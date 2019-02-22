SC Distributors Hires Pisoot Senethavilay as National Sales Manager

SC Distributors, LLC (“SCD”), a leading wholesale distributor of alternative investment offerings, has announced the hiring of Pisoot Senethavilay as National Sales Manager.

In this role, Mr. Senethavilay is responsible for providing coaching, guidance, support, education and training to the external and internal sales teams. His core functions are to ensure that the sales teams have the motivation and proper tools they need to succeed in their capital raising and client support efforts.

Pat Miller, President of SC Distributors, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Pisoot to the SCD team as we continue to introduce new products and expand our offerings. Pisoot is a dynamic and dedicated professional with a proven track record of success in both public and private alternative investments. He is extremely well-respected in the industry and we look forward to our sales team continuing to thrive under his leadership.”

Prior to joining SC Distributors, Pisoot was Director of Capital Markets for Ascendant Capital, where he was responsible for raising capital for various private equity and mutual funds throughout the West Coast. Pisoot’s goal for his clients is to provide them superior customer service, look for opportunities to add value to their businesses and provide extensive education. Prior to joining Ascendant Capital, Pisoot was at Walton International Group, based out of Phoenix, AZ, where he held multiple positions including Director of Global Relations. In this role he developed due diligence events across the United States to educate business partners, clients, and team members from around the globe. During his tenure at Walton, Pisoot was integral in developing advisor training programs and special events in order to help the firm raise capital.

Pisoot was born in Bangkok, Thailand and is of Thai and Laotian descent. He and his family reside in the Greater Seattle, Washington area and Pisoot holds a FINRA series 7 and 63 registrations.

About SC Distributors

SC Distributors is a leading provider of select alternative investments to financial advisors and their clients. We develop cutting-edge alternative investments designed to play a strategic role in helping to build a diversified investment portfolio. Through a proven wholesale distribution model, we deliver these products to financial advisors and their clients throughout the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005544/en/