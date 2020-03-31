SBS Spanish Broadcasting System : SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2019

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2019 -Net revenue growth of 24%, excluding political sales - MIAMI, FLORIDA, March 30, 2020 - Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (the "Company" or "SBS") (OTCQB: SBSAA) today reported financial results for the quarter- and year- ended December 31, 2019. Financial Highlights Financial Highlights Excluding Political* Quarter Ended Year Ended (in thousands) December 31, % December 31, % 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net revenue: Radio $ 40,821 $ 35,614 15% $ 140,385 $ 126,399 11% Television 5,297 4,031 31 % 16,280 15,970 2 % Consolidated $ 46,118 $ 39,645 16% $ 156,665 $ 142,369 10% Adjusted OIBDA*: Radio $ 21,178 $ 18,172 17% $ 59,751 $ 55,713 7 % Television 2,132 1,568 36 % 3,241 4,868 (33 %) Corporate (3,210 ) (2,360 ) (36%) (11,711) (10,496 ) (12 %) Consolidated $ 20,100 $ 17,380 16 % $ 51,281 $ 50,085 2 % Adjusted OIBDA Margins*: Radio 52% 51% 43% 44% Television 40% 39% 20% 30% Consolidated 44% 44% 33% 35% Quarter Ended Year Ended (in thousands) December 31, % December 31, % 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net revenue excluding political*: Radio $ 40,741 $ 33,667 21% $ 139,994 $ 123,140 14 % Television 5,057 3,249 56 % 16,004 14,394 11 % Consolidated $ 45,798 $ 36,916 24% $ 155,998 $ 137,534 13% Adjusted OIBDA excluding political*: Radio $ 21,104 $ 16,381 29% $ 59,391 $ 52,715 13% Television 1,911 849 125 % 2,987 3,418 (13 %) Corporate (3,210 ) (2,360 ) (36%) (11,711) (10,496 ) (12 %) Consolidated $ 19,805 $ 14,870 33 % $ 50,667 $ 45,637 11 % Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for a definition of Adjusted OIBDA and a reconciliation from net revenue excluding political, Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA excluding political to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Discussion and Results "As our release demonstrates, we delivered outstanding Q4 results which, in turn, contributed to our best annual financial sh owing in over 15 years," commented Raúl Alarcón, Chairman and CEO. "All business units including radio, television, experiential and interactive exhibited sustained increases with our core radio operation ranked among the leaders in the industry in ratings, revenue, SOI and margin growth."

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. Page 2 "In addition, fiscal 2020 started off exceptionally well and, as a result, we're confident of a strong rebound later in the year as our industry, our nation and the world eventually recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For now, we are adapting operationally, financially and strategically at all levels and in all markets during this interim period so as to protect our personnel while continuing to inform, entertain and serve audiences and advertisers in anticipation of a surging demand for ad inventory and rescheduled live events as the year progresses." "In the meantime, we're adopting an old motto that has served American businesses extremely well since the beginning of the 1 9thcentury: 'We're Open for Business.' " Quarter Ended Results For the quarter-ended December 31, 2019, consolidated net revenue totaled $46.1 million compared to $39.6 million for the same prior year period, resulting in an increase of 16%. Our radio segment net revenue increased 15% due to increases in local, special events, network, and digital which were partially offset by a decrease in national sales. Our television segment net revenue increased 31%, due to the increase in local sales which were partially offset by decreases in national sales. Consolidated net revenue excluding political, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $45.8 million compared to $36.9 million for the same prior year period, resulting in an increase of 24%. Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $20.1 million compared to $17.4 million for the same prior year period, representing an increase of $2.7 million or 16%. Our radio segment Adjusted OIBDA increased 17%, primarily due to the increase in net revenue of approximately $5.2 million partially offset by an increase in operating expenses of $2.2 million. Radio station operating expenses increased mainly due to increases in special events expenses, professional fees, compensation, and music license fees expenses, which were partially offset by a decrease advertising expenses. Our television segment Adjusted OIBDA increased approximately $0.6 million, due to increase in net revenue of approximately $1.3 million partially offset an increase in operating expenses of approximately $0.7 million. Television station operating expenses increased primarily due to increases in production costs, barter expense and taxes and license fees. Our corporate expenses, excluding non-cashstock-based compensation, increased $0.9 million or 36%, mostly due to increases in compensation, insurance and professional fees. Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA excluding political, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $19.8 million compared to $14.9 million for the same prior year period, representing an increase of 33%. Operating income totaled $17.3 million compared to $14.3 million for the same prior year period, representing an increase of approximately $3.0 million or 21%. This increase in operating income was primarily due to the increase in net revenue partially offset by the increase in operating expenses. Year Ended Results For the year-ended December 31, 2019, consolidated net revenue totaled $156.7 million compared to $142.4 million for the same prior year period, resulting in an increase of 10%. Our radio segment net revenue increased $14.0 million or 11% due to increases in local, network, and digital sales which were offset by a decrease in national sales. Our special events revenue increased primarily in our Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco markets. Our television segment net revenue increased $0.3 million or 2%, due to increases in local sales offset by a decrease in special event and subscriber based revenue. Consolidated net revenue excluding political, a non- GAAP measure, totaled $156.0 million compared to $137.5 million for the same prior year period, resulting in an increase of 13%. Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $51.3 million compared to $50.1 million for the same prior year period, resulting in an increase of $1.2 million or 2%. Our radio segment Adjusted OIBDA increased 7%, primarily due to the increase in net revenue of $14.0 million which was partially offset by the increase in operating expense of approximately $9.9 million. Radio station operating expenses increased mainly due to the absence of a prior year positive impact of legal settlements in addition to increases in special events, compensation and benefits, barter, commissions and music license fees, which were partially offset by decreases in professional fees, affiliate station compensation and an increase in production tax credits. Our television segment Adjusted OIBDA decreased $1.6 million or 33%, due to the increase in operating expenses of $1.9 million and partially offset by an increase in net revenue of $0.3 million. Television station operating expenses increased primarily due to increases in production costs, barter, and commission expenses which were partially offset by a decrease in special events expenses and an increase in production tax credits. Our corporate expenses, excluding non-cashstock-based compensation, increased approximately 12% primarily due to increases in compensation and insurance expenses partially offset by a decrease in professional fees. Consolidated Adjusted OIBDA

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.Page 3 excluding political, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $50.7 million compared to $45.6 million for the same prior year period, representing an increase of 11%. Operating income totaled $38.6 million compared to $51.6 million for the same prior year period, representing a decrease of $13.0 million or 25%. This decrease in operating income was primarily due to the prior year recognition of gain on sale of assets and the current year increases in operating expenses, executive severance expenses and recapitalization costs partially offset by an increase in net revenue and not recognizing an impairment charge in the current period. Our Continued Recapitalization and Restructuring Efforts We have not repaid our outstanding Notes since they became due on April 17, 2017, and we continue to evaluate all options available to refinance the Notes. While we assess how to best achieve a successful refinancing of the Notes, we have continued to pay interest on the Notes, payments that a group of investors purporting to own our Series B preferred stock have challenged through the institution of litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery as described below. The complaint filed by these investors revealed a purported foreign ownership of our Series B preferred stock, which we are actively addressing, including before the Federal Communications Commission (the "FCC") in order to protect our broadcast licenses. Our refinancing efforts have been made mor e difficult and complex by the Series B preferred stock litigation and foreign ownership issue. On December 16, 2019, we announced in a press release that we had received a letter from a bank stating that it was highly confident of its ability to arrange secured debt financing for up to $300 million that, in combination with a possible additional first lien asset-based financing, would be used to repay our outstanding Notes and to make cash purchases of our Series B preferred stock. We cannot assure you that the bank will be successful in raising that financing, that we will be able to raise the additional contemplated first lien asset-based financing or that we will be able to reach agreement that will be acceptable to us. We provide more information about each of these items in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. We have worked and continue to work with our advisors regarding a consensual recapitalization or restructuring of our balance sheet, including through the issuance of new debt or equity to raise the necessary funds to repay the Notes. The Series B preferred stock litigation and the foreign ownership issue have complicated our efforts at a successful refinancing of the Notes. The resolution of the recapitalization or restructuring of our balance sheet, the litigation with the purported holders of our Series B preferred stock and the foreign ownership issue are subject to several factors currently beyond our control. Our efforts to effect a consensual refinancing of the Notes, the Series B preferred stock litigation and the foreign ownership issue will likely continue to have a material adverse effect on us if they are not successfully resolved. About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 275 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including La Musica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 275 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including La Musica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. Page 5 Below are the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the quarter- and year-ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 46,118 $ 39,645 $ 156,665 $ 142,369 Station operating expenses 22,808 19,905 93,673 81,788 Corporate expenses 3,211 2,365 11,721 10,540 Depreciation and amortization 931 895 3,602 3,801 Loss (gain) on the disposal of assets, net 273 171 365 (12,550 ) Recapitalization costs 1,556 1,986 6,845 6,713 Executive severance expenses - - 1,844 - Impairment charges - - - 483 Other operating income - - (16 ) - Operating income 17,339 14,323 38,631 51,594 Interest expense (7,811 ) (7,849 ) (31,245 ) (31,862 ) Dividends on Series B preferred stock classified as interest expense (2,433) (2,433) (9,734 ) (9,734 ) Interest income 5 22 20 22 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 7,100 4,063 (2,328 ) 10,020 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,982 (9,130 ) (1,400 ) (6,471 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,118 $ 13,193 $ (928 ) $ 16,491 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share: Class A common stock $ 0.70 $ 1.80 $ (0.13 ) $ 2.25 Class B common stock $ 0.70 $ 1.80 $ (0.13 ) $ 2.25 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding: Class A common stock 4,242 4,242 4,242 4,224 Class B common stock 2,340 2,340 2,340 2,340 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding: Class A common stock 4,242 4,242 4,242 4,224 Class B common stock 2,340 2,340 2,340 2,340

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. Page 6 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net revenue excluding political and Adjusted OIBDA excluding political are not measures of revenue, performance or liquidity determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in the United States. Political sales and their effect are subject to political cycles and timing of campaigns; both have been excluded to allow for comparability between the periods. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) before Depreciation and Amortization, Gain (loss) on the Disposal of Assets, Recapitalization Costs, Executive Severance Expenses, Impairment Charges and Other Operating Income excluding non-cashstock-based compensation ("Adjusted OIBDA") is not a measure of performance or liquidity determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in the United States. However, we believe that this measure is useful in evaluating our performance because it reflects a measure of performance for our stations before considering costs and expenses related to our capital structure and dispositions. This measure is widely used in the broadcast industry to evaluate a company's operating performance and is used by us for internal budgeting purposes and to evaluate the performance of our stations, segments, management and consolidated operations. However, this measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Operating Income, Net Income, Cash Flows from Operating Activities or any other measure used in determining our operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted OIBDA does not present station operating income as defined by our Indenture governing the Notes. In addition, because Adjusted OIBDA is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, it is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Included below are unaudited tables, in thousands, that reconcile Adjusted net revenue excluding political to net revenues for each segment and consolidated net revenue, and both Adjusted OIBDA excluding political and Adjusted OIBDA to operating income (loss) for each segment and consolidated operating income (loss), which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Consolidated Radio Television Net revenue excluding political $ 45,798 40,741 5,057 Addback: Political net revenue 320 80 240 Net revenue $ 46,118 40,821 5,297 For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 Consolidated Radio Television Net revenue excluding political $ 36,916 33,667 3,249 Addback: Political net revenue 2,729 1,947 782 Net revenue $ 39,645 35,614 4,031 For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Consolidated Radio Television Net revenue excluding political $ 155,998 139,994 16,004 Addback: Political net revenue 667 391 276 Net revenue $ 156,665 140,385 16,280 For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 Consolidated Radio Television Net revenue excluding political $ 137,534 123,140 14,394 Addback: Political net revenue 4,835 3,259 1,576 Net revenue $ 142,369 126,399 15,970

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. Page 7 For the Quarter Ended December 31,2019 Consolidated Radio Television Corporate Adjusted OIBDA excluding political $ 19,805 21,104 1,911 (3,210 ) Addback: Political sales effect 295 74 221 - Adjusted OIBDA $ 20,100 21,178 2,132 (3,210 ) Less expenses excluded from Adjusted OIBDA but included in operating income (loss): Stock-based compensation 1 - - 1 Depreciation and amortization 931 449 427 55 Loss (gain) on the disposal of assets, net 273 (16 ) 289 - Recapitalization costs 1,556 - - 1,556 Other operating income - - - - Operating Income (Loss) $ 17,339 20,745 1,416 (4,822) For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 Consolidated Radio Television Corporate Adjusted OIBDA excluding political $ 14,870 16,381 849 (2,360 ) Addback: Political sales effect 2,510 1,791 719 - Adjusted OIBDA $ 17,380 18,172 1,568 (2,360 ) Less expenses excluded from Adjusted OIBDA but included in operating income (loss): Stock-based compensation 5 - - 5 Depreciation and amortization 895 403 434 58 Loss (gain) on the disposal of assets, net 171 168 3 - Recapitalization costs 1,986 - - 1,986 Other operating income - - - - Operating Income (Loss) $ 14,323 17,601 1,131 (4,409) For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Consolidated Radio Television Corporate Adjusted OIBDA excluding political $ 50,667 59,391 2,987 (11,711 ) Addback: Political sales effect 614 360 254 - Adjusted OIBDA $ 51,281 59,751 3,241 (11,711 ) Less expenses excluded from Adjusted OIBDA but included in operating income (loss): Stock-based compensation 10 - - 10 Depreciation and amortization 3,602 1,623 1,768 211 Loss (gain) on the disposal of assets, net 365 (62 ) 427 - Recapitalization costs 6,845 - - 6,845 Executive severance expenses 1,844 - - 1,844 Other operating income (16) (16) - - Operating Income (Loss) $ 38,631 58,206 1,046 (20,621 ) For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 Consolidated Radio Television Corporate Adjusted OIBDA excluding political $ 45,637 52,715 3,418 (10,496 ) Addback: Political sales effect 4,448 2,998 1,450 - Adjusted OIBDA $ 50,085 55,713 4,868 (10,496 ) Less expenses excluded from Adjusted OIBDA but included in operating income (loss): Stock-based compensation 44 - - 44 Depreciation and amortization 3,801 1,659 1,907 235 Loss (gain) on the disposal of assets, net (12,550 ) (3 ) (6 ) (12,541 ) Recapitalization costs 6,713 - - 6,713 Impairment charges 483 - 483 - Other operating income - - - - Operating Income (Loss) $ 51,594 54,057 2,484 (4,947 )

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. Page 8 Non-GAAP Reporting Requirement under our Senior Secured Notes Indenture Under the Indenture, we are to provide our Noteholders a statement of our "Station Operating Income for the Television Segment," as defined by the Indenture, for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and a reconciliation of "Station Operating Income for the Television Segment" to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, we are to provide our "Secured Leverage Ratio," as defined by the Indenture, as of December 31, 2019. Included below is the table that reconciles "Station Operating Income for the Television Segment" to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Also included is our "Secured Leverage Ratio" as of December 31, 2019. Twelve Months Ended Quarters Ended December 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, (Unaudited and in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 Station Operating Income for the Television Segment, as defined by the Indenture $ 3,898 2,301 782 533 282 Less expenses excluded from Station Operating Income for the Television Segment, as defined by the Indenture, but included in operating income (loss): Depreciation and amortization 1,768 427 447 450 444 Loss on the disposal of assets, net 427 289 138 - - Impairment charges - - - - - Non-cash barter expense 657 169 162 182 144 GAAP Operating Income (Loss) for the Television Segment $ 1,046 1,416 35 (99 ) (306 ) Twelve Months Ended Quarters Ended December 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 Station Operating Income for the Television Segment, as defined by the Indenture $ 4,925 1,647 1,471 1,064 743 Less expenses excluded from Station Operating Income for the Television Segment, as defined by the Indenture, but included in operating income (loss): Depreciation and amortization 1,907 434 432 504 537 Loss (gain) on the disposal of assets, net (6 ) 3 29 (38 ) - Impairment charges 483 - - 483 - Non-cash barter expense (income) 57 79 6 (21 ) (7 ) GAAP Operating Income (Loss) for the Television Segment $ 2,484 1,131 1,004 136 213 As of December 31, 2019 Secured Leverage Ratio,as defined by the Indenture 5.4