SBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The Board of Directors of SBT Bancorp, Inc., (OTC Pink: SBTB, CUSIP 78391C106), the holding company of Simsbury Bank, declared on February 27, 2019 a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 22, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2019.

Robert J. Bogino, Chairman of the SBT Bancorp and Simsbury Bank boards, said, “This dividend reflects the strong financial results of your Bank over the past several quarters. The Board wishes to express its appreciation for the commitment of our shareholders to Simsbury Bank.”

Simsbury Bank is an independent, community bank for consumers and businesses based in Connecticut. Simsbury Bank Home Loans is a division of Simsbury Bank serving the home financing needs of consumers throughout Southern New England. Simsbury Bank is wholly-owned by publicly traded SBT Bancorp, Inc., whose stock is traded on the OTC Pink marketplace under the ticker symbol of SBTB. For more information, visit www.simsburybank.com.

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of SBT Bancorp, Inc., The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, or their directors or officers, are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005634/en/