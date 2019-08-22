Log in
SAVING OUR ECONOMY: PRODUCTIVITY HOLDS THE KEY

08/22/2019 | 11:03pm EDT

22 August 2019

Unless Australia arrests its flagging productivity, the economy will continue to decline, putting our standard of living at risk for generations to come, according to the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA).

'Productivity growth has continued to decline over the past 15 years,' said IPA chief executive officer, Andrew Conway.

'While we have had some successes through our Australian Small Business White Paper, the nation must make a much more concerted effort to boost SME productivity.

'We will hold a special forum through the IPA Deakin SME Research Centre to focus on addressing this dire economic predicament.

'In doing so we will be calling on Australian and international expertise, particularly from the US, to explore the creation of a sustainable ecosystem for SMEs. This will be based on the five integral pillars of: financial capital; innovation; regulation; trade and internationalisation; and human capital.

'While some say that small business is the engine room of the economy, we believe that is an understatement; we believe that small business is the whole factory, plant and equipment. Unless we stoke the fire beneath it, our future generations will suffer the consequences,' said Mr Conway.

The Small Business: Big Vision event will take place on 4 and 5 September 2019. Keynote speakers include the Hon Michael Sukkar MP, Minister for Housing and Assistant Treasurer, and Ms Kate Carnell, the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman.

International speakers include Mr Eugene Cornelius Jnr, Senior adviser to the USA's Office of International Trade at the Small Business Administration; and Dr Winslow Sargeant, Managing Director of S&T and former Chief Counsel for Advocacy appointed by and reporting direct to President Obama; and Senior Vice President, International Council for Small Business.

Media are welcome by emailing wayne.debernardi@publicaccountants.org.au Details of the program can be found at: www.publicaccountants.org.au/events/smallbusinessbigvision

Disclaimer

IPA - Institute of Public Accountants published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 03:02:00 UTC
