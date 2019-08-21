Log in
SAEX Loss Alert: Hagens Berman Notifies SAEX Investors of Securities Class Action, Investors With Losses Should Contact Firm

08/21/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman notifies investors in SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) of the class action, Bodin v. SAExploration Holdings, Inc. et al., No. 4:19-cv-03089, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

If you invested in SAEX between March 15, 2016 and August 15, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered significant losses you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  The deadline to move for lead plaintiff is October 17, 2019.  Contact Hagens Berman immediately to learn more about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SAEX

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

SAEX@hbsslaw.com.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, SAEX and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements by failing to consolidate the results of Alaska Seismic Ventures, LLC (“ASV”), an entity in which the Company had a controlling financial interest, in its financial statements.  These accounting abuses led to the Company disclosing: (i) the existence of SEC and internal investigations into the Company’s financial reporting; (ii) the need for SAEX to restate all of its financial statements covering 2015 through 2018; (iii)  CEO Jeffrey Hastings had been placed on administrative leave; and (iv) CFO and General Counsel Brent Whitely had been fired.

When this news entered the market, the lawsuit alleges that investors suffered damages.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether SAEX’s management was cooking the books,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding SAEX should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email SAEX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
