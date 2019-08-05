SC Johnson & Son : Shares Year-end Sustainability Update

RACINE, Wis., August 5, 2019
- Having completed its 2018/19 fiscal year at the end of June, SC Johnson is sharing key metrics related to its ongoing efforts to reduce its impact on the environment.Greenhouse Gas
In 2018/19, 34 percent of SC Johnson's energy use came from renewable sources, including the company's wind turbines in the United States and the Netherlands. Greenhouse gas emissions were down 62 percent compared to the company's 2000 baseline.Waste
One hundred percent of SC Johnson factories sent zero manufacturing waste to landfill by the close of 2018/19. The company overall kept global waste 75 percent below its 2000 baseline. Palm Oil
SC Johnson currently uses 8,700 tons of palm oil annually, all of which is certified through the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). This includes 2,800 tons of segregated palm oil, 2,000 tons of mass balance palm oil, and 3,900 tons of RSPO credit/book and claim palm oil.
The company's goal is to use 100 percent RSPO-certified sustainable palm oil, palm kernel expeller and palm oil derivatives from either identity preserved, segregated and/or mass balanced physical supply chains by 2025.
Primary Packaging
SC Johnson continues working to design out excess packaging and to increase the use of recycled materials in its packaging. Per the most recently available annual figures from 2017/18, the company used the following amounts of primary packaging material: 118,000 tons of plastic; 34,000 tons of glass; 139,000 tons of paperboard; 3,600 tons of aluminum; 119,000 tons of steel. Updated figures will be available in the company's upcoming Sustainability Report.
By fiscal year end, these amounts included 100 percent post-consumer (PCR) recycled plastic bottles in use for several product lines and an average of 11 percent PCR across all plastic bottles. Ninety-five percent of the company's plastic packaging is now designed to be recyclable, reusable or compostable.
SC Johnson has been an environmental leader for generations
, and has been working to systematically improve the sustainability of its products for nearly two decades. Further detail about progress on transparency, the environment and improving lives for families will be shared in SC Johnson's 27th Sustainability Report, due out this fall.
SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 133-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com