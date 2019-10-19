SABIC Saudi Basic Industries SJSC : technical summit in seoul to celebrate 70-year anniversary of lnp product line

SABIC's latest technical summit on its LNP™ product line of engineering thermoplastic compounds and copolymers concluded successfully this week in Seoul, Korea. Around 100 top decision makers in engineering, design at OEMs, ODMs, tiers and processors joined the event on Tuesday October 15 at the Intercontinental Grand Seoul Parnas. The summit was one of a series of global events that began late last year to mark 70 years of the LNP™ product line.

'This was our 16th in our on-going series of technical summits, which we have been holding across Asia, the Americas, and Europe,' said Joshua Chiaw, Director, Business Management, LNP, SABIC. 'Each one has been tailored to address the challenges and opportunities faced in each market. We are happy to have received such positive feedback from the audience of our Seoul summit where we put the emphasis on mobility and e-mobility, electronics, and healthcare.'

SABIC has a strong presence in engineering thermoplastics in Korea, with a technology center in Seongnam, a satellite city of Seoul, as well as compounding capability dedicated to the region.

The LNP™ product line started in 1948 in the USA, and is now available globally, providing innovative solutions. 'We continue to push the limits of technical performance, solving new challenges with a can-do spirit. Wherever we hold our technical summits, our customers share their appreciation for our proactive approach to collaboration and our commitment to helping them develop improved solutions for new and existing applications,' said Chiaw.

At the Seoul event, the attendees were informed of the latest solutions in the LNP™ product line offering potential advantages such as improved impact resistance (LEXAN™ EXL grades), superior flow, weatherability and scratch resistance (LEXAN™ SLX resins), high heat

resistance (LEXAN XHT/CXT resins, ULTEM™ resins), enhanced flame/smoke/toxicity properties (LEXAN FST resins, CFR resins and others), low wear and friction (LUBRICOMP™ resins, LUBRILOY™ resins), and thermal and electrical conductivity (STAT-KON™ resins, STAT-LOY™ resins, FARADEX™ resins, KONDUIT™ resins). There were also talks on SABIC's Global Application Technology (GApT) capability and on its circuit solutions for 5G communications and the Internet of Things.



'Korea is a leader in innovation and development in important sectors like mobility, e-mobility, and electronics,' said Chiaw. 'SABIC has an important role to play as a materials-based solutions supplier in all of these areas. With our LNP™ product line, we are continuing to collaborate with our customers, not only in Korea but all around the world, to solve their challenges and push forward the boundaries of technology together.'