SBE Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council : Council's Kerrigan Comments on G-20 Meeting

Washington, D.C. - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) president & CEO Karen Kerrigan issued the following statement on the G-20 meeting, and the importance of U.S. leadership at the gathering with regard to policy and global economic growth:

'It's great to see President Trump encouraging other world leaders to adopt 'pro-growth, pro-jobs and pro-innovation' policies to enable opportunity, entrepreneurship and economic inclusion. Lowering government costs and barriers is a proven policy strategy that encourages higher levels of entrepreneurship, investment and job opportunities. The global trade piece of this agenda - that is, lowering tariff and non-tariff barriers - would open markets for both U.S. small businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe, which will create a wealthier and more interdependent and peaceful world.

'It is vitally important to business investment and growth that all leaders gathered at the G-20 commit to lowering and eliminating these barriers. Hopefully as President Trump engages with our trading partners on the issue of tariff and non-tariff barriers, there will be positive movement and agreement on removing new tariffs and a pledge to open markets, forge new agreements, and not impose tariffs. This will certainly provide a boost to U.S. business optimism, and provide the certainty entrepreneurs and business leaders need to move forward with investments, which will keep the economy in solid shape for the remainder of 2019 and beyond.'

SBE Council is nonpartisan advocacy, research and education organization dedicated to protecting small business and promoting entrepreneurship. For 25 years, SBE Council has worked on and advanced a range of private sector and public policy initiatives to strengthen the ecosystem for strong startup activity and small business growth. Visit www.sbecouncil.org for additional information. Twitter: @SBECouncil

