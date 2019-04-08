SB Financial : Reschedules First-Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast for April 18

DEFIANCE, Ohio, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and private client services, expects to release its first-quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, April 18, 2019, prior to market opening. The company will hold a related conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EDT, instead of April 19, as previously announced. The date has been changed to accommodate investors in light of the U.S. stock market closures on April 19 in recognition of Good Friday.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The conference call also will be webcast live at http://www.yoursbfinancial.com/investorrelations.html. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial Group website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 20 offices; 19 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 26 full-service ATMs. The Company has seven loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'SBFG'. SB Financial's preferred stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'SBFGP'.

In May 2018, SB Financial was ranked #72 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ('ROE').

CONTACT:

Anthony V. Cosentino

Chief Financial Officer

SB Financial Group, Inc.

419-785-3663

Tyler Deur

Lambert

616-233-0500

tdeur@lambert.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb-financial-group-inc-reschedules-first-quarter-2019-conference-call-and-webcast-for-april-18-300826396.html

SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.