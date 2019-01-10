SC Media Names FireMon Innovator for Advancements in Risk and Policy Management

FireMon’s efforts to provide customers with real-time visibility and control over complex hybrid cloud environments validated by “2018 Innovator” recognition and five-star review rating

FireMon today announced that SC Media recognized two of its solutions - FireMon Global Policy Controller (GPC) and FireMon Security Manager - for their impact on mitigating risk and strengthening policy management across complex hybrid cloud environments.

Validating FireMon’s work in risk and policy management, the SC Labs review team named FireMon GPC a “2018 Innovator” in the SC Media “Innovators” special edition, which published on Jan. 7, 2019. The annual “Innovators” edition “highlights technologies and vendors that stand out from the crowd and show great promise for the future.” FireMon is one of only 18 vendors recognized on the 2018 list.

“Enterprise business requirements have accelerated beyond IT teams’ ability to secure them. As a result, security policies often are not properly enforced and traditional security workflows have become bottlenecks to innovation,” said FireMon CEO Satin H. Mirchandani. “GPC is a visionary tool that translates user intent into the right implementation rules and policies, so the right rules can be immediately applied to new DevOps deployments. This bridges the gap between DevOps and security, because security can now move at the speed of business. FireMon believes intent-based network security is the only way to master global security policy management across today’s public, private and hybrid cloud environments, and we’ve made this model the foundation of FireMon GPC.”

FireMon GPC is a first-of-its-kind policy orchestration platform that delivers efficient, compliant security configurations in real-time, global visibility and management of network posture, and continuous security control for traditional, multi-cloud and virtual environments. Using an intent-based security model, GPC bridges the traditional gap between business and security by enabling business owners and DevOps teams to define the business intent of applications, while in parallel, allowing security teams to enforce the related security and compliance requirements, as well as automate the generation of rules required to enforce that intent. The result is continuous compliance with enterprise security intent across the computing environment. The SC Labs review team credits FireMon with having the “courage to look at the evolving market and reinvent themselves with an all new platform.”

The SC Labs review team also recognized FireMon Security Manager, giving it a five-star rating in SC Magazine’s November 2018 GRC & Risk/Policy Management Group Test. FireMon Security Manager, which offers a comprehensive and automated approach to network security policy management, provides industry-leading network security and management features, including automated change management, continuous compliance, policy orchestration and vulnerability management. The SC Labs review team gave FireMon Security Manager top marks across all evaluation criteria: features, documentation, value for the money, performance, support and ease of use.

“FireMon provides continuous security across the multi-cloud enterprise through better policy management, which not only provides a myriad of security and compliance benefits, but many business advantages as well, including greater insights, enhanced agility, and accelerated speed of innovation,” continued Mirchandani. “It’s time security becomes a business enabler, and we appreciate the acknowledgement from SC Labs of our vision and leadership to make this goal a reality.”

