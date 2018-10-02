Log in
SATO : Launches State-of-the-art Intelligent Touch Screen Label Printer to Boost Productivity in the IoT Era

10/02/2018 | 07:07am CEST

10/2/2018

Connectivity with networks and devices for anyone to print anywhere, instantly

Tokyo, October 2, 2018 - SATO, a leading global provider of Auto-ID solutions that empower workforces and streamline operations launched the FX3-LX, a cloud-connected touch screen label printer that can be operated without the need of a PC. It has been engineered with the needs of restaurants, retail, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics workplaces in mind.

Research shows that legacy hardware and outdated technology can have a major impact on worker productivity and competitiveness by impeding a collaborative workforce. Also companies that are highly connected are far more likely to report a favorable market position than those with poor connectivity (57% versus 27%)(*1).

To address these concerns and more, SATO has designed the 3-inch FX3-LX label printer to be highly intuitive and customizable for increasingly tech-savvy businesses that expect a consumer-level user experience. With support for the SATO Application Enabled Printing (AEP) enterprise label printing platform, the printer enables apps specialized for various work environments that can be accessed intuitively as you would with a smart device.

The durable, portable device has a small footprint allowing users to print labels anywhere they are required around the workplace. With its multi-lingual display and 7-inch TFT full-color touch screen and ability to load original training videos, it gives operators on-demand insight into operational procedures to render training virtually unnecessary.

FX3-LX also supports the cloud-based maintenance service, SOS (SATO Online Services), allowing identification of issues before they cause downtime, visualization of printer status and asset management. This add-on service helps ensure stable operations and peace of mind for the user.

'We're delighted to introduce our cutting-edge FX3-LX to the market' said SATO Holdings Chief Product Planning Officer Noriyasu Yamada, 'As the user experience boundaries of personal and workplace tech become ever more blurred, we've created a next generation label printer that is user-friendly from the first use and offers operators a high degree of autonomy via easy database updates. We aim to further increase customer value with new IoT solutions to boost productivity.'

Yamada continued, 'With the FX3-LX we've worked hard to understand how we can empower workforces and streamline the operations of end users. The result is a universal device with simple cross-sector integration to improve Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for SATO customers.'

The FX3-LX was recognized with the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2017 for its minimalist design and practicality.

*1.Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Pulse Survey The Connected Workforce: Maximizing Productivity, Creativity, and Profitability (2018)

Key benefits

Example usage Location Value add
Markdowns (food) Supermarket - On-demand printing right in the aisle, anywhere, anytime
- Direct connection to scanner for in-store product searches in database
- Automatic discount calculation
Markdowns (other) Retail store
Food rotation Restaurant - Quick, accurate, clear printing
- Automatic best before date calculation referencing database
- Reduced training time
Food ingredient labelling Supermarket - Food compliance, high resolution for bold style of allergens, multi-language support
- Touch screen responds even with gloves
Put away labeling Warehouse - Intuitive operation, minimal training; Reduced manual input with installed product database
- Automatic cloud-based updates

About SATO

SATO (TOKYO:6287) strives to be the most trusted Auto-ID solution provider worldwide, bridging the last inch of the last mile for customers in manufacturing, logistics, retail, food & beverage and healthcare through cutting edge tagging solutions. With a 5,000+ strong global workforce and 78 years of expertise, SATO engineers value-added solutions that boost accuracy, sustainability, labor and resource savings, provide reassurance and enable emotional connections. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, it reported revenues of JPY 113,383 million (USD 1.02 billion*). More information about SATO can be found at www.satoworldwide.com, linkedin and twitter.

*Conversion is based on an average exchange rate of 1 US Dollar = 110.85 Japanese Yen

###

For Media Inquiries:
Kevin Leidheiser
Public Relations Group
SATO Holdings Corporation
grp-koho@sato-global.com
Tel: +81-3-5745-3412

Disclaimer

SATO Holdings Corporation published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 05:06:03 UTC
