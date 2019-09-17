SAG AFTRA : Sep. 19, 2019 - 2 PM to 4 PM CT Dallas-Fort Worth SAG-AFTRA Mixer in Oklahoma Read More

Hello Members,
Come meet with fellow members to share ideas, industry news, and catch up on other activities. We look forward to seeing you there.
Please be advised each guest will be responsible for their own bill.
When: 2 - 4 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019
Where: Picasso Cafe
3009 Paseo,
Oklahoma City, OK 73102 www.picassosonpaseo.com.
405-602-2002
RSVP: Reservations are required. Please complete form below to RSVP. Please note that you must be logged in to RSVP.
Seeing this on your app? Please click here to log into the website and RSVP.
Disclaimer
SAG-AFTRA published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 00:36:05 UTC