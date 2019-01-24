Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SB Financial : Announces Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 08:19pm EST

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ('SB Financial' or the 'Company'), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking and wealth management, today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth quarter 2018 highlights over prior year fourth quarter, excluding the positive impact to our 2017 fourth quarter net income of the one-time $1.7 million deferred tax liability include:

  • Net income of $3.0 million, up $0.6 million or 27.2 percent
  • Diluted EPS of $0.37, flat to the prior year
  • Return on average assets of 1.19 percent, up 13 basis points, or 12.6 percent
  • Operating revenue of $12.5 million, up $0.8 million, or 6.8 percent
  • Mortgage origination volume of $78.8 million, an increase of $6.7 million, or 9.3 percent

Twelve month 2018 highlights over prior year twelve months, excluding the positive impact to our 2017 net income of the one-time $1.7 million deferred tax liability include:

  • Net income of $11.6 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 24.3 percent
  • Diluted EPS of $1.51, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 2.5 percent, as a result of the higher share count associated with the $30 million common capital raise completed in the first quarter of 2018
  • Return on average assets of 1.23 percent, up 13 basis points, or 12.3 percent
  • Operating revenue of $49.9 million, up $4.3 million, or 9.4 percent
  • Loan growth of $75.3 million, or 10.8 percent
  • Deposit growth of $73.0 million, or 10.0 percent
  • Mortgage origination volume of $342.1 million, an increase of $26.3 million, or 8.3 percent

Highlights

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Dec. 2018

Dec. 2017

% Change

Dec. 2018

Dec. 2017

% Change

Operating revenue

$12,544

$11,746

6.8%

$49,891

$45,603

9.4%

Interest income

10,638

8,762

21.4

39,479

32,480

21.5

Interest expense

2,024

1,108

82.7

6,212

4,094

51.7

Net interest income

8,614

7,654

12.5

33,267

28,386

17.2

Noninterest income

3,930

4,092

(4.0)

16,624

17,217

(3.4)

Noninterest expense

8,852

8,106

9.2

34,847

31,578

10.4

Net income

2,960

4,032

(26.6)

11,638

11,065

5.2

Earnings per diluted share

0.37

0.64

(42.2)

1.51

1.74

(13.2)

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.95%

3.96%

(0.3)

3.95%

3.78%

4.5

Return on average assets

1.19%

1.83%

(35.0)

1.23%

1.29%

(4.7)

Return on average equity

9.21%

17.52%

(47.4)

9.61%

12.36%

(22.2)

Net income - adjusted for 2017 DTL

2,960

2,327

27.2

11,638

9,360

24.3

Earnings per diluted share - adj. for DTL

0.37

0.37

0.6

1.51

1.47

2.5

Return on average assets - adj. for DTL

1.19%

1.06%

12.6

1.23%

1.10%

12.3

'SB Financial's fourth quarter and full year net income was an improvement over the prior year of 27 and 24 percent respectively excluding the 2017 deferred tax benefit,' said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial. 'Organic balance sheet loan growth of $75 million for the year was our strong suit in 2018, despite some late pay downs at year end.'

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 6.8 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017, but down 1.5 percent to the linked quarter.

  • Net interest income was up 12.5 percent from the year-ago quarter, and up 1.0 percent from the linked quarter.
  • Net interest margin (FTE) was down 1 basis point from both the year-ago and linked quarter.
  • Noninterest income for the quarter and the year were down slightly at 4.0 and 3.4 percent respectively.
  • Total revenue for the full year of 2018 was $49.9 million, compared to $45.6 million for the full year of 2017, which is a 9.4 percent increase.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $78.8 million, up $6.7 million, or 9.3 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $60.3 million, up $6.5 million, or 12.1 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Net mortgage banking income, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $2.1 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2018 was a negative $0.07 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $0.21 million. The mortgage servicing portfolio at December 31, 2018, was $1.08 billion, up $0.09 billion, or 9.0 percent, from $0.99 billion at December 31, 2017.

Mr. Klein noted, 'Despite rising rates and inventory pressure, we increased our mortgage production this quarter compared to the prior year. Our full year production level of $342 million is the second highest in our history and included our first loan closing from our new Indianapolis office.'

Mortgage Banking

($ in thousands)

Dec. 2018

Sep. 2018

Jun. 2018

Mar. 2018

Dec. 2017

Mortgage originations

$78,829

$95,289

$109,466

$58,485

$72,102

Mortgage sales

60,345

80,555

79,162

40,589

53,825

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,084,678

1,066,402

1,030,780

1,004,728

994,915

Mortgage servicing rights

11,347

11,129

10,634

10,195

9,907

Mortgage servicing revenue:

Loan servicing fees

673

653

636

625

617

OMSR amortization

(301)

(318)

(367)

(246)

(269)

Net administrative fees

372

335

269

379

348

OMSR valuation adjustment

(68)

(62)

(22)

92

118

Net loan servicing fees

304

273

247

471

466

Gain on sale of mortgages

1,646

2,066

2,058

1,100

1,608

Mortgage banking revenue, net

$1,950

$2,339

$2,305

$1,571

$2,074

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income includes revenue from a diverse group of services, such as wealth management, deposit fees, residential loan sales and the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. SBA activity for the quarter consisted of total origination volume of $1.7 million with higher sales volume resulting in gains of $0.3 million. Wealth management assets under the Company's care stood at $423.3 million as of December 31, 2018, up $11 million from the linked quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue was 31.3 percent. For the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest expense (NIE) of $8.9 million was up $0.8 million, or 9.2 percent, compared to the same quarter last year. Compared to the linked quarter, NIE was up $0.1 million.

Mr. Klein stated, 'Fee income levels from mortgage and SBA loan sale gains have tempered a bit this year with slightly higher rates. Likewise, our larger balance sheet and resulting higher net interest margin, has constrained our percentage of non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue.'

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2018

Sep. 2018

Jun. 2018

Mar. 2018

Dec. 2017

Noninterest Income (NII)

$3,930

$4,202

$4,249

$4,243

$4,092

NII / Total Revenue

31.3%

33.0%

33.5%

35.5%

34.8%

NII / Average Assets

1.6%

1.8%

1.8%

1.9%

1.9%

Noninterest Expense (NIE)

$8,852

$8,789

$8,579

$8,627

$8,106

Efficiency Ratio

70.6%

69.0%

67.7%

72.2%

69.0%

NIE / Average Assets

3.6%

3.7%

3.7%

3.8%

3.7%

Net Noninterest Expense

-2.0%

-1.9%

-1.9%

-1.9%

-1.8%

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of December 31, 2018, were $985.9 million, up $109.3 million, or 12.5 percent, from a year ago. Total equity as of December 31, 2018, was $130.4 million, up 38.7 percent from a year ago, and comprised 13.2 percent of total assets. Both the equity and total assets reflect the $30 million common capital raise completed in the first quarter of 2018.

Total loans held for investment were $771.9 million at December 31, 2018, up $75.3 million, or 10.8 percent, from December 31, 2017. Residential real estate loans were up $36.3 million, or 24.0 percent, with commercial loans rising $25.6 million, or 25.1 percent.

The investment portfolio of $95.2 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 9.7 percent of assets at December 31, 2018, and was up 10.1 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $802.6 million at December 31, 2018, increased by $73.0 million, or 10.0 percent, since December 31, 2017. Growth from the prior year included $8.5 million in checking and $64.5 million in savings and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein continued, 'Loan volumes have been strong for us all year, with consistent growth across all quarters until the pay downs this quarter. We also had a robust deposit growth performance in the quarter and for the full year, with a double-digit growth in deposits from December of 2017. Nonperforming assets ended the year at 40 basis points, down 4 basis points from the prior year.'

Loan Balance

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2018

Sep. 2018

Jun. 2018

Mar. 2018

Dec. 2017

Annual
Growth

Commercial

$127,640

$119,810

$115,140

$107,579

$102,041

$25,599

% of Total

16.5%

15.5%

15.3%

15.2%

14.6%

25.1%

Commercial RE

340,791

356,563

350,266

338,586

332,154

8,637

% of Total

44.2%

46.2%

46.5%

47.9%

47.7%

2.6%

Agriculture

52,012

52,814

52,466

50,266

51,947

65

% of Total

6.7%

6.8%

7.0%

7.1%

7.5%

0.1%

Residential RE

187,104

178,033

172,773

151,820

150,854

36,250

% of Total

24.2%

23.1%

22.9%

21.5%

21.6%

24.0%

Consumer & Other

64,336

64,478

62,640

58,956

59,619

4,717

% of Total

8.3%

8.4%

8.3%

8.3%

8.6%

7.9%

Total Loans

$771,883

$771,698

$753,285

$707,207

$696,615

$75,268

Total Growth Percentage

10.8%

Deposit Balance

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2018

Sep. 2018

Jun. 2018

Mar. 2018

Dec. 2017

Annual
Growth

Non-Int DDA

$144,592

$134,747

$131,125

$132,919

$135,592

$9,000

% of Total

18.0%

17.1%

17.4%

17.8%

18.6%

6.6%

Interest DDA

130,628

130,897

129,486

137,893

131,079

-451

% of Total

16.3%

16.6%

17.2%

18.4%

18.0%

-0.3%

Savings

104,444

114,213

118,108

116,820

103,267

1,177

% of Total

12.9%

14.4%

15.7%

15.6%

14.1%

1.1%

Money Market

181,426

170,190

151,228

143,679

141,844

39,582

% of Total

22.6%

21.6%

20.1%

19.2%

19.4%

27.9%

Certificates

241,462

239,379

222,932

217,484

217,818

23,644

% of Total

30.1%

30.3%

29.6%

29.0%

29.9%

10.9%

Total Deposits

$802,552

$789,426

$752,879

$748,795

$729,600

$72,952

Total Growth Percentage

10.0%

Asset Quality

SB Financial maintained its high-performance among its peers in asset quality levels for the quarter, reporting nonperforming assets of $4.0 million as of December 31, 2018, up $0.1 million, or 2.7 percent, from the year-ago quarter. SB Financial's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.40 percent is in the top quartile of its 65-bank peer group. The coverage of problem loans by the loan loss allowance was at 213 percent at December 31, 2018, up from 207 percent at December 31, 2017.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets

Annual
Growth

($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2018

Sep. 2018

Jun. 2018

Mar. 2018

Dec. 2017

Commercial & Agriculture

$731

$360

$33

$35

$121

$610

% of Total Com./Ag. loans

0.41%

0.21%

0.02%

0.02%

0.08%

504.1%

Commercial RE

218

228

234

487

1,322

(1,104)

% of Total CRE loans

0.06%

0.06%

0.07%

0.14%

0.40%

-83.5%

Residential RE

1,738

1,541

1,634

1,714

1,123

615

% of Total Res. RE loans

0.93%

0.87%

0.95%

1.13%

0.74%

54.8%

Consumer & Other

219

252

221

85

138

81

% of Total Con./Oth. loans

0.34%

0.39%

0.35%

0.14%

0.23%

58.7%

Total Nonaccruing Loans

2,906

2,381

2,122

2,321

2,704

202

% of Total loans

0.38%

0.31%

0.28%

0.33%

0.39%

7.5%

Accruing Restructured Loans

928

940

1,101

1,115

1,129

(201)

Total Growth (%)

-17.8%

Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans

$3,834

$3,321

$3,223

$3,436

$3,833

$1

% of Total loans

0.50%

0.43%

0.43%

0.49%

0.55%

0.0%

Foreclosed Assets

131

105

16

70

26

105

Total Growth (%)

403.8%

Total Nonperforming Assets

$3,965

$3,426

$3,239

$3,506

$3,859

$106

% of Total assets

0.40%

0.35%

0.34%

0.38%

0.44%

2.7%

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on January 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at www.yoursbfinancial.com/investorrelations.html. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 26 full-service ATMs. The Company has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'SBFG'. SB Financial's preferred stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'SBFGP'.

In May 2018, SB Financial was ranked #72 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ('ROE').

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income - FTE, net interest income - FTE and net interest margin - FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:
Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)

December

September

June

March

December

($ in thousands)

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$ 48,363

$ 45,515

$ 24,413

48,329

26,616

Available-for-sale securities

91,039

84,114

89,911

91,987

82,790

Loans held for sale

4,445

6,888

7,551

8,893

3,940

Loans, net of unearned income

771,883

771,698

753,285

707,207

696,615

Allowance for loan losses

(8,167)

(8,489)

(8,494)

(8,219)

(7,930)

Premises and equipment, net

22,084

21,900

21,683

21,776

21,277

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

4,123

4,123

3,748

3,748

3,748

Foreclosed assets held for sale, net

131

105

16

70

26

Interest receivable

1,892

2,433

2,000

1,925

1,825

Goodwill and other intangibles

16,401

16,404

16,406

16,409

16,411

Cash value of life insurance

16,834

16,745

16,656

16,567

16,479

Mortgage servicing rights

11,365

11,129

10,633

10,196

9,907

Other assets

5,505

6,615

6,977

6,753

4,923

Total assets

$ 985,898

$ 979,180

$ 944,785

$ 925,641

$ 876,627

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Deposits

Non interest bearing demand

$ 144,592

$ 134,747

$ 131,125

132,919

135,592

Interest bearing demand

130,628

130,897

129,486

137,893

131,079

Savings

104,444

114,213

118,108

116,820

103,267

Money market

181,426

170,190

151,228

143,679

141,844

Time deposits

241,462

239,379

222,932

217,484

217,818

Total deposits

802,552

789,426

752,879

748,795

729,600

Repurchase agreements

15,184

15,539

18,191

14,505

15,082

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

16,000

24,500

26,500

18,500

18,500

Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Interest payable

909

891

685

633

592

Other liabilities

10,508

11,405

11,116

9,999

8,543

Total liabilities

855,463

852,071

819,681

802,742

782,627

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock

13,979

13,979

13,983

13,983

13,983

Common stock

40,485

40,485

40,481

40,481

12,569

Additional paid-in capital

15,226

15,160

15,098

15,189

15,405

Retained earnings

64,012

61,854

59,503

57,162

55,439

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(552)

(1,654)

(1,240)

(941)

(141)

Treasury stock

(2,715)

(2,715)

(2,721)

(2,975)

(3,255)

Total equity

130,435

127,109

125,104

122,899

94,000

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 985,898

$ 979,180

$ 944,785

925,641

876,627

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December

September

June

March

December

December

December

Interest income

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Loans

Taxable

$ 9,661

9,499

8,968

8,140

8,096

36,268

29,792

Tax exempt

55

42

36

21

23

154

85

Securities

Taxable

822

610

613

573

514

2,618

2,076

Tax exempt

100

107

115

117

129

439

527

Total interest income

10,638

10,258

9,732

8,851

8,762

39,479

32,480

Interest expense

Deposits

1,776

1,472

1,091

975

938

5,314

3,456

Repurchase agreements & other

10

11

6

10

2

37

16

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

131

140

110

79

85

460

320

Trust preferred securities

107

106

101

87

83

401

302

Total interest expense

2,024

1,729

1,308

1,151

1,108

6,212

4,094

Net interest income

8,614

8,529

8,424

7,700

7,654

33,267

28,386

Provision for loan losses

-

-

300

300

200

600

400

Net interest income after provision

for loan losses

8,614

8,529

8,124

7,400

7,454

32,667

27,986

Noninterest income

Wealth Management Fees

717

705

710

739

718

2,871

2,777

Customer service fees

679

672

675

644

690

2,670

2,671

Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR's

1,646

2,066

2,058

1,100

1,608

6,870

7,132

Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

304

273

247

471

465

1,295

1,316

Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

295

125

150

660

179

1,230

1,272

Data service fees

-

-

-

-

179

-

738

Net gain on sales of securities

-

70

-

-

-

70

119

Gain/(loss) on sale of assets

14

-

60

(39)

(4)

35

6

Other

275

291

349

668

257

1,583

1,186

Total noninterest income

3,930

4,202

4,249

4,243

4,092

16,624

17,217

Noninterest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

5,108

5,372

5,201

4,939

4,749

20,620

18,646

Net occupancy expense

600

588

560

649

582

2,397

2,260

Equipment expense

756

667

637

829

748

2,889

2,760

Data processing fees

466

489

418

438

363

1,811

1,558

Professional fees

532

393

504

419

492

1,848

1,774

Marketing expense

262

197

204

221

153

884

734

Telephone and communication

121

124

128

122

113

495

462

Postage and delivery expense

66

83

63

74

118

286

454

State, local and other taxes

180

177

176

186

164

719

699

Employee expense

283

243

220

166

227

912

797

Other expenses

478

456

468

584

397

1,986

1,434

Total noninterest expense

8,852

8,789

8,579

8,627

8,106

34,847

31,578

Income before income tax expense

3,692

3,942

3,794

3,016

3,440

14,444

13,625

Income tax expense (benefit)

732

824

687

563

(592)

2,806

2,560

Net income

$ 2,960

3,118

3,107

2,453

4,032

11,638

11,065

Preferred Share Dividends

243

244

244

244

244

974

975

Net income available to common shares

2,717

2,874

2,863

2,209

3,788

10,663

10,090

Common share data:

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.42

0.45

0.45

0.40

0.79

1.72

2.10

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.37

0.39

0.40

0.35

0.64

1.51

1.74

Average shares outstanding ($ in thousands):

Basic:

6,503

6,503

6,489

5,519

4,790

6,198

4,817

Diluted:

8,030

8,022

8,003

7,055

6,329

7,719

6,351

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December

September

June

March

December

December

December

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2018

2018

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net interest income

$ 8,614

8,529

8,424

7,700

7,654

33,267

28,386

Tax-equivalent adjustment

41

40

40

37

78

158

315

Tax-equivalent net interest income

8,655

8,569

8,464

7,737

7,732

33,425

28,701

Provision for loan loss

-

-

300

300

200

600

400

Noninterest income

3,930

4,202

4,249

4,243

4,092

16,624

17,217

Total operating revenue

12,544

12,731

12,673

11,943

11,746

49,891

45,603

Noninterest expense

8,852

8,789

8,579

8,627

8,106

34,847

31,578

Pre-tax pre-provision income

3,692

3,942

4,094

3,316

3,640

15,044

14,025

Pretax income

3,692

3,942

3,794

3,016

3,440

14,444

13,625

Net income

2,960

3,118

3,107

2,453

4,032

11,638

11,065

Income available to common shareholders

2,717

2,874

2,863

2,209

3,788

10,663

10,090

PER SHARE INFORMATION:

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.42

0.45

0.45

0.40

0.79

1.72

2.10

Diluted earnings per share

0.37

0.39

0.40

0.35

0.64

1.51

1.74

Common dividends

0.085

0.080

0.080

0.075

0.075

0.320

0.280

Book value per common share

16.36

15.94

15.73

15.49

15.05

16.36

15.05

Tangible book value per common share

15.39

14.87

14.57

14.27

13.27

15.39

13.27

Fully converted TBV per common share

14.30

13.88

13.66

13.42

12.42

14.30

12.42

Market price per common share

16.45

20.35

20.32

18.51

18.49

16.45

18.49

Market price per preferred share

17.90

20.25

19.82

18.20

17.90

17.90

17.90

Market price to tangible book value

106.9%

136.8%

139.5%

129.7%

139.3%

106.9%

139.3%

Market price to trailing 12 month EPS

11.0

11.5

11.2

10.3

10.6

11.0

10.6

PERFORMANCE RATIOS:

Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.19%

1.30%

1.35%

1.08%

1.83%

1.23%

1.29%

Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

1.48%

1.64%

1.78%

1.46%

1.65%

1.59%

1.64%

Return on average equity

9.21%

9.89%

10.02%

9.03%

17.52%

9.61%

12.36%

Return on average tangible equity

12.06%

13.02%

13.28%

12.54%

26.16%

12.83%

18.71%

Efficiency ratio

70.55%

69.01%

67.67%

72.22%

68.99%

69.83%

69.22%

Earning asset yield

4.86%

4.75%

4.76%

4.41%

4.52%

4.67%

4.28%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

1.15%

1.00%

0.80%

0.71%

0.69%

0.92%

0.65%

Net interest margin

3.93%

3.95%

4.12%

3.84%

3.92%

3.93%

3.74%

Tax equivalent effect

0.02%

0.01%

0.02%

0.02%

0.04%

0.02%

0.04%

Net interest margin, tax equivalent

3.95%

3.96%

4.14%

3.86%

3.96%

3.95%

3.78%

Non interest income/Average assets

1.58%

1.75%

1.84%

1.87%

1.86%

1.75%

2.01%

Non interest expense/Average assets

3.56%

3.65%

3.72%

3.81%

3.68%

3.68%

3.70%

Net noninterest expense/Average assets

1.98%

1.91%

1.88%

1.93%

1.82%

1.92%

1.68%

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

Gross charge-offs

$ 322

12

54

19

36

407

231

Recoveries

1

6

29

9

5

45

35

Net charge-offs

321

6

25

10

31

362

196

Nonaccruing loans/ Total loans

0.38%

0.31%

0.28%

0.33%

0.39%

0.38%

0.39%

Nonperforming loans/ Total loans

0.50%

0.43%

0.43%

0.49%

0.55%

0.50%

0.55%

Nonperforming assets/ Loans & OREO

0.51%

0.44%

0.43%

0.50%

0.55%

0.51%

0.55%

Nonperforming assets/ Total assets

0.40%

0.35%

0.34%

0.38%

0.44%

0.40%

0.44%

Allowance for loan loss/ Nonperforming loans

213.02%

255.62%

263.54%

239.20%

206.89%

213.02%

206.89%

Allowance for loan loss/ Total loans

1.06%

1.10%

1.13%

1.16%

1.14%

1.06%

1.14%

Net loan charge-offs/ Average loans (ann.)

0.17%

0.00%

0.01%

0.01%

0.02%

0.05%

0.03%

Loan loss provision/ Net charge-offs

0.00%

0.00%

1200.00%

3000.00%

645.16%

165.75%

204.08%

CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:

Loans/ Deposits

96.18%

97.75%

100.05%

94.45%

95.48%

96.18%

95.48%

Equity/ Assets

13.23%

12.98%

13.24%

13.28%

10.72%

13.23%

10.72%

Tangible equity/ Tangible assets

10.32%

10.05%

10.20%

10.17%

7.39%

10.32%

7.39%

Tangible equity adjusted for conversion

11.76%

11.50%

11.71%

11.71%

9.02%

11.76%

9.02%

Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) - 12/18 est.

12.22%

12.16%

11.91%

12.23%

10.53%

12.22%

10.53%

END OF PERIOD BALANCES

Total assets

$ 985,898

979,180

944,785

925,641

876,627

985,898

876,627

Total loans

771,883

771,698

753,285

707,207

696,615

771,883

696,615

Deposits

802,552

789,426

752,879

748,795

729,600

802,552

729,600

Stockholders equity

130,435

127,109

125,104

122,899

94,000

130,435

94,000

Goodwill & intangibles

16,401

16,404

16,406

16,409

16,411

16,401

16,411

Preferred equity

13,979

13,979

13,983

13,983

13,983

13,979

13,983

Tangible equity

100,055

96,726

94,715

92,507

63,606

100,055

63,606

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,084,678

1,066,402

1,030,780

1,004,728

994,915

1,084,678

994,915

Wealth/Brokerage assets under care

423,289

412,218

407,592

411,654

437,034

423,289

437,034

Total assets under care

2,493,865

2,457,800

2,383,157

2,342,023

2,308,576

2,493,865

2,308,576

Full-time equivalent employees (actual)

250

250

241

240

240

250

240

Period end basic shares outstanding

6,503

6,503

6,502

6,483

4,793

6,503

4,793

Period end outstanding (Series A Converted)

1,472

1,470

1,453

1,453

1,453

1,472

1,453

AVERAGE BALANCES

Total assets

$ 994,977

962,369

922,355

906,281

880,446

947,266

854,569

Total earning assets

875,747

864,490

817,270

802,358

781,795

845,672

759,681

Total loans

775,060

770,948

724,710

711,733

691,929

749,055

660,675

Deposits

803,928

769,266

739,877

738,867

731,992

764,297

711,500

Stockholders equity

128,539

126,144

123,990

108,662

92,036

121,094

89,538

Intangibles

16,403

16,405

16,407

16,410

16,412

16,406

16,417

Preferred equity

13,979

13,983

13,983

13,983

13,983

13,982

13,983

Tangible equity

98,157

95,756

93,600

78,269

61,641

90,706

59,138

Average basic shares outstanding

6,503

6,503

6,489

5,519

4,790

6,198

4,817

Average diluted shares outstanding

8,030

8,022

8,003

7,055

6,329

7,719

6,351

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)

At and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2017

Average

Average

Average

Average

Assets

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Taxable securities

$ 90,602

822

3.63%

$ 76,268

514

2.70%

Nontaxable securities

10,085

100

3.97%

13,598

129

3.80%

Loans, net

775,060

9,716

5.01%

691,929

8,119

4.69%

Total earning assets

875,747

10,638

4.86%

781,795

8,762

4.48%

Cash and due from banks

56,358

37,141

Allowance for loan losses

(8,490)

(7,842)

Premises and equipment

22,200

21,424

Other assets

49,162

47,928

Total assets

$ 994,977

$ 880,446

Liabilities

Savings and interest bearing demand

$ 418,284

691

0.66%

$ 378,278

219

0.23%

Time deposits

239,787

1,085

1.81%

216,969

719

1.33%

Repurchase agreements & Other

15,222

10

0.26%

13,220

2

0.06%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

22,467

131

2.33%

20,283

85

1.68%

Trust preferred securities

10,310

107

4.15%

10,310

83

3.22%

Total interest bearing liabilities

706,070

2,024

1.15%

639,060

1,108

0.69%

Non interest bearing demand

145,857

-

136,745

-

Total funding

851,927

0.95%

775,805

0.57%

Other liabilities

14,511

12,605

Total liabilities

866,438

788,410

Equity

128,539

559,131

92,036

Total liabilities and equity

$ 994,977

$ 880,446

Net interest income

$ 8,614

$ 7,654

Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.93%

3.92%

Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.95%

3.96%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis

Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018

Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2017

Average

Average

Average

Average

Assets

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Taxable securities

$ 85,238

2,618

3.07%

$ 84,918

2,076

2.44%

Nontaxable securities

11,379

439

3.86%

14,088

527

3.75%

Loans, net

749,055

36,422

4.86%

660,675

29,877

4.52%

Total earning assets

845,672

39,479

4.67%

759,681

32,480

4.28%

Cash and due from banks

38,990

35,337

Allowance for loan losses

(8,361)

(7,828)

Premises and equipment

21,795

21,084

Other assets

49,170

46,295

Total assets

$ 947,266

$ 854,569

Liabilities

Savings and interest bearing demand

$ 401,577

1,754

0.44%

$ 369,114

795

0.22%

Time deposits

225,467

3,560

1.58%

214,639

2,661

1.24%

Repurchase agreements & Other

16,458

37

0.22%

12,350

16

0.13%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

22,108

460

2.08%

20,000

320

1.60%

Trust preferred securities

10,310

401

3.89%

10,310

302

2.93%

Total interest bearing liabilities

675,920

6,212

0.92%

626,413

4,094

0.65%

Non interest bearing demand

137,253

0.76%

127,747

0.54%

Total funding

813,173

754,160

Other liabilities

12,999

10,871

Total liabilities

826,172

765,031

Equity

121,094

89,538

Total liabilities and equity

$ 947,266

$ 854,569

Net interest income

$ 33,267

$ 28,386

Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.93%

3.74%

Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.95%

3.78%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb-financial-group-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-twelve-month-2018-results-300784045.html

SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.

Disclaimer

SB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 01:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:26pEvergrande Health in $156 million deal for stake in Chinese auto battery maker
RE
09:24pCAE : awarded contract by GA-ASI to develop synthetic training system for United Kingdom's Protector remotely piloted aircraft
PU
09:21pSUBARU : probe finds 3,400 staff were not paid for overtime work
RE
09:21pGIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : The Huge Potential of China's Entertainment Industries Drives Maoyan's Rapid Growth
AQ
09:20pChina's 2018 soybean imports from U.S. hit lowest since 2008
RE
09:19pUNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Form Type 4
PU
09:14pSTANDEX INTERNATIONAL : Increases Quarterly Dividend by $0.02 Share Represents 217th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
PU
09:12pFERROGLOBE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
BU
09:09pCOMMENCEMENT BANK : Fourth Quarter Financials
PU
09:09pHCB FINANCIAL : Highpoint Community Bank Offers Relief During Government Shutdown
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : 'Maddening' U.S. shutdown hangs over airlines even as profits beat
4U.S., CHINA 'MILES AND MILES' FROM TRADE DEAL: Ross
5WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : signals revenue rise in second half, shares climb

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.