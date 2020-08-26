Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SBE Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council : Drop in Consumer Confidence, Expectations for a Double-Dip Recession

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 12:52pm EDT

By SBE Council at 25 August, 2020, 3:08 pm

by Raymond J. Keating-

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index took a dive in August for the second straight month.

The Index in August came in at 84.8 (1985=100), which was down from 91.7 in July and 98.1 in June. The May measure had registered 85.9, which was little changed from April's 86.9. The Index stood at 118.8 in March and 132.6 in pre-pandemic February.

The August measure of 84.8 also was off markedly from forecasts expecting a small increase compared to July.

The Conference Board noted: 'The Present Situation Index - based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions - decreased sharply from 95.9 to 84.2. The Expectations Index - based on consumers' short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions - declined from 88.9 in July to 85.2 this month.'

Lynn Franco, the Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board, observed:

'The Present Situation Index decreased sharply, with consumers stating that both business and employment conditions had deteriorated over the past month. Consumers' optimism about the short-term outlook, and their financial prospects, also declined and continues on a downward path. Consumer spending has rebounded in recent months but increasing concerns amongst consumers about the economic outlook and their financial well-being will likely cause spending to cool in the months ahead.'

Given continuing, staggering levels of unemployment, and widespread evidence and reporting that small businesses are suffering - including a CNBC report last week that small businesses are closing at twice the rate of large firms, while also noting expectations from some that 30-50 percent of small businesses will be closed permanently - poor levels of consumer confidence should surprise no one.

Indeed, while the U.S. might technically pop out of the recession sometime in the second half of this year thanks to a mini-snapback due to the end of government shutdowns, the possibility of a double-dip recession stands out as a very real possibility.

In fact, in my view looking at the data and trends, a double-dip recession seems more likely than not. My key concern is that amidst all of the reports about layoffs and declining investment at large firms, the traditional and powerful trend working against such job and investment cuts - that is, new business creation and job creation amongst startups and other small businesses - is nonexistent right now and apparently will be for the coming months.

These fundamental ills point to continuing, major problems for our economy.

Raymond J. Keating is chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

Disclaimer

SBE - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 16:51:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05pPortugal's public deficit soars due to pandemic
RE
01:04pGripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases
RE
01:00pKlingenstein Fields Wealth Advisors (KFWA) will now be known as Klingenstein Fields Advisors
SE
01:00pFacebook warns advertisers on changes due to upcoming Apple OS
RE
12:57pPurchasing Managers� Index Report for August 2020
PU
12:52pDigital Colony signals interest in Crown Castle's fiber business -sources
RE
12:52pSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Drop in Consumer Confidence, Expectations for a Double-Dip Recession
PU
12:49pTechnology stocks power S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs
RE
12:44pJ&J adds Chile and Peru to Latin America COVID-19 vaccine trials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group