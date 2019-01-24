SB Financial : Announces Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month 2018 Results 0 01/24/2019 | 08:19pm EST Send by mail :

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ('SB Financial' or the 'Company'), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking and wealth management, today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Fourth quarter 2018 highlights over prior year fourth quarter, excluding the positive impact to our 2017 fourth quarter net income of the one-time $1.7 million deferred tax liability include: Net income of $3.0 million, up $0.6 million or 27.2 percent

Diluted EPS of $0.37, flat to the prior year

Return on average assets of 1.19 percent, up 13 basis points, or 12.6 percent

Operating revenue of $12.5 million, up $0.8 million, or 6.8 percent

Mortgage origination volume of $78.8 million, an increase of $6.7 million, or 9.3 percent Twelve month 2018 highlights over prior year twelve months, excluding the positive impact to our 2017 net income of the one-time $1.7 million deferred tax liability include: Net income of $11.6 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 24.3 percent

Diluted EPS of $1.51, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 2.5 percent, as a result of the higher share count associated with the $30 million common capital raise completed in the first quarter of 2018

Return on average assets of 1.23 percent, up 13 basis points, or 12.3 percent

Operating revenue of $49.9 million, up $4.3 million, or 9.4 percent

Loan growth of $75.3 million, or 10.8 percent

Deposit growth of $73.0 million, or 10.0 percent

Mortgage origination volume of $342.1 million, an increase of $26.3 million, or 8.3 percent Highlights Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Dec. 2018 Dec. 2017 % Change Dec. 2018 Dec. 2017 % Change Operating revenue $12,544 $11,746 6.8% $49,891 $45,603 9.4% Interest income 10,638 8,762 21.4 39,479 32,480 21.5 Interest expense 2,024 1,108 82.7 6,212 4,094 51.7 Net interest income 8,614 7,654 12.5 33,267 28,386 17.2 Noninterest income 3,930 4,092 (4.0) 16,624 17,217 (3.4) Noninterest expense 8,852 8,106 9.2 34,847 31,578 10.4 Net income 2,960 4,032 (26.6) 11,638 11,065 5.2 Earnings per diluted share 0.37 0.64 (42.2) 1.51 1.74 (13.2) Net interest margin (FTE) 3.95% 3.96% (0.3) 3.95% 3.78% 4.5 Return on average assets 1.19% 1.83% (35.0) 1.23% 1.29% (4.7) Return on average equity 9.21% 17.52% (47.4) 9.61% 12.36% (22.2) Net income - adjusted for 2017 DTL 2,960 2,327 27.2 11,638 9,360 24.3 Earnings per diluted share - adj. for DTL 0.37 0.37 0.6 1.51 1.47 2.5 Return on average assets - adj. for DTL 1.19% 1.06% 12.6 1.23% 1.10% 12.3 'SB Financial's fourth quarter and full year net income was an improvement over the prior year of 27 and 24 percent respectively excluding the 2017 deferred tax benefit,' said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. 'Organic balance sheet loan growth of $75 million for the year was our strong suit in 2018, despite some late pay downs at year end.' RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Consolidated Revenue Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 6.8 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017, but down 1.5 percent to the linked quarter. Net interest income was up 12.5 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 1.0 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest margin (FTE) was down 1 basis point from both the year-ago and linked quarter.

Noninterest income for the quarter and the year were down slightly at 4.0 and 3.4 percent respectively.

Total revenue for the full year of 2018 was $49.9 million, compared to $45.6 million for the full year of 2017, which is a 9.4 percent increase. Mortgage Loan Business Mortgage loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $78.8 million, up $6.7 million, or 9.3 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $60.3 million, up $6.5 million, or 12.1 percent from the year-ago quarter. Net mortgage banking income, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $2.1 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2018 was a negative $0.07 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $0.21 million. The mortgage servicing portfolio at December 31, 2018, was $1.08 billion, up $0.09 billion, or 9.0 percent, from $0.99 billion at December 31, 2017. Mr. Klein noted, 'Despite rising rates and inventory pressure, we increased our mortgage production this quarter compared to the prior year. Our full year production level of $342 million is the second highest in our history and included our first loan closing from our new Indianapolis office.' Mortgage Banking ($ in thousands) Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Jun. 2018 Mar. 2018 Dec. 2017 Mortgage originations $78,829 $95,289 $109,466 $58,485 $72,102 Mortgage sales 60,345 80,555 79,162 40,589 53,825 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,084,678 1,066,402 1,030,780 1,004,728 994,915 Mortgage servicing rights 11,347 11,129 10,634 10,195 9,907 Mortgage servicing revenue: Loan servicing fees 673 653 636 625 617 OMSR amortization (301) (318) (367) (246) (269) Net administrative fees 372 335 269 379 348 OMSR valuation adjustment (68) (62) (22) 92 118 Net loan servicing fees 304 273 247 471 466 Gain on sale of mortgages 1,646 2,066 2,058 1,100 1,608 Mortgage banking revenue, net $1,950 $2,339 $2,305 $1,571 $2,074 Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. SBA activity for the quarter consisted of total origination volume of $1.7 million with higher sales volume resulting in gains of $0.3 million. Wealth management assets under the Company's care stood at $423.3 million as of December 31, 2018, up $11 million from the linked quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 31.3 percent. For the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest expense (NIE) of $8.9 million was up $0.8 million, or 9.2 percent, compared to the same quarter last year. Compared to the linked quarter, NIE was up $0.1 million. Mr. Klein stated, 'Fee income levels from mortgage and SBA loan sale gains have tempered a bit this year with slightly higher rates. Likewise, our larger balance sheet and resulting higher net interest margin, has constrained our percentage of non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue.' Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense ($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Jun. 2018 Mar. 2018 Dec. 2017 Noninterest Income (NII) $3,930 $4,202 $4,249 $4,243 $4,092 NII / Total Revenue 31.3% 33.0% 33.5% 35.5% 34.8% NII / Average Assets 1.6% 1.8% 1.8% 1.9% 1.9% Noninterest Expense (NIE) $8,852 $8,789 $8,579 $8,627 $8,106 Efficiency Ratio 70.6% 69.0% 67.7% 72.2% 69.0% NIE / Average Assets 3.6% 3.7% 3.7% 3.8% 3.7% Net Noninterest Expense -2.0% -1.9% -1.9% -1.9% -1.8% Balance Sheet Total assets as of December 31, 2018, were $985.9 million, up $109.3 million, or 12.5 percent, from a year ago. Total equity as of December 31, 2018, was $130.4 million, up 38.7 percent from a year ago, and comprised 13.2 percent of total assets. Both the equity and total assets reflect the $30 million common capital raise completed in the first quarter of 2018. Total loans held for investment were $771.9 million at December 31, 2018, up $75.3 million, or 10.8 percent, from December 31, 2017. Residential real estate loans were up $36.3 million, or 24.0 percent, with commercial loans rising $25.6 million, or 25.1 percent. The investment portfolio of $95.2 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 9.7 percent of assets at December 31, 2018, and was up 10.1 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $802.6 million at December 31, 2018, increased by $73.0 million, or 10.0 percent, since December 31, 2017. Growth from the prior year included $8.5 million in checking and $64.5 million in savings and time deposit balances. Mr. Klein continued, 'Loan volumes have been strong for us all year, with consistent growth across all quarters until the pay downs this quarter. We also had a robust deposit growth performance in the quarter and for the full year, with a double-digit growth in deposits from December of 2017. Nonperforming assets ended the year at 40 basis points, down 4 basis points from the prior year.' Loan Balance ($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Jun. 2018 Mar. 2018 Dec. 2017 Annual

Growth Commercial $127,640 $119,810 $115,140 $107,579 $102,041 $25,599 % of Total 16.5% 15.5% 15.3% 15.2% 14.6% 25.1% Commercial RE 340,791 356,563 350,266 338,586 332,154 8,637 % of Total 44.2% 46.2% 46.5% 47.9% 47.7% 2.6% Agriculture 52,012 52,814 52,466 50,266 51,947 65 % of Total 6.7% 6.8% 7.0% 7.1% 7.5% 0.1% Residential RE 187,104 178,033 172,773 151,820 150,854 36,250 % of Total 24.2% 23.1% 22.9% 21.5% 21.6% 24.0% Consumer & Other 64,336 64,478 62,640 58,956 59,619 4,717 % of Total 8.3% 8.4% 8.3% 8.3% 8.6% 7.9% Total Loans $771,883 $771,698 $753,285 $707,207 $696,615 $75,268 Total Growth Percentage 10.8% Deposit Balance ($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Jun. 2018 Mar. 2018 Dec. 2017 Annual

Growth Non-Int DDA $144,592 $134,747 $131,125 $132,919 $135,592 $9,000 % of Total 18.0% 17.1% 17.4% 17.8% 18.6% 6.6% Interest DDA 130,628 130,897 129,486 137,893 131,079 -451 % of Total 16.3% 16.6% 17.2% 18.4% 18.0% -0.3% Savings 104,444 114,213 118,108 116,820 103,267 1,177 % of Total 12.9% 14.4% 15.7% 15.6% 14.1% 1.1% Money Market 181,426 170,190 151,228 143,679 141,844 39,582 % of Total 22.6% 21.6% 20.1% 19.2% 19.4% 27.9% Certificates 241,462 239,379 222,932 217,484 217,818 23,644 % of Total 30.1% 30.3% 29.6% 29.0% 29.9% 10.9% Total Deposits $802,552 $789,426 $752,879 $748,795 $729,600 $72,952 Total Growth Percentage 10.0% Asset Quality SB Financial maintained its high-performance among its peers in asset quality levels for the quarter, reporting nonperforming assets of $4.0 million as of December 31, 2018, up $0.1 million, or 2.7 percent, from the year-ago quarter. SB Financial's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.40 percent is in the top quartile of its 65-bank peer group. The coverage of problem loans by the loan loss allowance was at 213 percent at December 31, 2018, up from 207 percent at December 31, 2017. Summary of Nonperforming Assets Annual

Growth ($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2018 Sep. 2018 Jun. 2018 Mar. 2018 Dec. 2017 Commercial & Agriculture $731 $360 $33 $35 $121 $610 % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.41% 0.21% 0.02% 0.02% 0.08% 504.1% Commercial RE 218 228 234 487 1,322 (1,104) % of Total CRE loans 0.06% 0.06% 0.07% 0.14% 0.40% -83.5% Residential RE 1,738 1,541 1,634 1,714 1,123 615 % of Total Res. RE loans 0.93% 0.87% 0.95% 1.13% 0.74% 54.8% Consumer & Other 219 252 221 85 138 81 % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.34% 0.39% 0.35% 0.14% 0.23% 58.7% Total Nonaccruing Loans 2,906 2,381 2,122 2,321 2,704 202 % of Total loans 0.38% 0.31% 0.28% 0.33% 0.39% 7.5% Accruing Restructured Loans 928 940 1,101 1,115 1,129 (201) Total Growth (%) -17.8% Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans $3,834 $3,321 $3,223 $3,436 $3,833 $1 % of Total loans 0.50% 0.43% 0.43% 0.49% 0.55% 0.0% Foreclosed Assets 131 105 16 70 26 105 Total Growth (%) 403.8% Total Nonperforming Assets $3,965 $3,426 $3,239 $3,506 $3,859 $106 % of Total assets 0.40% 0.35% 0.34% 0.38% 0.44% 2.7% Webcast and Conference Call The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on January 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at www.yoursbfinancial.com/investorrelations.html. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial website. About SB Financial Group Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 26 full-service ATMs. The Company has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'SBFG'. SB Financial's preferred stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'SBFGP'. In May 2018, SB Financial was ranked #72 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ('ROE'). Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income - FTE, net interest income - FTE and net interest margin - FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Investor Contact Information:

Anthony V. Cosentino

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited) December September June March December ($ in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 48,363 $ 45,515 $ 24,413 48,329 26,616 Available-for-sale securities 91,039 84,114 89,911 91,987 82,790 Loans held for sale 4,445 6,888 7,551 8,893 3,940 Loans, net of unearned income 771,883 771,698 753,285 707,207 696,615 Allowance for loan losses (8,167) (8,489) (8,494) (8,219) (7,930) Premises and equipment, net 22,084 21,900 21,683 21,776 21,277 Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost 4,123 4,123 3,748 3,748 3,748 Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 131 105 16 70 26 Interest receivable 1,892 2,433 2,000 1,925 1,825 Goodwill and other intangibles 16,401 16,404 16,406 16,409 16,411 Cash value of life insurance 16,834 16,745 16,656 16,567 16,479 Mortgage servicing rights 11,365 11,129 10,633 10,196 9,907 Other assets 5,505 6,615 6,977 6,753 4,923 Total assets $ 985,898 $ 979,180 $ 944,785 $ 925,641 $ 876,627 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits Non interest bearing demand $ 144,592 $ 134,747 $ 131,125 132,919 135,592 Interest bearing demand 130,628 130,897 129,486 137,893 131,079 Savings 104,444 114,213 118,108 116,820 103,267 Money market 181,426 170,190 151,228 143,679 141,844 Time deposits 241,462 239,379 222,932 217,484 217,818 Total deposits 802,552 789,426 752,879 748,795 729,600 Repurchase agreements 15,184 15,539 18,191 14,505 15,082 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 16,000 24,500 26,500 18,500 18,500 Trust preferred securities 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Interest payable 909 891 685 633 592 Other liabilities 10,508 11,405 11,116 9,999 8,543 Total liabilities 855,463 852,071 819,681 802,742 782,627 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock 13,979 13,979 13,983 13,983 13,983 Common stock 40,485 40,485 40,481 40,481 12,569 Additional paid-in capital 15,226 15,160 15,098 15,189 15,405 Retained earnings 64,012 61,854 59,503 57,162 55,439 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (552) (1,654) (1,240) (941) (141) Treasury stock (2,715) (2,715) (2,721) (2,975) (3,255) Total equity 130,435 127,109 125,104 122,899 94,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 985,898 $ 979,180 $ 944,785 925,641 876,627 SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December September June March December December December Interest income 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Loans Taxable $ 9,661 9,499 8,968 8,140 8,096 36,268 29,792 Tax exempt 55 42 36 21 23 154 85 Securities Taxable 822 610 613 573 514 2,618 2,076 Tax exempt 100 107 115 117 129 439 527 Total interest income 10,638 10,258 9,732 8,851 8,762 39,479 32,480 Interest expense Deposits 1,776 1,472 1,091 975 938 5,314 3,456 Repurchase agreements & other 10 11 6 10 2 37 16 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 131 140 110 79 85 460 320 Trust preferred securities 107 106 101 87 83 401 302 Total interest expense 2,024 1,729 1,308 1,151 1,108 6,212 4,094 Net interest income 8,614 8,529 8,424 7,700 7,654 33,267 28,386 Provision for loan losses - - 300 300 200 600 400 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,614 8,529 8,124 7,400 7,454 32,667 27,986 Noninterest income Wealth Management Fees 717 705 710 739 718 2,871 2,777 Customer service fees 679 672 675 644 690 2,670 2,671 Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR's 1,646 2,066 2,058 1,100 1,608 6,870 7,132 Mortgage loan servicing fees, net 304 273 247 471 465 1,295 1,316 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 295 125 150 660 179 1,230 1,272 Data service fees - - - - 179 - 738 Net gain on sales of securities - 70 - - - 70 119 Gain/(loss) on sale of assets 14 - 60 (39) (4) 35 6 Other 275 291 349 668 257 1,583 1,186 Total noninterest income 3,930 4,202 4,249 4,243 4,092 16,624 17,217 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,108 5,372 5,201 4,939 4,749 20,620 18,646 Net occupancy expense 600 588 560 649 582 2,397 2,260 Equipment expense 756 667 637 829 748 2,889 2,760 Data processing fees 466 489 418 438 363 1,811 1,558 Professional fees 532 393 504 419 492 1,848 1,774 Marketing expense 262 197 204 221 153 884 734 Telephone and communication 121 124 128 122 113 495 462 Postage and delivery expense 66 83 63 74 118 286 454 State, local and other taxes 180 177 176 186 164 719 699 Employee expense 283 243 220 166 227 912 797 Other expenses 478 456 468 584 397 1,986 1,434 Total noninterest expense 8,852 8,789 8,579 8,627 8,106 34,847 31,578 Income before income tax expense 3,692 3,942 3,794 3,016 3,440 14,444 13,625 Income tax expense (benefit) 732 824 687 563 (592) 2,806 2,560 Net income $ 2,960 3,118 3,107 2,453 4,032 11,638 11,065 Preferred Share Dividends 243 244 244 244 244 974 975 Net income available to common shares 2,717 2,874 2,863 2,209 3,788 10,663 10,090 Common share data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.42 0.45 0.45 0.40 0.79 1.72 2.10 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 0.39 0.40 0.35 0.64 1.51 1.74 Average shares outstanding ($ in thousands): Basic: 6,503 6,503 6,489 5,519 4,790 6,198 4,817 Diluted: 8,030 8,022 8,003 7,055 6,329 7,719 6,351 SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December September June March December December December SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net interest income $ 8,614 8,529 8,424 7,700 7,654 33,267 28,386 Tax-equivalent adjustment 41 40 40 37 78 158 315 Tax-equivalent net interest income 8,655 8,569 8,464 7,737 7,732 33,425 28,701 Provision for loan loss - - 300 300 200 600 400 Noninterest income 3,930 4,202 4,249 4,243 4,092 16,624 17,217 Total operating revenue 12,544 12,731 12,673 11,943 11,746 49,891 45,603 Noninterest expense 8,852 8,789 8,579 8,627 8,106 34,847 31,578 Pre-tax pre-provision income 3,692 3,942 4,094 3,316 3,640 15,044 14,025 Pretax income 3,692 3,942 3,794 3,016 3,440 14,444 13,625 Net income 2,960 3,118 3,107 2,453 4,032 11,638 11,065 Income available to common shareholders 2,717 2,874 2,863 2,209 3,788 10,663 10,090 PER SHARE INFORMATION: Basic earnings per share $ 0.42 0.45 0.45 0.40 0.79 1.72 2.10 Diluted earnings per share 0.37 0.39 0.40 0.35 0.64 1.51 1.74 Common dividends 0.085 0.080 0.080 0.075 0.075 0.320 0.280 Book value per common share 16.36 15.94 15.73 15.49 15.05 16.36 15.05 Tangible book value per common share 15.39 14.87 14.57 14.27 13.27 15.39 13.27 Fully converted TBV per common share 14.30 13.88 13.66 13.42 12.42 14.30 12.42 Market price per common share 16.45 20.35 20.32 18.51 18.49 16.45 18.49 Market price per preferred share 17.90 20.25 19.82 18.20 17.90 17.90 17.90 Market price to tangible book value 106.9% 136.8% 139.5% 129.7% 139.3% 106.9% 139.3% Market price to trailing 12 month EPS 11.0 11.5 11.2 10.3 10.6 11.0 10.6 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.19% 1.30% 1.35% 1.08% 1.83% 1.23% 1.29% Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.48% 1.64% 1.78% 1.46% 1.65% 1.59% 1.64% Return on average equity 9.21% 9.89% 10.02% 9.03% 17.52% 9.61% 12.36% Return on average tangible equity 12.06% 13.02% 13.28% 12.54% 26.16% 12.83% 18.71% Efficiency ratio 70.55% 69.01% 67.67% 72.22% 68.99% 69.83% 69.22% Earning asset yield 4.86% 4.75% 4.76% 4.41% 4.52% 4.67% 4.28% Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.15% 1.00% 0.80% 0.71% 0.69% 0.92% 0.65% Net interest margin 3.93% 3.95% 4.12% 3.84% 3.92% 3.93% 3.74% Tax equivalent effect 0.02% 0.01% 0.02% 0.02% 0.04% 0.02% 0.04% Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.95% 3.96% 4.14% 3.86% 3.96% 3.95% 3.78% Non interest income/Average assets 1.58% 1.75% 1.84% 1.87% 1.86% 1.75% 2.01% Non interest expense/Average assets 3.56% 3.65% 3.72% 3.81% 3.68% 3.68% 3.70% Net noninterest expense/Average assets 1.98% 1.91% 1.88% 1.93% 1.82% 1.92% 1.68% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Gross charge-offs $ 322 12 54 19 36 407 231 Recoveries 1 6 29 9 5 45 35 Net charge-offs 321 6 25 10 31 362 196 Nonaccruing loans/ Total loans 0.38% 0.31% 0.28% 0.33% 0.39% 0.38% 0.39% Nonperforming loans/ Total loans 0.50% 0.43% 0.43% 0.49% 0.55% 0.50% 0.55% Nonperforming assets/ Loans & OREO 0.51% 0.44% 0.43% 0.50% 0.55% 0.51% 0.55% Nonperforming assets/ Total assets 0.40% 0.35% 0.34% 0.38% 0.44% 0.40% 0.44% Allowance for loan loss/ Nonperforming loans 213.02% 255.62% 263.54% 239.20% 206.89% 213.02% 206.89% Allowance for loan loss/ Total loans 1.06% 1.10% 1.13% 1.16% 1.14% 1.06% 1.14% Net loan charge-offs/ Average loans (ann.) 0.17% 0.00% 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 0.05% 0.03% Loan loss provision/ Net charge-offs 0.00% 0.00% 1200.00% 3000.00% 645.16% 165.75% 204.08% CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS: Loans/ Deposits 96.18% 97.75% 100.05% 94.45% 95.48% 96.18% 95.48% Equity/ Assets 13.23% 12.98% 13.24% 13.28% 10.72% 13.23% 10.72% Tangible equity/ Tangible assets 10.32% 10.05% 10.20% 10.17% 7.39% 10.32% 7.39% Tangible equity adjusted for conversion 11.76% 11.50% 11.71% 11.71% 9.02% 11.76% 9.02% Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) - 12/18 est. 12.22% 12.16% 11.91% 12.23% 10.53% 12.22% 10.53% END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total assets $ 985,898 979,180 944,785 925,641 876,627 985,898 876,627 Total loans 771,883 771,698 753,285 707,207 696,615 771,883 696,615 Deposits 802,552 789,426 752,879 748,795 729,600 802,552 729,600 Stockholders equity 130,435 127,109 125,104 122,899 94,000 130,435 94,000 Goodwill & intangibles 16,401 16,404 16,406 16,409 16,411 16,401 16,411 Preferred equity 13,979 13,979 13,983 13,983 13,983 13,979 13,983 Tangible equity 100,055 96,726 94,715 92,507 63,606 100,055 63,606 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,084,678 1,066,402 1,030,780 1,004,728 994,915 1,084,678 994,915 Wealth/Brokerage assets under care 423,289 412,218 407,592 411,654 437,034 423,289 437,034 Total assets under care 2,493,865 2,457,800 2,383,157 2,342,023 2,308,576 2,493,865 2,308,576 Full-time equivalent employees (actual) 250 250 241 240 240 250 240 Period end basic shares outstanding 6,503 6,503 6,502 6,483 4,793 6,503 4,793 Period end outstanding (Series A Converted) 1,472 1,470 1,453 1,453 1,453 1,472 1,453 AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $ 994,977 962,369 922,355 906,281 880,446 947,266 854,569 Total earning assets 875,747 864,490 817,270 802,358 781,795 845,672 759,681 Total loans 775,060 770,948 724,710 711,733 691,929 749,055 660,675 Deposits 803,928 769,266 739,877 738,867 731,992 764,297 711,500 Stockholders equity 128,539 126,144 123,990 108,662 92,036 121,094 89,538 Intangibles 16,403 16,405 16,407 16,410 16,412 16,406 16,417 Preferred equity 13,979 13,983 13,983 13,983 13,983 13,982 13,983 Tangible equity 98,157 95,756 93,600 78,269 61,641 90,706 59,138 Average basic shares outstanding 6,503 6,503 6,489 5,519 4,790 6,198 4,817 Average diluted shares outstanding 8,030 8,022 8,003 7,055 6,329 7,719 6,351 SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2017 Average Average Average Average Assets Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Taxable securities $ 90,602 822 3.63% $ 76,268 514 2.70% Nontaxable securities 10,085 100 3.97% 13,598 129 3.80% Loans, net 775,060 9,716 5.01% 691,929 8,119 4.69% Total earning assets 875,747 10,638 4.86% 781,795 8,762 4.48% Cash and due from banks 56,358 37,141 Allowance for loan losses (8,490) (7,842) Premises and equipment 22,200 21,424 Other assets 49,162 47,928 Total assets $ 994,977 $ 880,446 Liabilities Savings and interest bearing demand $ 418,284 691 0.66% $ 378,278 219 0.23% Time deposits 239,787 1,085 1.81% 216,969 719 1.33% Repurchase agreements & Other 15,222 10 0.26% 13,220 2 0.06% Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 22,467 131 2.33% 20,283 85 1.68% Trust preferred securities 10,310 107 4.15% 10,310 83 3.22% Total interest bearing liabilities 706,070 2,024 1.15% 639,060 1,108 0.69% Non interest bearing demand 145,857 - 136,745 - Total funding 851,927 0.95% 775,805 0.57% Other liabilities 14,511 12,605 Total liabilities 866,438 788,410 Equity 128,539 559,131 92,036 Total liabilities and equity $ 994,977 $ 880,446 Net interest income $ 8,614 $ 7,654 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.93% 3.92% Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.95% 3.96% - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2017 Average Average Average Average Assets Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Taxable securities $ 85,238 2,618 3.07% $ 84,918 2,076 2.44% Nontaxable securities 11,379 439 3.86% 14,088 527 3.75% Loans, net 749,055 36,422 4.86% 660,675 29,877 4.52% Total earning assets 845,672 39,479 4.67% 759,681 32,480 4.28% Cash and due from banks 38,990 35,337 Allowance for loan losses (8,361) (7,828) Premises and equipment 21,795 21,084 Other assets 49,170 46,295 Total assets $ 947,266 $ 854,569 Liabilities Savings and interest bearing demand $ 401,577 1,754 0.44% $ 369,114 795 0.22% Time deposits 225,467 3,560 1.58% 214,639 2,661 1.24% Repurchase agreements & Other 16,458 37 0.22% 12,350 16 0.13% Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 22,108 460 2.08% 20,000 320 1.60% Trust preferred securities 10,310 401 3.89% 10,310 302 2.93% Total interest bearing liabilities 675,920 6,212 0.92% 626,413 4,094 0.65% Non interest bearing demand 137,253 0.76% 127,747 0.54% Total funding 813,173 754,160 Other liabilities 12,999 10,871 Total liabilities 826,172 765,031 Equity 121,094 89,538 Total liabilities and equity $ 947,266 $ 854,569 Net interest income $ 33,267 $ 28,386 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.93% 3.74% Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.95% 3.78% - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb-financial-group-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-twelve-month-2018-results-300784045.html SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc. Attachments Original document

