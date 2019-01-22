SAP Ariba : Named a Leader in Contract Lifecycle Management by Independent Research Firm

SAP Ariba announced today that it has been ranked as a Leader in Contract Lifecycle Management by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. in a report titled “The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For Source-To-Contract Suites, Q1 2019: The Eight Providers of CLM Solutions for Source-to-Contract Suites that Matter Most and How They Stack Up.”

An assessment of CLM solutions in source-to-contract suites, Forrester evaluated eight providers against 33 criteria. SAP Ariba received the highest possible scores for:

Market Presence

Integration

Contract approval

According to the report, SAP Ariba’s “…contract creation and contract repository functions are generally more advanced than most of its source-to-contract CLM competitors.” The report also notes that “its support for existing and legacy contracts, contract approval, and contract optimization functions are better than those of its direct competitors, and its portfolio of related buy-side apps is strong in all core capabilities.”

“Strong and mutually beneficial supplier relationships are the unsung hero of delivering for your customers,” said Darren Koch, Chief Product Officer, SAP Ariba. “We feel this ranking validates SAP Ariba’s leadership position in delivering contract management technology.”

SAP Ariba’s cloud-based contract management solutions make it easy to collaborate on contracts with all stakeholders. Companies all over the globe reduce risk and drive cost savings by digitalizing contracts with SAP Ariba® Contracts™ to:

Manage procurement and sales contracts, IP licenses, internal agreements, and more

Automate and accelerate the entire contract lifecycle

Standardize and control contract development

Strengthen operational, contractual, and regulatory compliance

