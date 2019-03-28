SAVE THE DATE -- APRIL 3, 2019

Los Angeles, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles City Councilmembers Paul Koretz (CD5) and Mitch O’Farrell (CD13) will honor Dr. Jane Goodall’s unique legacy of scientific discoveries, courageous leadership, and her contributions to our understanding of nonhuman animals and the planet we all share. The event will take place on Dr. Goodall’s 85th birthday and marks the launch of the Jane Goodall Institute’s #GenerationJane campaign.

Joining the Councilmembers will be Steven M. Wise, founder and president of the Nonhuman Rights Project, for which Dr. Goodall is a founding board member and scientific expert, in addition to staff and supporters of Dr. Goodall’s community-centered conservation, research and youth empowerment organization, the Jane Goodall Institute.

WHAT:

Upon the recommendation of Los Angeles City Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mitch O’Farrell, the Los Angeles City Council, the Los Angeles office of the Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP), and the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) will hold a ceremony during the City Council meeting to celebrate Dr. Jane Goodall’s accomplishments and impact.

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019

(Jane Goodall’s 85th birthday and Councilmember Koretz’s birthday as well)

City Council Meeting – 10-10:40 am

Press Q&A – immediately following the presentation

WHERE:

Los Angeles City Hall Council Chambers

200 N Spring St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

WHO:

During the ceremony, Dr. Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute & UN Messenger of Peace, will speak for approximately 15 minutes after introductory remarks by Councilmember Koretz, Councilmember O’Farrell and NhRP President Steven M. Wise. A press Q&A will immediately follow the ceremony.

WHY:

The City of Los Angeles, Dr. Goodall, the Jane Goodall Institute, and the Nonhuman Rights Project share common goals striving to create greater harmony between people and animals. Today, more than ever it is of the utmost importance to further conversations around animal protection and conservation, which are framed solidly in science, and which honor individuals and thought leadership that propels this work. This event celebrates the contributions of Dr. Goodall and aims to engage individuals in her and her organization’s mission to empower people through hope to act on behalf of other animals in the wild and in captive conditions.



About Dr. Jane Goodall

Jane Goodall was born on April 3, 1934, in London, England. At the young age of 26, she followed her passion for animals and Africa to what is now Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, where she began her landmark study of chimpanzees in the wild—immersing herself in their habitat as a neighbor rather than a distant observer. Her discovery in 1960 that chimpanzees make and use tools rocked the scientific world and redefined the relationship between humans and animals. In 1977, she established the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) to advance her work around the world and for generations to come. JGI continues the field research at Gombe and builds on Dr. Goodall's innovative approach to conservation, which recognizes the central role that people play in the well-being of animals and the environment. In 1991, she founded Roots & Shoots, JGI’s global program that guides young people in nearly 50 countries in becoming conservation activists and leaders in their daily lives. Today, Dr. Goodall travels the world, speaking about the threats facing chimpanzees, environmental crises and her reasons for hope. In her books and speeches, she emphasizes the interconnectedness of all living things and the collective power of individual action. Dr. Goodall is a UN Messenger of Peace and Dame Commander of the British Empire.

