SAG AFTRA : Oct. 28, 2019 - 1 PM to 3 PM ET Michigan Corporate/Educational & Non-Broadcast W&W Committee Meeting Read More

SAG-AFTRA is inviting all members who work the SAG-AFTRA Corporate/Educational & Non-Broadcast Contract ('Corporate/Educational Contract') to the upcoming Michigan Local Wages and Working Conditions Committee meeting.

The Corporate/Educational Contract expires on Oct. 31, 2019 - join your fellow members to discuss issues you'd like to see addressed in the upcoming Corporate/Educational Contract negotiations. Your participation is vital!

When:Noon - 2 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Oct. 23

1 - 3 p.m. CT, Monday, Oct. 28

Where: Michigan Local members will be able to join the SAG-AFTRA Chicago office via Zoom.

RSVP: To register for this event, please email michigan@sagaftra.org.

Attention members who are actively producing: SAG-AFTRA members who are actively producing cannot attend the W&W Committee meetings due to conflict of interest.

If you cannot attend a W&W meeting, please make sure your voice is heard. You may submit proposal recommendations by email here. Recommendations must be received by Wednesday, Oct. 23. All recommended proposals will be reviewed by the Wages and Working Conditions Committee.

W&W Committee meetings are only open to paid-up SAG-AFTRA members in good standing - no guests are allowed. Parents/guardians of performers under 18 years old are welcome. Participation is limited only by fire department regulations. SAG-AFTRA members, please bring your membership card (paid through Oct. 31, 2019) for admittance.