SAP Ariba : Named a Leader in Contract Lifecycle Management by Independent Research Firm

SAP
Ariba announced today that it has been ranked as a Leader in
Contract Lifecycle Management by independent research firm Forrester
Research, Inc. in a report titled “The
Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For Source-To-Contract
Suites, Q1 2019: The Eight Providers of CLM Solutions for
Source-to-Contract Suites that Matter Most and How They Stack Up.”
An assessment of CLM solutions in source-to-contract suites, Forrester
evaluated eight providers against 33 criteria. SAP Ariba received the
highest possible scores for:
-
Market Presence
-
Integration
-
Contract approval
According to the report, SAP Ariba’s “…contract creation and contract
repository functions are generally more advanced than most of its
source-to-contract CLM competitors.” The report also notes that “its
support for existing and legacy contracts, contract approval, and
contract optimization functions are better than those of its direct
competitors, and its portfolio of related buy-side apps is strong in all
core capabilities.”
“Strong and mutually beneficial supplier relationships are the unsung
hero of delivering for your customers,” said Darren Koch, Chief Product
Officer, SAP Ariba. “We feel this ranking validates SAP Ariba’s
leadership position in delivering contract management technology.”
SAP Ariba’s cloud-based
contract management solutions make it easy to collaborate on
contracts with all stakeholders. Companies all over the globe reduce
risk and drive cost savings by digitalizing contracts with SAP Ariba®
Contracts™ to:
-
Manage procurement and sales contracts, IP licenses, internal
agreements, and more
-
Automate and accelerate the entire contract lifecycle
-
Standardize and control contract development
-
Strengthen operational, contractual, and regulatory compliance
For more information on SAP Ariba’s contract management solutions and
the value they deliver, visit www.ariba.com.
About SAP Ariba
SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba
Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 3.6 million companies and
190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions
and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing
process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and
building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with
profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships –
simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The
result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where over $2.28 trillion in
commerce gets done every year. To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com.
About SAP
As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in
enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in
all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue
touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT),
and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into
intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep
business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of
their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can
consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our
end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000
business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously,
and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners,
employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and
improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts
are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,”
“predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to
SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject
to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's
future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's
most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as
their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE
in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for
additional trademark information and notices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005885/en/