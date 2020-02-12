SAI Leisure : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON POTENTIAL IMPACT OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DISEASE OUTBREAK ON BUSINESS

Measures imposed by PRC authorities to control the Novel Coronavirus Disease
In view of the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus Disease, a number of provinces and municipalities in Mainland China have activated level I (the highest-level) response to major public health emergencies and adopted various strict measures to curb the spread of the Novel Coronavirus Disease.
On 23 January 2020, the Wuhan Epidemic Control Centre published a notice to impose lockdown measures in Wuhan in an effort to quarantine the epicenter of the Novel Coronavirus Disease. Residents are not permitted to leave Wuhan (save for special reasons), the airport and train stations are shut down, and all means public transport have been suspended. Similar lockdown measures are then imposed on other cities in Hubei Province.
On 24 January 2020, the General Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (文化和 旅遊部辦公廳) of the PRC issued emergency notices to the Department of Culture and Tourism of all provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in Mainland China, requiring the suspension of business operations of all travel agencies, the suspension of all tour operations and the sale of "air ticketing and hotel booking" products.
In view of the increasing number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus Disease, a number of other cities in Mainland China, including municipalities such as Beijing and Shanghai, have since imposed various lockdown measures to curb the spread of the Novel Coronavirus Disease.
Owing to the measures imposed by the PRC authorities, the number of tourists travelling from or via Mainland China to Saipan has significantly reduced. Such reduction is likely to continue unless and until the measures are lifted.
Measures imposed by U.S. authorities to control the Novel Coronavirus Disease
On 29 January 2020, the Governor of the CNMI issued an executive order which directed the relevant authority to seek to suspend travelers from Mainland China arriving directly and indirectly into the CNMI (including Saipan).
On 31 January 2020, the President of the U.S. issued the Proclamation which ordered the suspension and limitation on entry into the U.S. by certain foreign nationals. With effect from 2 February 2020, all foreign nationals (with certain exemptions) who were physically present within Mainland China during the 14-day period preceding their attempted entry are not permitted to enter into the U.S., including Saipan, Guam and Hawaii. The Proclamation will remain effective until terminated by the President of the U.S..
Owing to the travel ban imposed by the U.S. government, the number of tourists travelling from or via Mainland China to Saipan has significantly reduced. Such reduction is likely to continue unless and until the Proclamation is lifted.