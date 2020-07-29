Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SBP issues instructions for promotion of Islamic Banking (29-07-2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 03:46am EDT

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-80

July 29, 2020

SBP issues instructions for promotion of Islamic Banking

Keeping in view the significant potential of Islamic Banking Windows (IBWs) in enhancing the share and outreach of Shariah compliant financial services and increase in financial inclusion, SBP has issued today revised instructions for banks to expand the scope of operations of IBWs. IBWs can now offer all types of financing products to their customers including Corporates, SMEs, Agriculture, Housing, and Consumers. However, this facility is subject to the condition that respective IBW branch shall be converted into full-fledgedIslamic banking branch within a period of three years. For details: http://www.sbp.org.pk/ibd/2020/C2.htm

At present, Islamic banking products and services are being offered by full-fledged Islamic banks, Islamic banking subsidiaries and Islamic banking branches of conventional banks after getting approval/license from SBP. Conventional banks can open IBWs, which are dedicated counters in conventional branches, after getting permission from SBP; however, these were not allowed to offer any financing products. With 1,400 IBWs of 11 banks currently operational in the country, their potential to improve access to finance will increase significantly. Further, it will contribute towards increase in financial inclusion through provision of Shariah compliant financing facilities to vast majority of population.

The revised instructions also incorporate different amendments or additions to existing regulations and include policy formulation on IBWs, submission of annual IBWs expansion plan, physical setup & display requirements for IBWs, opening & closure of IBWs, their fee structure, and revisions in reporting requirements. These revised instructions will supersede all previous instructions issued on IBWs by SBP from time to time.

It is expected that this new policy measure will contribute towards achieving the targets set under National Financial Inclusion Strategy for Islamic banking, which envisages attaining a share of 25% percent in total assets and deposits of the banking industry and 30% share in total branch network of the industry by the end of 2023.

****************

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 07:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:17aAMS : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04:16aENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Financial Community Presentation - 2020 Half Year Results
PU
04:16aMEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi on passing of Dr Mnqobi Edwin Ngidi and Dr Mandla Buthelezi
PU
04:16aAV CONCEPT : Form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting to be held on friday, 28 august 2020
PU
04:16aJANUS HENDERSON : Dividend/Distribution - JHG
PU
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aPUMA SE : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:15aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:15aZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:15aPJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro announces 1H 2020 RAS results
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : says business 'steadily recovering' as stores reopen
2RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit
3BASF SE : BASF : says it is still unable to forecast full-year results
4EBay beats second-quarter profit estimates, raises FY outlook
5Pfizer says it will charge other developed countries on par with U.S. for vaccine deals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group