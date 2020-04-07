SAG AFTRA : Apr. 07, 2020 - 1 PM to 3 PM ET Arizona-Utah PTEOE Unemployment Assistance Webinar Read More

When: Tuesday, April 7, 10 a.m. PT / Noon CT / 1 p.m. ET

RSVP by Monday, April 6, 10 p.m. PT

Please join SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, the President's Task Force on Education, Outreach and Engagement and Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Duncan Crabtree-Ireland on Tuesday for an instructional webinar on applying for unemployment assistance, and how the new federal CARES Act will make a real difference for SAG-AFTRA members. Experts will be joining us to help guide you through some of the nuances of applying for unemployment.

Scheduled to appear:

Judy Conti, Government Affairs Director, National Employment Law Project

David A. Rosenfeld, California-based labor lawyer, Weinberg, Roger & Rosenfeld

Paul Mason, Unemployment Insurance Director, NY State Dept. of Labor

Reservations are required. Please complete form below to RSVP. Please note that you must be logged in to RSVP.

Seeing this on your app? Please click here to log into the website and RSVP.

Those who register will receive log-in instructions for joining the Tuesday, April 7 webinar on Tuesday morning, approximately one houre prior to the webinar.

This webinar will be closed captioned.

If you have any questions, please email pteoe@sagaftra.org.

This event is only open to SAG-AFTRA members - no guests are allowed. Parents/guardians of performers under 18 years old are welcome.