SC Distributors Hires Pisoot Senethavilay as National Sales Manager

SC Distributors, LLC (“SCD”), a leading wholesale distributor of
alternative investment offerings, has announced the hiring of Pisoot
Senethavilay as National Sales Manager.
In this role, Mr. Senethavilay is responsible for providing coaching,
guidance, support, education and training to the external and internal
sales teams. His core functions are to ensure that the sales teams have
the motivation and proper tools they need to succeed in their capital
raising and client support efforts.
Pat Miller, President of SC Distributors, commented, “We are delighted
to welcome Pisoot to the SCD team as we continue to introduce new
products and expand our offerings. Pisoot is a dynamic and dedicated
professional with a proven track record of success in both public and
private alternative investments. He is extremely well-respected in the
industry and we look forward to our sales team continuing to thrive
under his leadership.”
Prior to joining SC Distributors, Pisoot was Director of Capital Markets
for Ascendant Capital, where he was responsible for raising capital for
various private equity and mutual funds throughout the West Coast.
Pisoot’s goal for his clients is to provide them superior customer
service, look for opportunities to add value to their businesses and
provide extensive education. Prior to joining Ascendant Capital, Pisoot
was at Walton International Group, based out of Phoenix, AZ, where he
held multiple positions including Director of Global Relations. In this
role he developed due diligence events across the United States to
educate business partners, clients, and team members from around the
globe. During his tenure at Walton, Pisoot was integral in developing
advisor training programs and special events in order to help the firm
raise capital.
Pisoot was born in Bangkok, Thailand and is of Thai and Laotian descent.
He and his family reside in the Greater Seattle, Washington area and
Pisoot holds a FINRA series 7 and 63 registrations.
About SC Distributors
SC Distributors is a leading provider of select alternative investments
to financial advisors and their clients. We develop cutting-edge
alternative investments designed to play a strategic role in helping to
build a diversified investment portfolio. Through a proven wholesale
distribution model, we deliver these products to financial advisors and
their clients throughout the United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005544/en/