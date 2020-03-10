SCAN CEO Chris Wing to Step Down by the End of 2020

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SCAN announced that Chris Wing, Chief Executive Officer of SCAN, will transition from his current position by the end of 2020. He will remain CEO and a member of the Board of Directors until his successor is in place.

The SCAN Board of Directors has formed a special committee to oversee the transition and has engaged an executive search firm to identify the best candidate to succeed Mr. Wing. The Board expects to have a successor in place before the end of the year.

"I am very proud of what SCAN has accomplished in my nearly ten years as CEO," said Mr. Wing. "Driven in large part by the commitment of our outstanding team to our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent, we have consistently been one of the fastest-growing Medicare Advantage plans in California. In addition, we are also consistently among the highest ranked network model Medicare Advantage plans in California, based on our Medicare Quality and Member Satisfaction outcomes.

"With our outstanding team's unwavering commitment to our mission, we are well positioned to continue our success in the future. With this in mind, I believe now is a good time for me to begin the next chapter of my career. I will be returning to my professional roots in the investor-owned segment of the health care services industry, where I spent the first 27 years of my career."

"We are grateful for Chris' results, enthusiasm and dedication. Together, he and the team he built have delivered stellar performance for SCAN and—most importantly, for our 215,000 members," said Francesca Ruiz de Luzuriaga, Chairperson of SCAN's Board of Directors. "As we work to identify and hire the best available candidate as SCAN's next CEO, our top priority is to ensure a seamless transition so that we remain focused on providing our members with the high quality service they expect and deserve."

About SCAN Health Plan

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving 215,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or facebook.com/scanhealthplan or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

