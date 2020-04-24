SAMWHA ELECTRIC :, a Leading Manufacturer of Electrolytic Capacitor, Draws Attention in World Electronics Market

SAMWHA ELECTRIC (KRX:009470), a specialty manufacturer of electrolytic capacitors in Korea, attracts attention in the world electronics market by launching a conductive polymer hybrid electrolytic capacitor built on advanced technology.

With increasing demand in strategic markets including electric vehicles, communication, smart consumer electronics, renewable energies, UPS, automotive industry and electronic components, orders for the product is growing worldwide. Through its five sales subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, China, Thailand and India as well as 14 major regional offices in other countries, the company has built stable international business infrastructure to lead the global market.

Expecting brighter future in line with expansion in eco-friendly automotive infrastructure and increase in demand for eco-friendly power due to expanded environment regulation policies, SAMWHA ELECTRIC aims to meet demands for high-specification products by developing high-valued devices at its corporate R&D center and to take an advantageous position while transforming into a leading electronic component company by developing proprietary technologies.

“In order to grow into an integrated electronic parts maker through systematic quality control, we are implementing management systems in three stages, and effectively managing production processes with enterprise resource planning (ERP), a real-time data management system, and manufacturing execution system (MES),” said a manager at SAMWHA ELECTRIC.

Backed by these efforts, SAMWHA ELECTRIC is further advancing into the global market with synergies of designation as one of beneficiaries of support program of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA). The company also values shared growth with affiliates by establishing partnership relations. The corporate culture of SAMWHA ELECTRIC that shares values with clients has potential for further development with their trust.

Products by SAMWHA ELECTRIC

- EDLC (Electric Double Layer Capacitor) for Radial, Snap-in, Axial Type & Module

- Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor for Radial, SMD Type

- Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor for Radial, SMD, Snap-in, Lug, Screw Type

Main Application

- Household Appliance for High Ripple Current, Miniaturization and Long Life

- Solar Power Inverter for High Voltage, High Capacitance and High Ripple Current

- Power Electronics for High Capacitance, High Ripple Current and Long Life and Power Industry, Plant Business, Infrastructure Business Segment

- Led Lighting for Ultra-High Temperature, Long Life and Low Impedance

- Automotive for powertrain (ECU, DC/DC Converter), Safety (Breaking, Airbag, ABS) and Exterior (LED Headlight)

