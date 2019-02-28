SBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The Board of Directors of SBT Bancorp, Inc., (OTC Pink: SBTB, CUSIP
78391C106), the holding company of Simsbury Bank, declared on February
27, 2019 a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The
dividend will be payable on March 22, 2019 to shareholders of record on
March 8, 2019.
Robert J. Bogino, Chairman of the SBT Bancorp and Simsbury Bank boards,
said, “This dividend reflects the strong financial results of your Bank
over the past several quarters. The Board wishes to express its
appreciation for the commitment of our shareholders to Simsbury Bank.”
Simsbury Bank is an independent, community bank for consumers and
businesses based in Connecticut. Simsbury Bank Home Loans is a division
of Simsbury Bank serving the home financing needs of consumers
throughout Southern New England. Simsbury Bank is wholly-owned by
publicly traded SBT Bancorp, Inc., whose stock is traded on the OTC Pink
marketplace under the ticker symbol of SBTB. For more information, visit www.simsburybank.com.
Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding
the intent, belief or current expectations of SBT Bancorp, Inc., The
Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, or their directors or officers, are
“forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially
from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
