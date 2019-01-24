|
SBT Bancorp, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
01/24/2019 | 10:25am EST
SBT Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (OTC Pink: SBTB), holding company for
The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. (the “Bank”), today announced
net income of $1.13 million or $0.82 basic and diluted earnings per
share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of
$682 thousand or $0.50 basic and diluted earnings per share for the
prior year’s fourth quarter. The Company’s net income for the year ended
December 31, 2018 was $4.11 million, or $3.01 basic and diluted earnings
per share, compared to net income of $2.35 million, or $1.72 basic and
$1.71 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2017.
“We are very pleased to report record earnings for 2018 and our fifth
consecutive quarter of record earnings,” said Simsbury Bank President &
CEO Martin J. Geitz. “The initiatives we have taken to increase revenues
and manage expenses continue to result in strong earnings growth. Our
strategic focus on increasing the Bank’s commercial banking activities,
with particular focus on family owned businesses and manufacturing
companies continues to yield excellent results.”
Net interest and dividend income increased $212 thousand or 5.6% as
compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter primarily driven by
increased interest and fees on loans. The net interest margin for the
quarter ended December 31, 2018 increased 22 basis points to 3.43% when
compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017. Noninterest income
increased $116 thousand due principally to an increase in other income
of $91 thousand and service charges on deposit accounts of $45 thousand.
Noninterest expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2018 were
$3.5 million, an increase of $105 thousand compared to the three months
ended December 31, 2017. The increase was due primarily to an increase
in professional fees expense of $190 thousand and occupancy of $43
thousand. This increase was offset by a decrease in salaries and
benefits of $123 thousand, advertising and promotions of $25 thousand
and equipment expense of $11 thousand.
Key highlights for quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to quarter
ended December 31, 2017 included:
-
Net income increased $443 thousand, or 64.9%.
-
Total revenue, consisting of net interest and dividend income plus
noninterest income, increased $328 thousand, or 7.1%.
-
Net interest and dividend income increased 5.6% to $4.0 million.
-
Net interest margin increased 22 basis points to 3.43%. The yield on
interest earning assets increased 25 basis points to 3.89%.
-
Provision for loan losses totaled $75 thousand which was equivalent to
the quarter ending December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses at
December 31, 2018 was 1.13% of total gross loans compared to 1.03% at
December 30, 2017.
-
Service charges on deposit accounts for the three months ended
December 31, 2018 increased $45 thousand, or 44.1%, compared to the
three months ended December 31, 2017, primarily driven by increases in
overdraft fees related to the implementation of an overdraft privilege
program in the fourth quarter of 2017.
-
Commercial loan balances increased $2.1 million, or 1.1%, to $192.5
million compared to December 31, 2017.
-
Total deposits decreased $29.4 million, or 6.4%, to $428 million,
driven by decreases in Savings, Now and Time deposits offset by
increases in demand deposits of $7.7 million.
-
Income tax expenses decreased $220 thousand related to lower tax rates
offset by higher pre-tax earnings.
The Company’s allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2018 was 1.13%
of total gross loans compared to 1.03% at December 31, 2017. The Company
had non-accrual loans totaling $4.8 million, or 1.23%, of total loans on
December 31, 2018, compared to non-accrual loans totaling $1.5 million,
or 0.36%, of total loans a year ago. Total non-accrual and delinquent
loans on December 31, 2018 was 1.45% of loans outstanding compared to
0.51% on December 31, 2017.
Total deposits on December 31, 2018 were $428 million, a decrease of
$29.4 million, or 6.4%, over a year ago. At the period end, 35% of total
deposits were in non-interest bearing demand accounts, 51% were in
low-cost savings, money market and NOW accounts and 14% were in time
deposits.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, total net revenues,
consisting of net interest and dividend income plus noninterest income,
were $4.9 million compared to $4.6 million for the same period in 2017,
an increase of $328 thousand, or 7.1%, above the prior year’s fourth
quarter. Net interest and dividend income increased $240 thousand, or
5.6%, primarily driven by a $155 thousand, or 3.9%, increase in interest
and fees on loans and a $138 thousand increase in interest on federal
funds sold and overnight deposits. The increase was also partially
offset by an interest expense on deposits of $32 thousand. Noninterest
income increased by $116 thousand, or 14.1%, primarily due to an
increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $45 thousand and an
increase in other income of $91 thousand.
The Company’s taxable-equivalent net interest margin for the three
months ended December 31, 2018 (taxable-equivalent net interest and
dividend income divided by average earning assets) was 3.43% compared to
3.21% for the comparable 2017 period. The Company’s yield on earning
assets increased 25 basis points to 3.89% and the cost of funds
increased 9 basis points to 0.70%, primarily driven by increased
interest expense on deposits.
Key highlights for full year ended December 31, 2018 compared to full
year ended December 31, 2017 included:
-
Net income increased $1.76million, or 74.8%.
-
Total revenue, consisting of net interest and dividend income plus
noninterest income, increased $1.3 million or 7.3%.
-
Net interest and dividend income increased 6.5% to $15.7 million.
-
Net interest margin increased 19 basis points to 3.27%. The yield on
interest earning assets increased 21 basis points to 3.72%.
-
Provision for loan losses totaled for the full year totaled $280
thousand which was $365 thousand lower than the full year 2017. The
allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2018 was 1.13% of total
gross loans compared to 1.03% at December 31, 2017.
-
Service charges on deposit accounts for the full year 2018 increased
$188 thousand, or 50.7%, compared to 2017, primarily driven by
increases in overdraft fees related to the implementation of an
overdraft privilege program in the fourth quarter of 2017.
-
Total average year deposits increased $18.1 million, or 4.1%, to $457
million, driven by increases in Savings, Now, Time deposits and demand
deposits of $7.2 million.
-
Income tax expenses decreased $9 thousand related to lower tax rates
offset by higher pre-tax earnings.
For the full year ended December 31, 2018, total net revenues,
consisting of net interest and dividend income plus noninterest income,
were $19.2 million compared to $17.9 million for the same period in
2017, an increase of $1.3 million or 7.3% above the prior year. Net
interest and dividend income increased $1.0 million or 6.0%, primarily
driven by a $698 thousand, or 4.6%, increase in interest and fees on
loans and $556 thousand in federal funds sold and overnight interest on
deposits. The increase was partially offset by decreased interest income
on securities of $244 thousand and increased interest expense on
deposits of $309 thousand. Noninterest income increased by $344 thousand
or 11.0%, primarily due to an increase in service charges on deposits of
$188 thousand.
The Company’s 2018 taxable-equivalent net interest margin
(taxable-equivalent net interest and dividend income divided by average
earning assets) was 3.27% compared to 3.08% for the 2017. The Company’s
yield on earning assets increased 21 basis points to 3.72% and the cost
of funds was 0.65% for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 0.61% for
the year ended December 31, 2017.
Total noninterest expense for 2018 was $13.8 million, a decrease of $80
thousand, or 0.6% compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.
Capital levels for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company on December 31,
2018 remain above the regulatory “well-capitalized” designation. Capital
ratios are calculated under Basel III rules.
|
|
Capital Ratios
|
December 31, 2018 (estimated) and December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
Simsbury Bank & Trust
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
2018
|
|
Dec. 31,
2017
|
|
Regulatory Standard
For Well-Capitalized
|
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio
|
|
|
8.61%
|
|
7.79%
|
|
5.00%
|
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|
|
|
12.03%
|
|
10.89%
|
|
8.00%
|
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|
|
|
13.28%
|
|
12.03%
|
|
10.00%
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|
|
|
12.03%
|
|
10.89%
|
|
6.50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Simsbury Bank is a Central Connecticut based independent, community bank
for businesses and consumers. Simsbury Bank Home Loans is a division of
Simsbury Bank serving the home financing needs of consumers. The Bank’s
wholly-owned subsidiary, SBT Investment Services, Inc., offers
securities and insurance products through LPL Financial and its
affiliates, Member FINRA/SIPC. Simsbury Bank is wholly-owned by publicly
traded SBT Bancorp, Inc., whose stock is traded on the OTC Pink
marketplace under the ticker symbol of SBTB. For more information, visit www.simsburybank.com.
Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding
the intent, belief or current expectations of SBT Bancorp, Inc., The
Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, or their directors or officers, are
“forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially
from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
|
|
SBT Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
|
14,678
|
|
|
|
13,066
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits with Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
and Federal Home Loan Bank
|
|
|
|
16,804
|
|
|
|
23,853
|
|
Money Market Mutual Funds
|
|
|
|
1,051
|
|
|
|
388
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
32,533
|
|
|
|
37,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certificates of Deposit
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
1,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in available-for-sale securities (at fair value)
|
|
|
|
41,255
|
|
|
|
51,656
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
|
|
|
903
|
|
|
|
903
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held-for-sale
|
|
|
|
2,154
|
|
|
|
2,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans outstanding
|
|
|
|
388,359
|
|
|
|
396,413
|
|
Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
|
4,387
|
|
|
|
4,088
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
|
383,972
|
|
|
|
392,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
|
1,863
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|
|
1,232
|
|
|
|
1,402
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
|
9,602
|
|
|
|
9,370
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
5,325
|
|
|
|
5,313
|
|
Total other assets
|
|
|
|
17,609
|
|
|
|
18,140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
$
|
478,676
|
|
|
$
|
504,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
|
|
$
|
151,292
|
|
|
$
|
143,635
|
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
|
|
|
219,448
|
|
|
|
247,251
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
|
57,305
|
|
|
|
66,514
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
|
428,045
|
|
|
|
457,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advance
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
|
|
|
1,681
|
|
|
|
2,449
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
|
|
4,191
|
|
|
|
2,318
|
|
Long-term subordinated debt
|
|
|
|
7,310
|
|
|
|
7,281
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,320
|
|
|
|
2,358
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
443,547
|
|
|
|
471,806
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value; authorized 2,000,000 shares; issued
and outstanding, 1,382,754 shares and 1,382,340 shares,
respectively, at December 31, 2018; 1,373,532 shares and 1,373,118
shares, respectively, at December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
19,437
|
|
|
|
19,433
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
16,941
|
|
|
|
13,657
|
|
Treasury stock, 414 shares
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
Unearned compensation- restricted stock awards
|
|
|
|
(244
|
)
|
|
|
(420
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
(998
|
)
|
|
|
(444
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
35,129
|
|
|
|
32,219
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
$
|
478,676
|
|
|
$
|
504,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBT Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the quarter ended
|
|
For the twelve months ended
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
|
$
|
4,075
|
|
|
$
|
3,920
|
|
|
$
|
16,039
|
|
|
$
|
15,341
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
308
|
|
|
|
1,076
|
|
|
|
1,320
|
|
Federal funds sold and overnight deposits
|
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
806
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
|
|
|
4,523
|
|
|
|
4,283
|
|
|
|
17,921
|
|
|
|
16,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
|
372
|
|
|
|
1,635
|
|
|
|
1,326
|
|
Repurchase agreements
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Long-term subordinated debt
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
263
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
|
2,185
|
|
|
|
2,138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest and dividend income
|
|
|
|
3,981
|
|
|
|
3,769
|
|
|
|
15,736
|
|
|
|
14,773
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
|
645
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|
|
3,906
|
|
|
|
3,694
|
|
|
|
15,456
|
|
|
|
14,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
|
371
|
|
(Loss) gain on available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Other service charges and fees
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
|
762
|
|
|
|
735
|
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
Mortgage banking activities, net
|
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
|
1,417
|
|
|
|
1,445
|
|
Investment services fees and commissions
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
336
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
|
938
|
|
|
|
822
|
|
|
|
3,467
|
|
|
|
3,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
1,631
|
|
|
|
1,754
|
|
|
|
6,793
|
|
|
|
7,017
|
|
Occupancy expense
|
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
|
1,389
|
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
Equipment expense
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
517
|
|
|
|
514
|
|
Advertising and promotions
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
|
710
|
|
|
|
610
|
|
Forms and supplies
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
990
|
|
|
|
716
|
|
Directors' fees
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
236
|
|
Correspondent charges
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
|
316
|
|
FDIC Assessment
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
|
421
|
|
Data Processing Fees
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
938
|
|
|
|
903
|
|
Internet banking costs
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
207
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
|
1,214
|
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
3,454
|
|
|
|
3,349
|
|
|
|
13,813
|
|
|
|
13,893
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
1,390
|
|
|
|
1,167
|
|
|
|
5,110
|
|
|
|
3,358
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
485
|
|
|
|
995
|
|
|
|
1,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
1,125
|
|
|
$
|
682
|
|
|
$
|
4,115
|
|
|
$
|
2,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
1,125
|
|
|
$
|
682
|
|
|
$
|
4,115
|
|
|
$
|
2,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shares outstanding, basic
|
|
|
|
1,367,854
|
|
|
|
1,360,136
|
|
|
|
1,365,330
|
|
|
|
1,359,222
|
|
Earnings per common share, basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
3.01
|
|
|
$
|
1.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shares outstanding, assuming dilution
|
|
|
|
1,374,102
|
|
|
|
1,370,224
|
|
|
|
1,366,305
|
|
|
|
1,368,238
|
|
Earnings per common share, assuming dilution
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
3.01
|
|
|
$
|
1.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|