Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SAP to return 1.5 billion euros to shareholders in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 05:15pm EST
SAP holds annual general meeting in Mannheim

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German business software group SAP said on Monday it would return an extra 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) to shareholders in 2020, with the enhanced payout made possible by its strong financial and operational performance.

SAP, Europe's most valuable technology firm, said after U.S. market hours that its supervisory board had approved a management proposal for extra payouts either through share repurchases or a special dividend.

The announcement comes ahead of SAP's capital markets day on Nov. 12 in New York at which some investors - including U.S. activist fund Elliott that declared a stake in SAP earlier this year - had hoped for a far larger buyback.

SAP said, however, that the extra capital return to shareholders - which comes on top of its policy of paying out 40% of after-tax profits in dividends - would be made with the company's long-term prospects in mind.

"The Supervisory Board and Executive Board are confident that SAP's strategy of investment in innovation and profitable growth, together with disciplined capital return, will maximize shareholder value for the long term," it said in a statement.

The capital markets day will be the first major outing for new co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein. The duo have taken over from long-time boss Bill McDermott, who is leaving to head up ServiceNow.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Stocks treated in this article : SAP AG, ServiceNow, Inc.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAP AG 1.00% 120.82 Delayed Quote.37.61%
SERVICENOW, INC. -2.86% 245.8 Delayed Quote.42.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:33pADDUS HOMECARE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:33pENCANA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:33pAG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
05:32pIMPINJ : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:32pSOLAR CAPITAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:32pSKECHERS U S A : Performance™ Elite Legend Colin Montgomerie Wins Invesco QQQ Championship
BU
05:31pFLAGSTAR BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:31pPETROLYMPIC : claim to the Government
AQ
05:31pBehcet's Disease Therapeutics Market - Advent of Novel Therapeutics to Boost Growth through 2019-2023 | Technavio
BU
05:31pNUTRIEN : Impacted by a Temporary Slowdown in Fertilizer Demand; Positive 2020 Outlook
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Innventure collaborate to innovate and scale disruptive technologies
4LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD. : LUYE PHARMA : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIM..
5Indexes hit closing records amid further trade deal optimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group