SAFNA Continues Expansion of its Public Infrastructure Engineering and Program Management Services

ARCADIA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFNA Engineering and Consulting (SAFNA) today announced the expansion of its engineering and consulting services focused on infrastructure engineering and program management. To support the company’s construction and program management goals, SAFNA has hired industry veteran Jesse Frescas Jr., CCM (Certified Construction Manager) as its Director of Program & Construction Management.



Mr. Jesse Frescas, SAFNA Director of Program & Construction Managment





Mr. Fresca brings more than 26 years of experience in both the public and private sectors, delivering government and private programs and overseeing various program deliverables, including design build. He spent the early part of his career at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), managing the construction of numerous facilities projects including the $100 million retrofit of LADWP’s headquarters. For more than two decades, Mr. Fresca has worked as program manager and construction manager representing public agencies and private construction companies, acting as the lead project manager on large scale design projects that included city halls, educational facilities, numerous fire stations, and museums. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of California at Los Angeles and is a Certified Construction Manager.

In his new role at SAFNA, Mr. Fresca will continue to expand SAFNA’s construction and program management group, partnering with public, governmental, and private entities to help deliver the largest and most complex infrastructure projects in Southern California.

Headquartered in Arcadia, CA, SAFNA has already been involved with the engineering and design of a number of complex infrastructure projects. The list of SAFNA’s customers include the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the Irvine Ranch Water District, the City of Simi Valley, and the County of Santa Barbara.

SAFNA has also supported large scale infrastructure programs including the Carlsbad Desalination Project for the San Diego County Water Authority. This $1 billion project provides 50 million gallons of water per day to approximately 300,000 residents in San Diego. SAFNA is also providing program management support services for the Los Angeles Community College District’s $3.4 billion “BUILDLACCD” program.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Jesse’s talents and experience join our SAFNA team,” said Mr. Jorge Ramirez, President and CEO. “We are confident that with Mr. Fresca’s extensive experience in large scale facilities program and construction management, SAFNA will be able to add to our portfolio of successfully-completed private and public infrastructure projects.”

About SAFNA

SAFNA offers a wide range of professional engineering services. The company provides engineering and consulting services supporting program management, engineering design, and implementation of infrastructure projects, operating from three offices located in Arcadia, San Dimas, and Palm Desert, California. For more information, please visit http://www.safna.com.

Company contact: Reymundo Trejo, PE, Executive Director and Chief Engineer, 626-599-8566 Rtrejo@safna.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0ad7ca8-72d4-40f7-94b3-26d662c25785