SCA 4.1 Specifications for Application Verification Now Available from Wireless Innovation Forum

01/31/2019 | 01:35pm EST

Documents aid in cutting down costs and minimizing schedules for SCA 4.1 verification

The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) Software Defined Systems Committee today released two new specifications to aid Software Communications Architecture (SCA) 4.1 users. The SCA 4.1 Applications Verification Plan and the Procedures specification provide the basis for conformance evaluation of software defined radio (SDR) applications.

Representatives from several WInnForum member organizations contributed to the two standards, including: The French Armaments Procurement Agency (DGA), ENSTA Bretagne, Fraunhofer, Harris Corporation, the Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC), JTNC Test and Evaluation Laboratory (JTEL), Kereval, NordiaSoft, Reservoir Labs, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, and Thales.

"Once again, the WInnForum is taking a leading role in standardization for Software Defined Radios. By defining the application verification procedures for SCA version 4.1, NordiaSoft and other members of the WInnForum workgroup are making sure application developers can continue develop portable waveform applications that can be tested for SCA conformance by acquisition agencies," said François Lévesque, Director of Engineering at NordiaSoft and leader of the working group on this project. "The workgroup has accomplished a tremendous amount of work in a short amount of time. This speaks to the quality of the WInnForum members and I'm proud to have led this effort to a great success."

The SCA 4.1 Applications Verification Plan (available here: http://bit.ly/SCAAppsVerPlan) answers the following questions:

  • What would be the elements under verification for an application?
  • What are the SCA requirements that are applicable to an application to determine its compliancy to the SCA standard?
  • What are the verification methods that can be used to define the verification procedures?
  • What is the strategy that will be employed to determine the verification method(s) for verifying a specific requirement?

The Procedure specification (available here: http://bit.ly/SCAAppsVerProc), developed in accordance with the SCA 4.1 Applications Verification Plan, is programming language independent, therefore applicable for any SCA 4.1 based product. The target objective is an end state where the same method or product will be able to execute the specified procedures. If there are any programming language or middleware specializations, they are provided in the test procedure implementation.

"JTEL sees this as a beneficial collaboration with the WInnForum community, and furthers the mission of the JTNC regarding the establishment of SCA 4.1 Test procedures," said Raymond Nguyen of JTNC and JTEL Project Manager.

“The release of these two documents is a great accomplishment for our members who worked on the project and we commend them on their efforts,” said Ken Dingman of Harris Corporation and Co-Chair of the Software Defined Systems Committee. “We expect these documents to have a lasting positive effect on the users of the SCA 4.1 in terms of minimizing cost and maximizing scheduling efficiency.”

To access the Forum’s full Standards library visit: https://sds.wirelessinnovation.org/work-group-products.

Supported by platinum sponsors Motorola Solutions, Leonardo, and Thales, WInnForum has several working groups focusing on projects related to SCA, SDR, and Spectrum Innovation. Visit http://www.WirelessInnovation.org to learn more.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation, and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org.


© Business Wire 2019
