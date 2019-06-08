SBE Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council : Council's Statement on U.S.-Mexico Agreement and Suspension of Tariffs

By SBE Council at 8 June, 2019, 8:12 am

Washington, D.C. - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) president & CEO Karen Kerrigan released the following statement in response to the announcement that the U.S. and Mexico have reached an agreement on border control and migration issues, and the tariffs will not go into effect on June 10.

'Small businesses are pleased that an agreement has been reached between the U.S. and Mexico on actions that will be taken to address border control and migration issues. The U.S. Congress must also step up, stop pointing blame, and advance a long overdue immigration reform package. The system is horribly broken and outdated.

'A timely and appropriate sequel to the U.S.-Mexico joint commitment is for Congress to support passage of USMCA. This is a critical trade agreementfor entrepreneurs and small businesses. USMCA lowers trade barriers and costs, improves trade facilitation, strengthens IP protections, and promotes digital trade and ecommerce. Every member of Congress needs to support America's entrepreneurs and small businesses by supporting USMCA's passage.'

