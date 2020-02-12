The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour (MCIL) in partnership with the Samoa Association of Manufacturers & Exporters (SAME), jointly announce the commencement of the Samoa Export Awards 2020 publicity campaign.

To mark the beginning of this publicity campaign, a Soft Launch of the Samoa Exports Awards 2020 took place on Thursday 13th February 2020 at MCIL's Conference Room.

The Samoa Exports Awards ('SEA') 2020 builds upon the lessons learned and the platform established by the inaugural Samoa Exports Awards that was held in June 2018, an initiative spearheaded by the SAME and supported by MCIL and their Private/Public Sector Partners.

The Samoa Export Awards is aimed at supporting the SAME Samoa Export Plan 2016-2020, launched in December 2016 by the Minister of Finance/Government of Samoa and Partners of SAME in the Public and Private Sector. SAME's Samoa Export Plan seeks to address the weaknesses in export growth as well as focusing on narrowing the significant gap in Samoa's trade deficit, increase Samoa's foreign exchange reserves, increase employment and improve the well-being of farmers and communities in the rural area.

Samoa's Exports represent less than 10% of its Imports. In line with SAME's objective in its Export Plan of increasing Samoa's exports value to SAT$100 million by 2020, there has been substantial progress made in achieving the goal of $100 million since the launch of the initial Export Awards in February 2018. At that time, domestic exports were around $36 million; domestic exports are currently in excess of $90 million on an annualized basis. The SEA 2020 therefore aims to support the continued growth by providing recognition to innovative exporters with the overall aim of promoting Samoan made products with a strong export focus.

The objectives of the Samoa Exports Awards are to:

Provide recognition and reward for excellence in exporting;

Encourage and stimulate exporting activity;

Build greater understanding of what is required to succeed in exporting;

Build partnerships between Government and Private Sector to support export growth;

Encourage Innovation amongst manufacturers, exporters and services providers.

There will be 9 Awards to be competed for including:

Best Agriculture and Fisheries Export Award

Best Creative Industry Exporter Award

Best Emerging Exporter Award

Best Export Support Services Award

Best Female Exporter Award

Best in Innovation Award

Best Value Added Award

Excellence in Export Marketing Award and

Overall Exporter of the Year Award

Each Award Category will have a major sponsor and part of the work over the next few weeks includes confirming the sponsors for each Category. It is confirmed that the Major Sponsor for the SEA 2020 is the Pacific Forum Line. Sponsoring an Award Category provides significant opportunities for our local businesses to advertise their businesses and to be named during the SEA 2020 publicity campaign.

The implementation of the SEA 2020 is organized by a joint working group, co-chaired by the SAME President and MCIL CEO, and reflects a strong partnership between the government and private sector. The Awards administration and coordination of the judging will be carried out by MCIL.

The Samoa Export Award 2020 Event evening will be held on Friday 26th June 2020 at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum at Vailima.

Application forms for the Samoa Export Awards 2020 are now available at both the SAME and MCIL offices and will be due by 20th March 2020 at 4:30pm. SAME will provide assistance on completion of application forms, when required.

All exporters in Samoa are encouraged to apply. Completed Applications are to be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, MCIL and submitted directly to the MCIL's Office, 4th Floor ACB Building at Matafele.