SCB Elects Blalock and Brooks to Board of Directors

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective May 1, 2020, Sevier County Bank announces that Doug Blalock and Svend Brooks have been named to the Board of Directors of both Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. and its subsidiary, Sevier County Bank.

"We are pleased and excited to add Doug and Svend to our Board, as they know our community so well and as business owners appreciate the role a community bank plays in growing a local or regional business," said President and CEO Bobby Stoffle.

Blalock, a long-time resident of Sevierville, Tennessee is Corporate Secretary and co-owner of various companies under The Blalock Companies umbrella. Brooks resides in Knoxville, Tennessee and is owner of Matisse Capital, LLC, specializing in the investment, ownership and management of a portfolio of commercial real-estate properties. Brooks is also President and co-owner of multiple Worsham Group companies in the area.

Lead Director, Gary Wade commented, "In addition to being a well-respected local businessman, Doug Blalock has served numerous terms on the Boards (and the Executive Committees) of the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce, the Sevier Aquatic Club, Keep Sevier Beautiful, Middle Creek Cemetery, Sevier County High School Basketball Boosters and recently serves on the Robert F. Thomas Foundation Board. This passion for local community involvement aligns well with our commitments to the county here at SCB."

"Svend Brooks brings international business experience to our Board as well as experience in all aspects of commercial real estate from development to management to operations. At the same time, he is intimately familiar with our market, especially the Gatlinburg community," said Stoffle.

Brooks was born and raised in Norway, before moving to Tennessee in 1995, where he graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1999.

"We are very proud of the caliber of the Board of Directors of Sevier County Bank and its holding company. Both of these additions to our Board will bring an exciting and fresh perspective to an already strong group of advisors to our organization," said Presley.

About Sevier County Bank

Sevier County Bank, the oldest continuously operating business in Sevier County, is a full-service community bank that has served Sevierville and the surrounding area since 1909. Currently at $350 million in assets and with six branch locations, Sevier County Bank offers a full array of banking products and services geared towards the needs of the businesses and citizens in our markets. For more information, visit www.bankscb.com.

