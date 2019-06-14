DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SC Germany Auto 2018-1 UG (haftungsbeschränkt) / Home Member State

SC Germany Auto 2018-1 UG (haftungsbeschränkt): Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.06.2019 / 12:29

SC Germany Auto 2018-1 UG (haftungsbeschränkt) announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

