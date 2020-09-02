SAMA Launches Joint Research Program

​The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has launched a new initiative under the name the 'Joint Research Program'. The program is based on the principle of collaboration and engagement in research of mutual interest to the participants with different expertise. The program comes in line with SAMA's efforts to develop the economic and financial research environment, realizing its significance for the Saudi Vision 2030, and as part of SAMA's social responsibility and its role in supporting the economic development.

In addition, SAMA indicates that the program cultivates research collaborations between SAMA researchers and external researchers, including academics, experts and specialists, in a way that would serve the national economy. The Joint Research Program covers 6 main areas of study as follows: financial sector, macroeconomics and foreign trade, private sector, labor market, energy and mining sector, and current issues. For further information, please visit the following (website)