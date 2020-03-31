Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SBS Spanish Broadcasting System : SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 CONFERENCE CALL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 03:29am EDT

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM

SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 CONFERENCE CALL

Miami, Florida - March 30, 2020- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCQB: SBSAA) (the "Company") announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results today, March 30, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the teleconference, please 412-317-5441 ten minutes prior to the start time.

If you cannot listen to the teleconference at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Wednesday, April 15, 2020 which can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S) or 412- 317-0088 (Int'l), passcode: 10141305.

There will also be a live webcast of the teleconference, located on the investor portion of Spanish Broadcasting's corporate Web site, at http://www.spanishbroadcasting.com/webcasts- presentations. A seven day archived replay of the webcast will also be available at that link.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 250 affiliated stations reaching 94% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including La Musica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

Contacts:

Contacts:

Analysts and Investors

Analysts, Investors or Media

José I. Molina

Brad Edwards

Chief Financial Officer

The Plunkett Group

(305) 441-6901

(212) 739-6740

Disclaimer

SBS - Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 07:28:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:39aINSR : Financial calendar updated
AQ
03:37aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals for new credit
RE
03:36aCHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW : Volkswagen
RE
03:36aUK supermarket visits jump by 79 million before coronavirus lockdown - Nielsen
RE
03:36aINSR INSURANCE : Financial calendar
AQ
03:35aDESKCENTER AG : Successful capital increase for the Deskcenter AG Group
EQ
03:34aCAPCOM : Announcement of Differences in Non-Consolidated Business Forecast and the Previous Year's Business Results accompanying a Special Gain
PU
03:34aNEWRIVER REIT : Retail portfolio operational update
PU
03:34aAFRICA OIL : & Power pledges support to Energy Industry, offers Free Communications Services Open communication between all organizations involved in African energy helps combat misinformation and promotes safety during the Covid-19 crisis
AQ
03:32aAF GRUPPEN : Betonmast to build rental apartments in Gothenburg for Ahlqvist Krokslätt
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed online education firm Yuanfudao raises $1 billion in new round
2LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : LYNAS : Rare earths producer Lynas to follow Malaysia's movement curbs extension t..
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Norway's credit for airlines gets regulatory approval
5CENIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : CENIT AG ANNUAL REPORT 2019: Sales and EBIT at previous year's level

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group