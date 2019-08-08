SC Distributors Hires Andrew Eisen as Senior Regional Vice President for its Southeast Territory

SC Distributors, LLC (“SCD”), a leading wholesale distributor of alternative investment offerings, has announced the hiring of Andrew Eisen. Andrew is responsible for the sales and marketing efforts of SC Distributors in the Southeast Region.

Andrew has been in the financial services industry for over twenty years with experience in multiple areas including equity trading, institutional sales, and syndication. He has over a decade of alternative investment syndication experience, most recently serving at Resource Securities and Participant Capital. During his career, Andrew has raised over $300M through oil and gas partnerships, interval funds, non-traded REITs, and real estate private placements.

Prior to joining the financial sector, Mr. Eisen began his professional career in the advertising industry where he developed his passion for sales and marketing. Andrew resides in Weston, Florida with his wife, son, and daughter. Andrew earned his BA from Cornell University and currently holds FINRA Series 7 and Series 63 registrations.

About SC Distributors

SC Distributors is a leading provider of select alternative investments to financial advisors and their clients. The company develops cutting-edge alternative investments designed to play a strategic role in helping to build a diversified investment portfolio. Through a proven wholesale distribution model, SC Distributors delivers these products to financial advisors and their clients throughout the United States.

