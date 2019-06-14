Log in
SC Germany Consumer 2017-1 UG (haftungsbeschränkt): Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/14/2019 | 06:40am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SC Germany Consumer 2017-1 UG (haftungsbeschränkt) / Home Member State
SC Germany Consumer 2017-1 UG (haftungsbeschränkt): Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.06.2019 / 12:35

14.06.2019 / 12:35
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SC Germany Consumer 2017-1 UG (haftungsbeschränkt) announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.


Language: English
Company: SC Germany Consumer 2017-1 UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
Steinweg 3 - 5
60313 Frankfurt
Germany

 
