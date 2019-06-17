SC Distributors Hires Josh Teeters as Regional Vice President for its Great Lakes Territory

SC Distributors, LLC (“SCD”), a leading wholesale distributor of
alternative investment offerings, has announced the hiring of Josh
Teeters as Regional Vice President for its Great Lakes Territory, which
includes Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana.
Josh began his career in the financial services industry in 2006, where
he has primarily focused on marketing and distribution for alternative
investments.
“We’re excited to add someone with Josh’s proven background and
experience,” says Pat Miller, President of SC Distributors. “We believe
he will have an immediate impact on helping advisors better understand
the role of alternative investments and how they can help augment client
portfolios.”
Prior to joining SC Distributors, Josh was Senior Vice President for
Ascendant Capital where he was responsible for raising capital for
private equity and real estate funds throughout the Northeast and
Midwest territories. During his tenure at Ascendant Capital, he also
assisted in national accounts, marketing, investor relations and
structuring new product offerings. In addition to Ascendant Capital,
Josh was at a number of financial institutions including Axiom Capital
and JP Morgan Private Bank where he managed the investment portfolios’
relationships of private bank clients on the west coast.
Pisoot Senethavilay, National Sales Manager of SC Distributors,
commented, “I worked with Josh at Ascendant Capital, so I am well aware
of his hardworking and professional attitude. Josh is always well
prepared, has a vast knowledge in the alternative investment space and
is dedicated to adding value to advisors’ practices.”
Josh and his family reside in Chicago, Illinois. He holds his FINRA
Series 6, 7 and 63 registrations.
About SC Distributors
SC Distributors is a leading provider of select alternative investments
to financial advisors and their clients. We develop cutting-edge
alternative investments designed to play a strategic role in helping to
build a diversified investment portfolio. Through a proven wholesale
distribution model, we deliver these products to financial advisors and
their clients throughout the United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005808/en/