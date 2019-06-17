SC Distributors Hires Josh Teeters as Regional Vice President for its Great Lakes Territory

SC Distributors, LLC (“SCD”), a leading wholesale distributor of alternative investment offerings, has announced the hiring of Josh Teeters as Regional Vice President for its Great Lakes Territory, which includes Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana.

Josh began his career in the financial services industry in 2006, where he has primarily focused on marketing and distribution for alternative investments.

“We’re excited to add someone with Josh’s proven background and experience,” says Pat Miller, President of SC Distributors. “We believe he will have an immediate impact on helping advisors better understand the role of alternative investments and how they can help augment client portfolios.”

Prior to joining SC Distributors, Josh was Senior Vice President for Ascendant Capital where he was responsible for raising capital for private equity and real estate funds throughout the Northeast and Midwest territories. During his tenure at Ascendant Capital, he also assisted in national accounts, marketing, investor relations and structuring new product offerings. In addition to Ascendant Capital, Josh was at a number of financial institutions including Axiom Capital and JP Morgan Private Bank where he managed the investment portfolios’ relationships of private bank clients on the west coast.

Pisoot Senethavilay, National Sales Manager of SC Distributors, commented, “I worked with Josh at Ascendant Capital, so I am well aware of his hardworking and professional attitude. Josh is always well prepared, has a vast knowledge in the alternative investment space and is dedicated to adding value to advisors’ practices.”

Josh and his family reside in Chicago, Illinois. He holds his FINRA Series 6, 7 and 63 registrations.

SC Distributors is a leading provider of select alternative investments to financial advisors and their clients. We develop cutting-edge alternative investments designed to play a strategic role in helping to build a diversified investment portfolio. Through a proven wholesale distribution model, we deliver these products to financial advisors and their clients throughout the United States.

