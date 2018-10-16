SAP® IT to Present on Agile Testing at SAP® TechEd® Barcelona Conference

Dallas, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksoft ® , an SAP Silver Partner and leading global provider of continuous robotic test & process automation software for mission-critical enterprise applications, today announced that Worksoft Customer, SAP IT, will present at SAP® TechEd® annual conference being held October 23rd–25th in Barcelona, Spain.

SAP IT’s featured conference demo session, “Agile Testing at SAP IT: Comprehensive Test Automation Strategy at Play,” will be held on Tuesday, October 23rd, at 15:00 CEST. Manuel Hermoso Martinez, SAP IT’s Information Technology Application Senior Consultant, will share how the organization successfully drives digital transformation with their Agile testing strategy. Manuel will offer best practices for embracing Agile to achieve end-to-end automation with SAP® CBTA and Worksoft Certify.

During the afternoon speaking engagement, SAP will review their strategic vision for accelerating automation, why they chose Worksoft and their strategic benchmark goals for measuring success. Additionally, SAP will present real world examples of successful outcomes within SAP IT Services using Worksoft automation.

“SAP is at the core of many of our customer’s critical infrastructures, a foundational system for which automation is quickly becoming the key to unlocking an organization’s true potential,” said Worksoft CEO Lee Constantino. “To have SAP IT speak at a major technical conference about their automation journey, why they chose Worksoft and the tangible, transformative results they have experienced is a true honor,” he said.

Worksoft will be an exhibitor at SAP® TechEd® and will be offering attendees on-demand demonstrations of its world-class automation platform at booth #P23. Worksoft solution experts will showcase how organizations can speed automation projects using Agile+DevOps strategies and grow from individual automation projects to enterprise-wide deployment, achieving continuous unattended automation and quality at scale.

About Worksoft

Worksoft is the industry’s leading continuous robotic test and process automation platform for Enterprise Packaged Apps, offering a diverse ecosystem of service providers, software integrations, and machine learning solutions to enable true end-to-end, unattended automated test and execution of mission-critical business applications, including SAP®, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday®, SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, and more. Microsoft, Cardinal Health, P&G, Honda, 3M, Intel and Siemens are just a few of the world’s leading global companies who have turned to Worksoft to achieve unparalleled continuous testing at scale and realize Agile+DevOps initiatives. Chosen by the world’s foremost Global System Integrators, Accenture, IBM and Cognizant, Worksoft is embedded into their ERP practices to support their Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and accelerate digital transformations.

