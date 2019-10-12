Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SAEX 5-DAY DEADLINE: Hagens Berman Reminds SAExploration Holdings (SAEX) Investors of October 17, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

Class-action law firm urges SAEX investors who have suffered losses of 50K+ to submit a loss form now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) of the upcoming deadline to move for lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action against the company and urges SAEX investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to contact the firm.

Class Period: Mar. 15, 2016 - Aug. 15, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 17, 2019
Sign Up: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/SAEX
Contact An Attorney Now: SAEX@hbsslaw.com
510-725-3000

SAEX Securities Class Action:

The Complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors by concealing violations of accounting rules that required them to consolidate a controlled entity’s financial statements with the Company’s.

On August 15, 2015, Defendants disclosed: (i) the existence of SEC and internal investigations into the Company’s financial reporting; (ii) the need for SAEX to restate all of its financial statements covering 2015 through 2018; (iii) CEO Jeffrey Hastings had been placed on administrative leave; and (iv) CFO and General Counsel Brent Whiteley had been fired.

Since the filing of the complaint, SAEX has defaulted on certain debt agreements arising from the pending financial restatements.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding SAEX should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email SAEX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:54pAUTHORITIES : 3 deaths tied to Southern California wildfires
AQ
03:21pDELTA AIR LINES : Tokyo-Haneda and Narita airports closed until Sunday, additional cancellations (Article)
PU
03:06pRUMBLEON : 2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Review and Specs
PU
03:00pSAEX 5-DAY DEADLINE : Hagens Berman Reminds SAExploration Holdings (SAEX) Investors of October 17, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
03:00pPS 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Notifies Pluralsight (PS) Investors of October 15, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
02:41pTRAFFIC ADVISORY : Lanes to Be Reduced Along Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara for Pipeline Replacement Project Beginning October 14
PU
01:35pROBINSONS RETAIL : Bank eyes P2.5 billion in return to local debt market
AQ
01:11pHALLOWEEN RIDES : Ultimate List of Spooky Road Trip Destinations
PU
01:11pRUMBLEON FINANCE : Motorcycle Lenders You Can Really Get Behind
PU
01:11pATV VS. DIRT BIKE : Pros and Cons of Both Off-Road Rides
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : BOSS TALK: Triple Espresso, French Press, Flat White: Starbucks CEO's Day -- WSJ
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Uber Rides Into Grocery Delivery -- WSJ
4MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : MTR : Condemns Petrol Bomb Attack in Operating Station
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN MULLING SALE OR STOCK LISTING FOR LAMBORGHINI: Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group