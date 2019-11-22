SAExploration Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX, OTCQB: SXPLW), or SAE, today announced that on November 19, 2019, it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because the Company had not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019 and because the Company remains delinquent in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required public financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Notice states that the Company has until December 17, 2019 to submit to Nasdaq an updated plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s updated plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for filing the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019, or until February 11, 2020, to regain compliance.

About SAExploration Holdings, Inc.

SAE is an international oilfield services company offering a full range of vertically-integrated seismic data acquisition, data processing and interpretation, and logistical support services throughout North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. In addition to the acquisition of 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones and offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters, SAE offers a full suite of data processing and interpretation services utilizing its proprietary, patent-protected software, and also provides in-house logistical support services, such as program design, planning and permitting, camp services and infrastructure, surveying, drilling, environmental assessment and reclamation, and community relations. SAE operates crews around the world, performing major projects for its blue-chip customer base, which includes major integrated oil companies, national oil companies and large independent oil and gas exploration companies. With its global headquarters in Houston, Texas, SAE supports its operations through a multi-national presence in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please visit SAE’s website at www.saexploration.com .

The information in SAE's website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this notice or incorporated in filings SAE makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

