SABIC will be showcasing its latest material and design solutions for caps and closures, addressing the performance and environmental challenges of the packaging industry at the K 2019 trade fair in Düsseldorf on Booth D42 in Hall 6.