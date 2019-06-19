SB 708 Makes Early Learning Classrooms in Texas Safer for All Children

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed SB 708 into law. The Child
Safety Data for Licensed Centers Study bill will begin a study into
children’s safety in at-home and group childcare with potential to lead
to a statewide change in teacher-to-student ratios. SB 708 is the result
of nearly five years’ worth of advocacy efforts by early childhood
education providers, including KinderCare Education (KCE), the nation’s
largest private provider of early childhood education and care.
“We wholeheartedly support SB 708 and believe it will ultimately help
make early learning classrooms in Texas safer for children and help
teachers be more effective at educating children,” said Tom Wyatt, KCE
CEO. “At KinderCare Education, we believe all children should have
access to high-quality education and care, regardless of their
background and financial circumstance. This bill has the potential to
impact the lives and safety of children across the state, including the
more than 8,500 children in our 96 licensed centers in Texas.”
SB 708 will form a committee to review and analyze child safety data
from at-home and group childcare centers. Those results have potential
to bring Texas childcare ratios in line with nationally accepted levels.
