SAI Leisure : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON POTENTIAL IMPACT OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DISEASE OUTBREAK ON BUSINESS

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

POTENTIAL IMPACT OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

OUTBREAK ON BUSINESS

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis for the purpose of keeping the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed on the potential impact of the Novel Coronavirus Disease outbreak on the business operations of the Group.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the recent outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus Disease and the consequential measures implemented by the government authorities of the PRC and the U.S. (including but not limited to travel bans) have caused and is likely to continue to cause a significant decline in tourists from Mainland China to Saipan. Such decline potentially has a significant impact on the business operations of the Group.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

The Group is engaged in (1) hotel and resort operations in Saipan and Guam; (2) travel retail business of luxury and leisure clothing and accessories in Saipan, Guam and Hawaii; and

the provision of destination services in Saipan including the operation of souvenir and convenience stores, the operation of excursion tours and the provision of land arrangement and concierge services. We generate all of our revenue from these three business sectors.

Saipan is the principal base of the Group's business operations. A significant percentage of our revenue is derived from Saipan. As tourists from Mainland China, South Korea and Japan contribute as the largest source of overseas tourists in Saipan, a significant decline in tourists from Mainland China would have a direct impact on the business operations of the Group.