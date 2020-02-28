Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SBT ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sterling Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 02:38pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. ("Sterling"  or the Company") (NASDAQ: SBT). Investors who purchased Sterling securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sbt.    

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether Sterling and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 9, 2019, Sterling Bancorp disclosed that its subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, had suspended its Advantage Loan program due to an ongoing internal review of documentation on past loans and due to an implementation of "systems and controls to ensure the Bank's policies and procedures are followed on loans originated under the program."  On this news, Sterling Bancorp's stock price fell $2.16 per share, or 22.86%, to close at $7.29 per share on December 9, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Sterling shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sbt. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sbt-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-sterling-bancorp-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301013493.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:58pALPHABET : Google Employee in Zurich Tests Positive for Coronavirus
DJ
02:58pEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Announces Dividend for First Quarter 2020
BU
02:57pWESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : Closes Private Placement and Announces CFO
AQ
02:54pAirlines at center of storm as coronavirus spreads
RE
02:54pOCC Issues Second and Third Quarter 2020 CRA Evaluation Schedule
PU
02:54pGR SILVER MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - GRSL
AQ
02:53pFCC Proposes Fines Against Wireless Carriers for Unsatisfactory Data Protection
DJ
02:51pAcquisition of Landtech Civil Engineering and Construction Engineering & Inspection Practices Furthers KCI Expansion in Texas
GL
02:50pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : VMware Discloses SEC Investigation Into Backlog; Shares Fall 10%
DJ
02:46pLABORATORY OF AMERICA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions) (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group