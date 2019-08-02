SAP Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass

Also positioned as a leader in strategic sourcing, company delivers true end-to-end source-to-pay solutions

SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass today announced SAP has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites.

SAP is positioned again – for the fourth consecutive time – as a Leader for its SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass integrated solutions in this report that evaluated procure-to-pay suite solutions from 13 software vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Additionally, SAP was positioned in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites for SAP Ariba (Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites, Magnus Bergfors, Patrick M Connaughton, et al., August 1, 2018).

“We are proud to continue to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner in its evaluation of procure-to-pay suites,” said Darren Koch, Chief Product Officer, SAP Ariba. “And we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver value for customers as we support them in their digital transformation journeys focused on addressing their need for an integrated and intelligent spend management platform to manage all categories of spend.”

More than 200+ integration points with ERP

Integration between source-to-pay and ERP systems is essential. With SAP Ariba Cloud Integration Gateway, enabled by SAP Cloud Platform, customers can take advantage of more than 200 out-of-the box standard integration touchpoints.

Harsha Gowda, Chief Technology Officer, Getronics, said: “We chose SAP Ariba Snap because we wanted best practice e-procurement and fast time-to-value. In just five weeks, we went live with the solution fully integrated to our ERP with support from ExceleratedS2P. We utilized the SAP Ariba Cloud Integration Gateway to facilitate integrations and it saved our team time and money. Our business is pleased with the results and we are excited to grow in the platform as our business expands.”

SAP Fieldglass Chief Technology Officer Vish Baliga added, “Customers want a single platform for managing spend. Having recently brought SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass together under one organizational structure we are able to accelerate integration and innovation with our solutions. Plus, coming even closer together with SAP Concur as the Intelligent Spend Group, we are streamlining solutions and product roadmaps to give customers a single business process and user experience infused with intelligent, actionable insights, which is exactly what they need to compete today and for the future.”

World’s Largest Digital Business-to-Business Commerce Platform

SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass enable a truly integrated source-to-pay process that businesses of all sizes can use to manage all categories of spend from end to end, including direct materials, indirect goods, services procurement and other external labor. And together with SAP Concur, SAP delivers an intelligent spend management platform larger than any other. In fact, more than $11 trillion USD in commerce has been transacted on SAP’s intelligent spend platform since 2010 including nearly $3 trillion USD in commerce flowing annually through Ariba® Network. This is more than 10 times the amount of the closest competitor. More commerce flows through Ariba Network annually than Alibaba, eBay and Amazon combined. Historically more than $25 trillion USD has been transacted on Ariba Network since its inception.

SAP Ariba is widely recognized as the world’s largest business-to-business commerce network with more than 4.2 million connected companies in 190 countries. In addition, SAP Fieldglass is used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage all types of flexible workforces. What’s more, SAP Fieldglass maintains a 99% customer retention rate. A recent IDC report entitled, “Worldwide Procurement Applications Software Market Shares, 2018: Cloud Leads the Way,” its Worldwide Procurement Applications Software 2018 Share Snapshot, highlights SAP’s market share at 25.6%, an increase of 13.8% (YoY).

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, Magnus Bergfors, William McNeill, et al., 31 July 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass

SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass is how companies connect to get business done and spend better. With SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass, businesses can manage the buying process across all categories of spend – from direct and indirect goods and services to external workforce. On Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.2 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions, grow strong relationships, and build healthy supply chains. It’s where more than $2.9 trillion in commerce gets done every year. SAP Fieldglass is used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage flexible workforces that include non-payroll workers and service providers. With SAP Ariba & SAP Fieldglass, companies are transforming how they manage all categories of spend with improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. To learn more visit www.ariba.com and www.fieldglass.com.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

Media Contact:

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005464/en/