SBP releases Third Quarterly Report on the State of Pakistan's Economy (30.07.2020)

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020-81 July 30, 2020

SBP releases Third Quarterly Report on the State of Pakistan's Economy

The State Bank of Pakistan released its Third Quarterly Report FY20 on 'The State of Pakistan's Economy' today. According to the report, successful stabilization measures that had fostered macroeconomic improvement in Jul-Feb FY20 provided a valuable cushion against the downturn faced from late March 2020 onward in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. In particular, major progress had been made during Jul-Feb FY20 period in curbing the fiscal and current account deficits on the back of strong revenue growth, policy shift to a market-determined exchange rate, and build up in foreign exchange reserves buffers. Following this period of necessary stabilization, there were also encouraging signs of recovery in the real economy, including exports. This made the economy relatively better equipped to respond to any external shocks than it would have otherwise been. This pre COVID-19 strengthening of Pakistan's fundamentals and the prudent policy response to the outbreak later on should leave Pakistan well-placed to resume its earlier trajectory of recovery once the pandemic subsides.

As in other parts of the world, the real, fiscal, and external sectors came under visible strain thereafter as COVID-19 struck the global economy, while the inflation outlook improved as a result of weaker domestic demand and lower oil prices. The scale of the COVID-19 shock is underscored by the fact that for the first time in 68 years, as per the provisional estimates, Pakistan's real GDP growth is set to contract in FY20. At

0.4 percent, this contraction is not as severe as that expected in most parts of the world due to COVID-

19.

The report emphasizes that the estimated contraction in GDP owes mainly to a decline in industrial and services sector activities. The large-scale manufacturing (LSM) posted an improvement during Jan-Feb 2020, driven primarily by exporting sectors with some contribution from food and fertilizer segments. However, this nascent recovery was derailed by COVID-19 related disruptions, with LSM growth falling 22 percent on a month-on-month basis in March. The agriculture sector emerged largely unscathed by COVID-19 as important crops registered a turnaround compared to last year. That said, unfavorable climate conditions and pest and locust attacks prevented some annual targets from being met. The services sector felt the impact of COVID-19 acutely, as evident from high frequency data and negative sectoral growth is expected in FY20.

The report documents a similar pattern in the fiscal sector, where a primary budget recorded a surplus during Jul-Mar FY20 on cumulative basis, the first ever since 2016. However, it turned into a deficit during the third quarter due to COVID-19. On the one hand, the lockdown created a drag for revenue, with growth in all categories of FBR revenues turning negative in March 2020. On the other hand, the induced slump in economic activity and rise in unemployment created a need for greater expenditures. The government announced a Rs 1.24 trillion stimulus package towards the close of Q3-FY20, consisting of a combination of targeted handouts and sector-specific outlays for agriculture, construction, and exports. While this package is expected to give much-needed relief to individuals and businesses, it would simultaneously contribute to a larger fiscal deficit in the near term.