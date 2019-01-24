|
SB Financial : Announces Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month 2018 Results
DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ('SB Financial' or the 'Company'), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking and wealth management, today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
Fourth quarter 2018 highlights over prior year fourth quarter, excluding the positive impact to our 2017 fourth quarter net income of the one-time $1.7 million deferred tax liability include:
-
Net income of $3.0 million, up $0.6 million or 27.2 percent
-
Diluted EPS of $0.37, flat to the prior year
-
Return on average assets of 1.19 percent, up 13 basis points, or 12.6 percent
-
Operating revenue of $12.5 million, up $0.8 million, or 6.8 percent
-
Mortgage origination volume of $78.8 million, an increase of $6.7 million, or 9.3 percent
Twelve month 2018 highlights over prior year twelve months, excluding the positive impact to our 2017 net income of the one-time $1.7 million deferred tax liability include:
-
Net income of $11.6 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 24.3 percent
-
Diluted EPS of $1.51, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 2.5 percent, as a result of the higher share count associated with the $30 million common capital raise completed in the first quarter of 2018
-
Return on average assets of 1.23 percent, up 13 basis points, or 12.3 percent
-
Operating revenue of $49.9 million, up $4.3 million, or 9.4 percent
-
Loan growth of $75.3 million, or 10.8 percent
-
Deposit growth of $73.0 million, or 10.0 percent
-
Mortgage origination volume of $342.1 million, an increase of $26.3 million, or 8.3 percent
|
Highlights
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|
Dec. 2018
|
Dec. 2017
|
% Change
|
Dec. 2018
|
Dec. 2017
|
% Change
|
Operating revenue
|
$12,544
|
$11,746
|
6.8%
|
$49,891
|
$45,603
|
9.4%
|
Interest income
|
10,638
|
8,762
|
21.4
|
39,479
|
32,480
|
21.5
|
Interest expense
|
2,024
|
1,108
|
82.7
|
6,212
|
4,094
|
51.7
|
Net interest income
|
8,614
|
7,654
|
12.5
|
33,267
|
28,386
|
17.2
|
Noninterest income
|
3,930
|
4,092
|
(4.0)
|
16,624
|
17,217
|
(3.4)
|
Noninterest expense
|
8,852
|
8,106
|
9.2
|
34,847
|
31,578
|
10.4
|
Net income
|
2,960
|
4,032
|
(26.6)
|
11,638
|
11,065
|
5.2
|
Earnings per diluted share
|
0.37
|
0.64
|
(42.2)
|
1.51
|
1.74
|
(13.2)
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
3.95%
|
3.96%
|
(0.3)
|
3.95%
|
3.78%
|
4.5
|
Return on average assets
|
1.19%
|
1.83%
|
(35.0)
|
1.23%
|
1.29%
|
(4.7)
|
Return on average equity
|
9.21%
|
17.52%
|
(47.4)
|
9.61%
|
12.36%
|
(22.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income - adjusted for 2017 DTL
|
2,960
|
2,327
|
27.2
|
11,638
|
9,360
|
24.3
|
Earnings per diluted share - adj. for DTL
|
0.37
|
0.37
|
0.6
|
1.51
|
1.47
|
2.5
|
Return on average assets - adj. for DTL
|
1.19%
|
1.06%
|
12.6
|
1.23%
|
1.10%
|
12.3
'SB Financial's fourth quarter and full year net income was an improvement over the prior year of 27 and 24 percent respectively excluding the 2017 deferred tax benefit,' said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. 'Organic balance sheet loan growth of $75 million for the year was our strong suit in 2018, despite some late pay downs at year end.'
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Consolidated Revenue
Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 6.8 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017, but down 1.5 percent to the linked quarter.
-
Net interest income was up 12.5 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 1.0 percent from the linked quarter.
-
Net interest margin (FTE) was down 1 basis point from both the year-ago and linked quarter.
-
Noninterest income for the quarter and the year were down slightly at 4.0 and 3.4 percent respectively.
-
Total revenue for the full year of 2018 was $49.9 million, compared to $45.6 million for the full year of 2017, which is a 9.4 percent increase.
Mortgage Loan Business
Mortgage loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $78.8 million, up $6.7 million, or 9.3 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $60.3 million, up $6.5 million, or 12.1 percent from the year-ago quarter.
Net mortgage banking income, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $2.1 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2018 was a negative $0.07 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $0.21 million. The mortgage servicing portfolio at December 31, 2018, was $1.08 billion, up $0.09 billion, or 9.0 percent, from $0.99 billion at December 31, 2017.
Mr. Klein noted, 'Despite rising rates and inventory pressure, we increased our mortgage production this quarter compared to the prior year. Our full year production level of $342 million is the second highest in our history and included our first loan closing from our new Indianapolis office.'
|
Mortgage Banking
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
Dec. 2018
|
Sep. 2018
|
Jun. 2018
|
Mar. 2018
|
Dec. 2017
|
Mortgage originations
|
$78,829
|
$95,289
|
$109,466
|
$58,485
|
$72,102
|
Mortgage sales
|
60,345
|
80,555
|
79,162
|
40,589
|
53,825
|
Mortgage servicing portfolio
|
1,084,678
|
1,066,402
|
1,030,780
|
1,004,728
|
994,915
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
11,347
|
11,129
|
10,634
|
10,195
|
9,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage servicing revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan servicing fees
|
673
|
653
|
636
|
625
|
617
|
OMSR amortization
|
(301)
|
(318)
|
(367)
|
(246)
|
(269)
|
Net administrative fees
|
372
|
335
|
269
|
379
|
348
|
OMSR valuation adjustment
|
(68)
|
(62)
|
(22)
|
92
|
118
|
Net loan servicing fees
|
304
|
273
|
247
|
471
|
466
|
Gain on sale of mortgages
|
1,646
|
2,066
|
2,058
|
1,100
|
1,608
|
Mortgage banking revenue, net
|
$1,950
|
$2,339
|
$2,305
|
$1,571
|
$2,074
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. SBA activity for the quarter consisted of total origination volume of $1.7 million with higher sales volume resulting in gains of $0.3 million. Wealth management assets under the Company's care stood at $423.3 million as of December 31, 2018, up $11 million from the linked quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 31.3 percent. For the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest expense (NIE) of $8.9 million was up $0.8 million, or 9.2 percent, compared to the same quarter last year. Compared to the linked quarter, NIE was up $0.1 million.
Mr. Klein stated, 'Fee income levels from mortgage and SBA loan sale gains have tempered a bit this year with slightly higher rates. Likewise, our larger balance sheet and resulting higher net interest margin, has constrained our percentage of non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue.'
|
Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands, except ratios)
|
Dec. 2018
|
Sep. 2018
|
Jun. 2018
|
Mar. 2018
|
Dec. 2017
|
Noninterest Income (NII)
|
$3,930
|
$4,202
|
$4,249
|
$4,243
|
$4,092
|
NII / Total Revenue
|
31.3%
|
33.0%
|
33.5%
|
35.5%
|
34.8%
|
NII / Average Assets
|
1.6%
|
1.8%
|
1.8%
|
1.9%
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense (NIE)
|
$8,852
|
$8,789
|
$8,579
|
$8,627
|
$8,106
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
70.6%
|
69.0%
|
67.7%
|
72.2%
|
69.0%
|
NIE / Average Assets
|
3.6%
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|
3.8%
|
3.7%
|
Net Noninterest Expense
|
-2.0%
|
-1.9%
|
-1.9%
|
-1.9%
|
-1.8%
Balance Sheet
Total assets as of December 31, 2018, were $985.9 million, up $109.3 million, or 12.5 percent, from a year ago. Total equity as of December 31, 2018, was $130.4 million, up 38.7 percent from a year ago, and comprised 13.2 percent of total assets. Both the equity and total assets reflect the $30 million common capital raise completed in the first quarter of 2018.
Total loans held for investment were $771.9 million at December 31, 2018, up $75.3 million, or 10.8 percent, from December 31, 2017. Residential real estate loans were up $36.3 million, or 24.0 percent, with commercial loans rising $25.6 million, or 25.1 percent.
The investment portfolio of $95.2 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 9.7 percent of assets at December 31, 2018, and was up 10.1 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $802.6 million at December 31, 2018, increased by $73.0 million, or 10.0 percent, since December 31, 2017. Growth from the prior year included $8.5 million in checking and $64.5 million in savings and time deposit balances.
Mr. Klein continued, 'Loan volumes have been strong for us all year, with consistent growth across all quarters until the pay downs this quarter. We also had a robust deposit growth performance in the quarter and for the full year, with a double-digit growth in deposits from December of 2017. Nonperforming assets ended the year at 40 basis points, down 4 basis points from the prior year.'
|
Loan Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands, except ratios)
|
Dec. 2018
|
Sep. 2018
|
Jun. 2018
|
Mar. 2018
|
Dec. 2017
|
Annual
Growth
|
Commercial
|
$127,640
|
$119,810
|
$115,140
|
$107,579
|
$102,041
|
$25,599
|
% of Total
|
16.5%
|
15.5%
|
15.3%
|
15.2%
|
14.6%
|
25.1%
|
Commercial RE
|
340,791
|
356,563
|
350,266
|
338,586
|
332,154
|
8,637
|
% of Total
|
44.2%
|
46.2%
|
46.5%
|
47.9%
|
47.7%
|
2.6%
|
Agriculture
|
52,012
|
52,814
|
52,466
|
50,266
|
51,947
|
65
|
% of Total
|
6.7%
|
6.8%
|
7.0%
|
7.1%
|
7.5%
|
0.1%
|
Residential RE
|
187,104
|
178,033
|
172,773
|
151,820
|
150,854
|
36,250
|
% of Total
|
24.2%
|
23.1%
|
22.9%
|
21.5%
|
21.6%
|
24.0%
|
Consumer & Other
|
64,336
|
64,478
|
62,640
|
58,956
|
59,619
|
4,717
|
% of Total
|
8.3%
|
8.4%
|
8.3%
|
8.3%
|
8.6%
|
7.9%
|
Total Loans
|
$771,883
|
$771,698
|
$753,285
|
$707,207
|
$696,615
|
$75,268
|
Total Growth Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposit Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands, except ratios)
|
Dec. 2018
|
Sep. 2018
|
Jun. 2018
|
Mar. 2018
|
Dec. 2017
|
Annual
Growth
|
Non-Int DDA
|
$144,592
|
$134,747
|
$131,125
|
$132,919
|
$135,592
|
$9,000
|
% of Total
|
18.0%
|
17.1%
|
17.4%
|
17.8%
|
18.6%
|
6.6%
|
Interest DDA
|
130,628
|
130,897
|
129,486
|
137,893
|
131,079
|
-451
|
% of Total
|
16.3%
|
16.6%
|
17.2%
|
18.4%
|
18.0%
|
-0.3%
|
Savings
|
104,444
|
114,213
|
118,108
|
116,820
|
103,267
|
1,177
|
% of Total
|
12.9%
|
14.4%
|
15.7%
|
15.6%
|
14.1%
|
1.1%
|
Money Market
|
181,426
|
170,190
|
151,228
|
143,679
|
141,844
|
39,582
|
% of Total
|
22.6%
|
21.6%
|
20.1%
|
19.2%
|
19.4%
|
27.9%
|
Certificates
|
241,462
|
239,379
|
222,932
|
217,484
|
217,818
|
23,644
|
% of Total
|
30.1%
|
30.3%
|
29.6%
|
29.0%
|
29.9%
|
10.9%
|
Total Deposits
|
$802,552
|
$789,426
|
$752,879
|
$748,795
|
$729,600
|
$72,952
|
Total Growth Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0%
Asset Quality
SB Financial maintained its high-performance among its peers in asset quality levels for the quarter, reporting nonperforming assets of $4.0 million as of December 31, 2018, up $0.1 million, or 2.7 percent, from the year-ago quarter. SB Financial's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.40 percent is in the top quartile of its 65-bank peer group. The coverage of problem loans by the loan loss allowance was at 213 percent at December 31, 2018, up from 207 percent at December 31, 2017.
|
Summary of Nonperforming Assets
|
|
|
|
Annual
Growth
|
($ in thousands, except ratios)
|
Dec. 2018
|
Sep. 2018
|
Jun. 2018
|
Mar. 2018
|
Dec. 2017
|
Commercial & Agriculture
|
$731
|
$360
|
$33
|
$35
|
$121
|
$610
|
% of Total Com./Ag. loans
|
0.41%
|
0.21%
|
0.02%
|
0.02%
|
0.08%
|
504.1%
|
Commercial RE
|
218
|
228
|
234
|
487
|
1,322
|
(1,104)
|
% of Total CRE loans
|
0.06%
|
0.06%
|
0.07%
|
0.14%
|
0.40%
|
-83.5%
|
Residential RE
|
1,738
|
1,541
|
1,634
|
1,714
|
1,123
|
615
|
% of Total Res. RE loans
|
0.93%
|
0.87%
|
0.95%
|
1.13%
|
0.74%
|
54.8%
|
Consumer & Other
|
219
|
252
|
221
|
85
|
138
|
81
|
% of Total Con./Oth. loans
|
0.34%
|
0.39%
|
0.35%
|
0.14%
|
0.23%
|
58.7%
|
Total Nonaccruing Loans
|
2,906
|
2,381
|
2,122
|
2,321
|
2,704
|
202
|
% of Total loans
|
0.38%
|
0.31%
|
0.28%
|
0.33%
|
0.39%
|
7.5%
|
Accruing Restructured Loans
|
928
|
940
|
1,101
|
1,115
|
1,129
|
(201)
|
Total Growth (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
-17.8%
|
Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans
|
$3,834
|
$3,321
|
$3,223
|
$3,436
|
$3,833
|
$1
|
% of Total loans
|
0.50%
|
0.43%
|
0.43%
|
0.49%
|
0.55%
|
0.0%
|
Foreclosed Assets
|
131
|
105
|
16
|
70
|
26
|
105
|
Total Growth (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
403.8%
|
Total Nonperforming Assets
|
$3,965
|
$3,426
|
$3,239
|
$3,506
|
$3,859
|
$106
|
% of Total assets
|
0.40%
|
0.35%
|
0.34%
|
0.38%
|
0.44%
|
2.7%
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on January 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at www.yoursbfinancial.com/investorrelations.html. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial website.
About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 26 full-service ATMs. The Company has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'SBFG'. SB Financial's preferred stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'SBFGP'.
In May 2018, SB Financial was ranked #72 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ('ROE').
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income - FTE, net interest income - FTE and net interest margin - FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
Investor Contact Information:
Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com
|
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
June
|
|
March
|
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$ 48,363
|
|
$ 45,515
|
|
$ 24,413
|
|
48,329
|
|
26,616
|
|
|
Available-for-sale securities
|
|
91,039
|
|
84,114
|
|
89,911
|
|
91,987
|
|
82,790
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
4,445
|
|
6,888
|
|
7,551
|
|
8,893
|
|
3,940
|
|
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
|
771,883
|
|
771,698
|
|
753,285
|
|
707,207
|
|
696,615
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(8,167)
|
|
(8,489)
|
|
(8,494)
|
|
(8,219)
|
|
(7,930)
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
22,084
|
|
21,900
|
|
21,683
|
|
21,776
|
|
21,277
|
|
|
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost
|
|
4,123
|
|
4,123
|
|
3,748
|
|
3,748
|
|
3,748
|
|
|
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
|
|
131
|
|
105
|
|
16
|
|
70
|
|
26
|
|
|
Interest receivable
|
|
1,892
|
|
2,433
|
|
2,000
|
|
1,925
|
|
1,825
|
|
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
|
16,401
|
|
16,404
|
|
16,406
|
|
16,409
|
|
16,411
|
|
|
Cash value of life insurance
|
|
16,834
|
|
16,745
|
|
16,656
|
|
16,567
|
|
16,479
|
|
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
|
11,365
|
|
11,129
|
|
10,633
|
|
10,196
|
|
9,907
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
5,505
|
|
6,615
|
|
6,977
|
|
6,753
|
|
4,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 985,898
|
|
$ 979,180
|
|
$ 944,785
|
|
$ 925,641
|
|
$ 876,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non interest bearing demand
|
|
$ 144,592
|
|
$ 134,747
|
|
$ 131,125
|
|
132,919
|
|
135,592
|
|
|
|
Interest bearing demand
|
|
130,628
|
|
130,897
|
|
129,486
|
|
137,893
|
|
131,079
|
|
|
|
Savings
|
|
104,444
|
|
114,213
|
|
118,108
|
|
116,820
|
|
103,267
|
|
|
|
Money market
|
|
181,426
|
|
170,190
|
|
151,228
|
|
143,679
|
|
141,844
|
|
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
241,462
|
|
239,379
|
|
222,932
|
|
217,484
|
|
217,818
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
802,552
|
|
789,426
|
|
752,879
|
|
748,795
|
|
729,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase agreements
|
|
15,184
|
|
15,539
|
|
18,191
|
|
14,505
|
|
15,082
|
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
16,000
|
|
24,500
|
|
26,500
|
|
18,500
|
|
18,500
|
|
|
Trust preferred securities
|
|
10,310
|
|
10,310
|
|
10,310
|
|
10,310
|
|
10,310
|
|
|
Interest payable
|
|
909
|
|
891
|
|
685
|
|
633
|
|
592
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
10,508
|
|
11,405
|
|
11,116
|
|
9,999
|
|
8,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
855,463
|
|
852,071
|
|
819,681
|
|
802,742
|
|
782,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
13,979
|
|
13,979
|
|
13,983
|
|
13,983
|
|
13,983
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
40,485
|
|
40,485
|
|
40,481
|
|
40,481
|
|
12,569
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
15,226
|
|
15,160
|
|
15,098
|
|
15,189
|
|
15,405
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
64,012
|
|
61,854
|
|
59,503
|
|
57,162
|
|
55,439
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(552)
|
|
(1,654)
|
|
(1,240)
|
|
(941)
|
|
(141)
|
|
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(2,715)
|
|
(2,715)
|
|
(2,721)
|
|
(2,975)
|
|
(3,255)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
130,435
|
|
127,109
|
|
125,104
|
|
122,899
|
|
94,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 985,898
|
|
$ 979,180
|
|
$ 944,785
|
|
925,641
|
|
876,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|
|
At and for the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
June
|
|
March
|
|
December
|
|
|
December
|
|
December
|
Interest income
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
$ 9,661
|
|
9,499
|
|
8,968
|
|
8,140
|
|
8,096
|
|
|
36,268
|
|
29,792
|
|
Tax exempt
|
|
55
|
|
42
|
|
36
|
|
21
|
|
23
|
|
|
154
|
|
85
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
822
|
|
610
|
|
613
|
|
573
|
|
514
|
|
|
2,618
|
|
2,076
|
|
Tax exempt
|
|
100
|
|
107
|
|
115
|
|
117
|
|
129
|
|
|
439
|
|
527
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
10,638
|
|
10,258
|
|
9,732
|
|
8,851
|
|
8,762
|
|
|
39,479
|
|
32,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
1,776
|
|
1,472
|
|
1,091
|
|
975
|
|
938
|
|
|
5,314
|
|
3,456
|
|
Repurchase agreements & other
|
|
10
|
|
11
|
|
6
|
|
10
|
|
2
|
|
|
37
|
|
16
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
131
|
|
140
|
|
110
|
|
79
|
|
85
|
|
|
460
|
|
320
|
|
Trust preferred securities
|
|
107
|
|
106
|
|
101
|
|
87
|
|
83
|
|
|
401
|
|
302
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
2,024
|
|
1,729
|
|
1,308
|
|
1,151
|
|
1,108
|
|
|
6,212
|
|
4,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
8,614
|
|
8,529
|
|
8,424
|
|
7,700
|
|
7,654
|
|
|
33,267
|
|
28,386
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
300
|
|
300
|
|
200
|
|
|
600
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income after provision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for loan losses
|
|
|
8,614
|
|
8,529
|
|
8,124
|
|
7,400
|
|
7,454
|
|
|
32,667
|
|
27,986
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth Management Fees
|
|
717
|
|
705
|
|
710
|
|
739
|
|
718
|
|
|
2,871
|
|
2,777
|
|
Customer service fees
|
|
679
|
|
672
|
|
675
|
|
644
|
|
690
|
|
|
2,670
|
|
2,671
|
|
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR's
|
1,646
|
|
2,066
|
|
2,058
|
|
1,100
|
|
1,608
|
|
|
6,870
|
|
7,132
|
|
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net
|
|
304
|
|
273
|
|
247
|
|
471
|
|
465
|
|
|
1,295
|
|
1,316
|
|
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans
|
|
295
|
|
125
|
|
150
|
|
660
|
|
179
|
|
|
1,230
|
|
1,272
|
|
Data service fees
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
179
|
|
|
-
|
|
738
|
|
Net gain on sales of securities
|
|
-
|
|
70
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
70
|
|
119
|
|
Gain/(loss) on sale of assets
|
|
14
|
|
-
|
|
60
|
|
(39)
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
35
|
|
6
|
|
Other
|
|
275
|
|
291
|
|
349
|
|
668
|
|
257
|
|
|
1,583
|
|
1,186
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
3,930
|
|
4,202
|
|
4,249
|
|
4,243
|
|
4,092
|
|
|
16,624
|
|
17,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
5,108
|
|
5,372
|
|
5,201
|
|
4,939
|
|
4,749
|
|
|
20,620
|
|
18,646
|
|
Net occupancy expense
|
|
600
|
|
588
|
|
560
|
|
649
|
|
582
|
|
|
2,397
|
|
2,260
|
|
Equipment expense
|
|
756
|
|
667
|
|
637
|
|
829
|
|
748
|
|
|
2,889
|
|
2,760
|
|
Data processing fees
|
|
466
|
|
489
|
|
418
|
|
438
|
|
363
|
|
|
1,811
|
|
1,558
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
532
|
|
393
|
|
504
|
|
419
|
|
492
|
|
|
1,848
|
|
1,774
|
|
Marketing expense
|
|
262
|
|
197
|
|
204
|
|
221
|
|
153
|
|
|
884
|
|
734
|
|
Telephone and communication
|
|
121
|
|
124
|
|
128
|
|
122
|
|
113
|
|
|
495
|
|
462
|
|
Postage and delivery expense
|
|
66
|
|
83
|
|
63
|
|
74
|
|
118
|
|
|
286
|
|
454
|
|
State, local and other taxes
|
|
180
|
|
177
|
|
176
|
|
186
|
|
164
|
|
|
719
|
|
699
|
|
Employee expense
|
|
283
|
|
243
|
|
220
|
|
166
|
|
227
|
|
|
912
|
|
797
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
478
|
|
456
|
|
468
|
|
584
|
|
397
|
|
|
1,986
|
|
1,434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
8,852
|
|
8,789
|
|
8,579
|
|
8,627
|
|
8,106
|
|
|
34,847
|
|
31,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
3,692
|
|
3,942
|
|
3,794
|
|
3,016
|
|
3,440
|
|
|
14,444
|
|
13,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
732
|
|
824
|
|
687
|
|
563
|
|
(592)
|
|
|
2,806
|
|
2,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$ 2,960
|
|
3,118
|
|
3,107
|
|
2,453
|
|
4,032
|
|
|
11,638
|
|
11,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Share Dividends
|
|
243
|
|
244
|
|
244
|
|
244
|
|
244
|
|
|
974
|
|
975
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shares
|
|
2,717
|
|
2,874
|
|
2,863
|
|
2,209
|
|
3,788
|
|
|
10,663
|
|
10,090
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
|
$ 0.42
|
|
0.45
|
|
0.45
|
|
0.40
|
|
0.79
|
|
|
1.72
|
|
2.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
$ 0.37
|
|
0.39
|
|
0.40
|
|
0.35
|
|
0.64
|
|
|
1.51
|
|
1.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shares outstanding ($ in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic:
|
|
6,503
|
|
6,503
|
|
6,489
|
|
5,519
|
|
4,790
|
|
|
6,198
|
|
4,817
|
|
Diluted:
|
|
8,030
|
|
8,022
|
|
8,003
|
|
7,055
|
|
6,329
|
|
|
7,719
|
|
6,351
|
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
|
|
At and for the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
June
|
|
March
|
|
December
|
|
|
December
|
|
December
|
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$ 8,614
|
|
8,529
|
|
8,424
|
|
7,700
|
|
7,654
|
|
|
33,267
|
|
28,386
|
Tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
41
|
|
40
|
|
40
|
|
37
|
|
78
|
|
|
158
|
|
315
|
Tax-equivalent net interest income
|
|
8,655
|
|
8,569
|
|
8,464
|
|
7,737
|
|
7,732
|
|
|
33,425
|
|
28,701
|
Provision for loan loss
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
300
|
|
300
|
|
200
|
|
|
600
|
|
400
|
Noninterest income
|
|
3,930
|
|
4,202
|
|
4,249
|
|
4,243
|
|
4,092
|
|
|
16,624
|
|
17,217
|
Total operating revenue
|
|
12,544
|
|
12,731
|
|
12,673
|
|
11,943
|
|
11,746
|
|
|
49,891
|
|
45,603
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
8,852
|
|
8,789
|
|
8,579
|
|
8,627
|
|
8,106
|
|
|
34,847
|
|
31,578
|
Pre-tax pre-provision income
|
|
3,692
|
|
3,942
|
|
4,094
|
|
3,316
|
|
3,640
|
|
|
15,044
|
|
14,025
|
Pretax income
|
|
3,692
|
|
3,942
|
|
3,794
|
|
3,016
|
|
3,440
|
|
|
14,444
|
|
13,625
|
Net income
|
|
2,960
|
|
3,118
|
|
3,107
|
|
2,453
|
|
4,032
|
|
|
11,638
|
|
11,065
|
Income available to common shareholders
|
|
2,717
|
|
2,874
|
|
2,863
|
|
2,209
|
|
3,788
|
|
|
10,663
|
|
10,090
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PER SHARE INFORMATION:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$ 0.42
|
|
0.45
|
|
0.45
|
|
0.40
|
|
0.79
|
|
|
1.72
|
|
2.10
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
0.37
|
|
0.39
|
|
0.40
|
|
0.35
|
|
0.64
|
|
|
1.51
|
|
1.74
|
Common dividends
|
|
0.085
|
|
0.080
|
|
0.080
|
|
0.075
|
|
0.075
|
|
|
0.320
|
|
0.280
|
Book value per common share
|
|
16.36
|
|
15.94
|
|
15.73
|
|
15.49
|
|
15.05
|
|
|
16.36
|
|
15.05
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
|
15.39
|
|
14.87
|
|
14.57
|
|
14.27
|
|
13.27
|
|
|
15.39
|
|
13.27
|
Fully converted TBV per common share
|
|
14.30
|
|
13.88
|
|
13.66
|
|
13.42
|
|
12.42
|
|
|
14.30
|
|
12.42
|
Market price per common share
|
|
16.45
|
|
20.35
|
|
20.32
|
|
18.51
|
|
18.49
|
|
|
16.45
|
|
18.49
|
Market price per preferred share
|
|
17.90
|
|
20.25
|
|
19.82
|
|
18.20
|
|
17.90
|
|
|
17.90
|
|
17.90
|
Market price to tangible book value
|
|
106.9%
|
|
136.8%
|
|
139.5%
|
|
129.7%
|
|
139.3%
|
|
|
106.9%
|
|
139.3%
|
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS
|
|
11.0
|
|
11.5
|
|
11.2
|
|
10.3
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (ROAA)
|
|
1.19%
|
|
1.30%
|
|
1.35%
|
|
1.08%
|
|
1.83%
|
|
|
1.23%
|
|
1.29%
|
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
|
|
1.48%
|
|
1.64%
|
|
1.78%
|
|
1.46%
|
|
1.65%
|
|
|
1.59%
|
|
1.64%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
9.21%
|
|
9.89%
|
|
10.02%
|
|
9.03%
|
|
17.52%
|
|
|
9.61%
|
|
12.36%
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
|
12.06%
|
|
13.02%
|
|
13.28%
|
|
12.54%
|
|
26.16%
|
|
|
12.83%
|
|
18.71%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
70.55%
|
|
69.01%
|
|
67.67%
|
|
72.22%
|
|
68.99%
|
|
|
69.83%
|
|
69.22%
|
Earning asset yield
|
|
4.86%
|
|
4.75%
|
|
4.76%
|
|
4.41%
|
|
4.52%
|
|
|
4.67%
|
|
4.28%
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
|
1.15%
|
|
1.00%
|
|
0.80%
|
|
0.71%
|
|
0.69%
|
|
|
0.92%
|
|
0.65%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
3.93%
|
|
3.95%
|
|
4.12%
|
|
3.84%
|
|
3.92%
|
|
|
3.93%
|
|
3.74%
|
Tax equivalent effect
|
|
0.02%
|
|
0.01%
|
|
0.02%
|
|
0.02%
|
|
0.04%
|
|
|
0.02%
|
|
0.04%
|
Net interest margin, tax equivalent
|
|
3.95%
|
|
3.96%
|
|
4.14%
|
|
3.86%
|
|
3.96%
|
|
|
3.95%
|
|
3.78%
|
Non interest income/Average assets
|
|
1.58%
|
|
1.75%
|
|
1.84%
|
|
1.87%
|
|
1.86%
|
|
|
1.75%
|
|
2.01%
|
Non interest expense/Average assets
|
|
3.56%
|
|
3.65%
|
|
3.72%
|
|
3.81%
|
|
3.68%
|
|
|
3.68%
|
|
3.70%
|
Net noninterest expense/Average assets
|
|
1.98%
|
|
1.91%
|
|
1.88%
|
|
1.93%
|
|
1.82%
|
|
|
1.92%
|
|
1.68%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross charge-offs
|
|
$ 322
|
|
12
|
|
54
|
|
19
|
|
36
|
|
|
407
|
|
231
|
Recoveries
|
|
1
|
|
6
|
|
29
|
|
9
|
|
5
|
|
|
45
|
|
35
|
Net charge-offs
|
|
321
|
|
6
|
|
25
|
|
10
|
|
31
|
|
|
362
|
|
196
|
Nonaccruing loans/ Total loans
|
|
0.38%
|
|
0.31%
|
|
0.28%
|
|
0.33%
|
|
0.39%
|
|
|
0.38%
|
|
0.39%
|
Nonperforming loans/ Total loans
|
|
0.50%
|
|
0.43%
|
|
0.43%
|
|
0.49%
|
|
0.55%
|
|
|
0.50%
|
|
0.55%
|
Nonperforming assets/ Loans & OREO
|
|
0.51%
|
|
0.44%
|
|
0.43%
|
|
0.50%
|
|
0.55%
|
|
|
0.51%
|
|
0.55%
|
Nonperforming assets/ Total assets
|
|
0.40%
|
|
0.35%
|
|
0.34%
|
|
0.38%
|
|
0.44%
|
|
|
0.40%
|
|
0.44%
|
Allowance for loan loss/ Nonperforming loans
|
|
213.02%
|
|
255.62%
|
|
263.54%
|
|
239.20%
|
|
206.89%
|
|
|
213.02%
|
|
206.89%
|
Allowance for loan loss/ Total loans
|
|
1.06%
|
|
1.10%
|
|
1.13%
|
|
1.16%
|
|
1.14%
|
|
|
1.06%
|
|
1.14%
|
Net loan charge-offs/ Average loans (ann.)
|
|
0.17%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0.01%
|
|
0.01%
|
|
0.02%
|
|
|
0.05%
|
|
0.03%
|
Loan loss provision/ Net charge-offs
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
1200.00%
|
|
3000.00%
|
|
645.16%
|
|
|
165.75%
|
|
204.08%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans/ Deposits
|
|
96.18%
|
|
97.75%
|
|
100.05%
|
|
94.45%
|
|
95.48%
|
|
|
96.18%
|
|
95.48%
|
Equity/ Assets
|
|
13.23%
|
|
12.98%
|
|
13.24%
|
|
13.28%
|
|
10.72%
|
|
|
13.23%
|
|
10.72%
|
Tangible equity/ Tangible assets
|
|
10.32%
|
|
10.05%
|
|
10.20%
|
|
10.17%
|
|
7.39%
|
|
|
10.32%
|
|
7.39%
|
Tangible equity adjusted for conversion
|
|
11.76%
|
|
11.50%
|
|
11.71%
|
|
11.71%
|
|
9.02%
|
|
|
11.76%
|
|
9.02%
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) - 12/18 est.
|
|
12.22%
|
|
12.16%
|
|
11.91%
|
|
12.23%
|
|
10.53%
|
|
|
12.22%
|
|
10.53%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 985,898
|
|
979,180
|
|
944,785
|
|
925,641
|
|
876,627
|
|
|
985,898
|
|
876,627
|
Total loans
|
|
771,883
|
|
771,698
|
|
753,285
|
|
707,207
|
|
696,615
|
|
|
771,883
|
|
696,615
|
Deposits
|
|
802,552
|
|
789,426
|
|
752,879
|
|
748,795
|
|
729,600
|
|
|
802,552
|
|
729,600
|
Stockholders equity
|
|
130,435
|
|
127,109
|
|
125,104
|
|
122,899
|
|
94,000
|
|
|
130,435
|
|
94,000
|
Goodwill & intangibles
|
|
16,401
|
|
16,404
|
|
16,406
|
|
16,409
|
|
16,411
|
|
|
16,401
|
|
16,411
|
Preferred equity
|
|
13,979
|
|
13,979
|
|
13,983
|
|
13,983
|
|
13,983
|
|
|
13,979
|
|
13,983
|
Tangible equity
|
|
100,055
|
|
96,726
|
|
94,715
|
|
92,507
|
|
63,606
|
|
|
100,055
|
|
63,606
|
Mortgage servicing portfolio
|
|
1,084,678
|
|
1,066,402
|
|
1,030,780
|
|
1,004,728
|
|
994,915
|
|
|
1,084,678
|
|
994,915
|
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care
|
|
423,289
|
|
412,218
|
|
407,592
|
|
411,654
|
|
437,034
|
|
|
423,289
|
|
437,034
|
Total assets under care
|
|
2,493,865
|
|
2,457,800
|
|
2,383,157
|
|
2,342,023
|
|
2,308,576
|
|
|
2,493,865
|
|
2,308,576
|
Full-time equivalent employees (actual)
|
|
250
|
|
250
|
|
241
|
|
240
|
|
240
|
|
|
250
|
|
240
|
Period end basic shares outstanding
|
|
6,503
|
|
6,503
|
|
6,502
|
|
6,483
|
|
4,793
|
|
|
6,503
|
|
4,793
|
Period end outstanding (Series A Converted)
|
|
1,472
|
|
1,470
|
|
1,453
|
|
1,453
|
|
1,453
|
|
|
1,472
|
|
1,453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 994,977
|
|
962,369
|
|
922,355
|
|
906,281
|
|
880,446
|
|
|
947,266
|
|
854,569
|
Total earning assets
|
|
875,747
|
|
864,490
|
|
817,270
|
|
802,358
|
|
781,795
|
|
|
845,672
|
|
759,681
|
Total loans
|
|
775,060
|
|
770,948
|
|
724,710
|
|
711,733
|
|
691,929
|
|
|
749,055
|
|
660,675
|
Deposits
|
|
803,928
|
|
769,266
|
|
739,877
|
|
738,867
|
|
731,992
|
|
|
764,297
|
|
711,500
|
Stockholders equity
|
|
128,539
|
|
126,144
|
|
123,990
|
|
108,662
|
|
92,036
|
|
|
121,094
|
|
89,538
|
Intangibles
|
|
16,403
|
|
16,405
|
|
16,407
|
|
16,410
|
|
16,412
|
|
|
16,406
|
|
16,417
|
Preferred equity
|
|
13,979
|
|
13,983
|
|
13,983
|
|
13,983
|
|
13,983
|
|
|
13,982
|
|
13,983
|
Tangible equity
|
|
98,157
|
|
95,756
|
|
93,600
|
|
78,269
|
|
61,641
|
|
|
90,706
|
|
59,138
|
Average basic shares outstanding
|
|
6,503
|
|
6,503
|
|
6,489
|
|
5,519
|
|
4,790
|
|
|
6,198
|
|
4,817
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
8,030
|
|
8,022
|
|
8,003
|
|
7,055
|
|
6,329
|
|
|
7,719
|
|
6,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|
|
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
|
|
At and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018
|
|
|
Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
Assets
|
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
|
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
|
Taxable securities
|
|
$ 90,602
|
822
|
3.63%
|
|
|
$ 76,268
|
514
|
2.70%
|
|
Nontaxable securities
|
|
10,085
|
100
|
3.97%
|
|
|
13,598
|
129
|
3.80%
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
775,060
|
9,716
|
5.01%
|
|
|
691,929
|
8,119
|
4.69%
|
|
Total earning assets
|
|
875,747
|
10,638
|
4.86%
|
|
|
781,795
|
8,762
|
4.48%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
56,358
|
|
|
|
|
37,141
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(8,490)
|
|
|
|
|
(7,842)
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment
|
|
22,200
|
|
|
|
|
21,424
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
49,162
|
|
|
|
|
47,928
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 994,977
|
|
|
|
|
$ 880,446
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Savings and interest bearing demand
|
|
$ 418,284
|
691
|
0.66%
|
|
|
$ 378,278
|
219
|
0.23%
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
239,787
|
1,085
|
1.81%
|
|
|
216,969
|
719
|
1.33%
|
|
Repurchase agreements & Other
|
|
15,222
|
10
|
0.26%
|
|
|
13,220
|
2
|
0.06%
|
|
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|
|
22,467
|
131
|
2.33%
|
|
|
20,283
|
85
|
1.68%
|
|
Trust preferred securities
|
|
10,310
|
107
|
4.15%
|
|
|
10,310
|
83
|
3.22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
|
706,070
|
2,024
|
1.15%
|
|
|
639,060
|
1,108
|
0.69%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non interest bearing demand
|
|
145,857
|
-
|
|
|
|
136,745
|
-
|
|
|
Total funding
|
|
851,927
|
|
0.95%
|
|
|
775,805
|
|
0.57%
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
14,511
|
|
|
|
|
12,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
866,438
|
|
|
|
|
788,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
128,539
|
|
559,131
|
|
|
92,036
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$ 994,977
|
|
|
|
|
$ 880,446
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
$ 8,614
|
|
|
|
|
$ 7,654
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
|
3.93%
|
|
|
|
|
3.92%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
|
3.95%
|
|
|
|
|
3.96%
|
|
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
Assets
|
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
|
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable securities
|
|
$ 85,238
|
2,618
|
3.07%
|
|
|
$ 84,918
|
2,076
|
2.44%
|
|
Nontaxable securities
|
|
11,379
|
439
|
3.86%
|
|
|
14,088
|
527
|
3.75%
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
749,055
|
36,422
|
4.86%
|
|
|
660,675
|
29,877
|
4.52%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total earning assets
|
|
845,672
|
39,479
|
4.67%
|
|
|
759,681
|
32,480
|
4.28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
38,990
|
|
|
|
|
35,337
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(8,361)
|
|
|
|
|
(7,828)
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment
|
|
21,795
|
|
|
|
|
21,084
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
49,170
|
|
|
|
|
46,295
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 947,266
|
|
|
|
|
$ 854,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Savings and interest bearing demand
|
|
$ 401,577
|
1,754
|
0.44%
|
|
|
$ 369,114
|
795
|
0.22%
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
225,467
|
3,560
|
1.58%
|
|
|
214,639
|
2,661
|
1.24%
|
|
Repurchase agreements & Other
|
|
16,458
|
37
|
0.22%
|
|
|
12,350
|
16
|
0.13%
|
|
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|
|
22,108
|
460
|
2.08%
|
|
|
20,000
|
320
|
1.60%
|
|
Trust preferred securities
|
|
10,310
|
401
|
3.89%
|
|
|
10,310
|
302
|
2.93%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
|
675,920
|
6,212
|
0.92%
|
|
|
626,413
|
4,094
|
0.65%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non interest bearing demand
|
|
137,253
|
|
0.76%
|
|
|
127,747
|
|
0.54%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total funding
|
|
813,173
|
|
|
|
|
754,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
12,999
|
|
|
|
|
10,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
826,172
|
|
|
|
|
765,031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
121,094
|
|
|
|
|
89,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$ 947,266
|
|
|
|
|
$ 854,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
$ 33,267
|
|
|
|
|
$ 28,386
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
|
3.93%
|
|
|
|
|
3.74%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
|
3.95%
|
|
|
|
|
3.78%
|
|
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|