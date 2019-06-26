Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SC Distributors Announces an Enhancement to its Industry-Leading Advisor Portal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

SC Distributors, LLC (“SC Distributors”), a proven wholesale distributor of alternative investment products, is pleased to introduce a new Automated Virtual Assistant feature to its industry-leading Advisor Portal. The Advisor Portal is a technologically advanced gateway to help Financial Advisors and Registered Investment Advisors (collectively, “Advisors”) simplify the process of utilizing alternative investments with their clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005688/en/

The Advisor Portal provides users with 24/7 access to an innovative platform with everything they need – from education to execution – to effectively and efficiently help their clients allocate to select alternative investment offerings. With the addition of the Automated Virtual Assistant, SC Distributors has taken the next step towards fully automating the client onboarding process. This cutting-edge resource provides simple, customized communications to help investors better evaluate investment opportunities, ask questions and easily review all required fund documents.

“Our mission is to provide Advisors with simple, convenient access to the information they need, when they need it, to help them work as efficiently as possible with their clients,” stated Pat Miller, President of SC Distributors. “Our Automated Virtual Assistant improves the Advisor Portal experience for our Advisors by streamlining a complicated business process as well as helping their clients make better informed investment decisions,” Mr. Miller also stated.

Advisors should contact their SC Distributors wholesaler directly or call the SC Distributors Sales Desk at 877-907-1148 for information on how to register for access to the Advisor Portal and view a video demonstration of the features and benefits of the Automated Virtual Assistant.

About SC Distributors

SC Distributors is a leading provider of select alternative investments to financial advisors and their clients. The company partners with investment managers to create cutting-edge alternative investments that play a strategic role in helping to build a diversified investment portfolio. Through a proven wholesale distribution model, SC Distributors delivers these products to financial advisors and their clients throughout the United States.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:17pEU SUPPLY : Change of Adviser – 26 June 2019 >>
PU
02:17pNATIONAL LAND REALTY : Expands into Utah and Wisconsin
BU
02:16pHEXAGON : Ola Rollén acquitted from all charges for the second time
AQ
02:16pTESLA : provision helps get Wisconsin legislator behind budget
AQ
02:16pFDA Approves Sanofi, Regeneron Treatment for Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyposis
DJ
02:15pSEC Names Bryan Wood as Deputy Chief of Staff
NE
02:14pIMPERIAL EQUITIES : announces the purchase of the RME building (Vegreville)
AQ
02:14pWPP : WellMed whistle-blowers placed under WPP
AQ
02:14pRebiotix Leaders to Discuss Microbiome Product Development Challenges and Regulation at Microbiome Movement – Drug Development Summit 2019
BU
02:13pBREAKING : Super Eagles zoom into AFCON Round of 16 after downing Guinea
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head
2Oil prices rise more than 2% as U.S. crude, products stockpiles fall
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : Shares in Germany's Brenntag drop on dual-use chemicals sale to Syria
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Facing Challenges, Firms Seek Deals -- WSJ
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron resumes some chip shipments to Huawei, boosting stock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About