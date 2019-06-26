SC Distributors Announces an Enhancement to its Industry-Leading Advisor Portal

SC Distributors, LLC (“SC Distributors”), a proven wholesale distributor of alternative investment products, is pleased to introduce a new Automated Virtual Assistant feature to its industry-leading Advisor Portal. The Advisor Portal is a technologically advanced gateway to help Financial Advisors and Registered Investment Advisors (collectively, “Advisors”) simplify the process of utilizing alternative investments with their clients.

The Advisor Portal provides users with 24/7 access to an innovative platform with everything they need – from education to execution – to effectively and efficiently help their clients allocate to select alternative investment offerings. With the addition of the Automated Virtual Assistant, SC Distributors has taken the next step towards fully automating the client onboarding process. This cutting-edge resource provides simple, customized communications to help investors better evaluate investment opportunities, ask questions and easily review all required fund documents.

“Our mission is to provide Advisors with simple, convenient access to the information they need, when they need it, to help them work as efficiently as possible with their clients,” stated Pat Miller, President of SC Distributors. “Our Automated Virtual Assistant improves the Advisor Portal experience for our Advisors by streamlining a complicated business process as well as helping their clients make better informed investment decisions,” Mr. Miller also stated.

Advisors should contact their SC Distributors wholesaler directly or call the SC Distributors Sales Desk at 877-907-1148 for information on how to register for access to the Advisor Portal and view a video demonstration of the features and benefits of the Automated Virtual Assistant.

About SC Distributors

SC Distributors is a leading provider of select alternative investments to financial advisors and their clients. The company partners with investment managers to create cutting-edge alternative investments that play a strategic role in helping to build a diversified investment portfolio. Through a proven wholesale distribution model, SC Distributors delivers these products to financial advisors and their clients throughout the United States.

