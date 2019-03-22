SCG Chemicals Company chooses gPROMS modelling for digital design and operations

Next-generation tools help accelerate innovation, create competitive
advantage
Process Systems Enterprise (PSE), the Advanced Process Modelling
company, today announced that it has signed a long-term agreement with
SCG, one of the largest integrated petrochemical companies in South East
Asia, to standardise on PSE’s gPROMS® modelling technology
for digital design and operations.
SCG applies advanced process models within digital design initiatives to
explore the process decision space rapidly and effectively, in order to
reduce uncertainty and make better, faster and safer design and
operating decisions. This help them to accelerate innovation and
optimise the design and operation of their process plants.
Dr Suracha Udomsak, SCG’s Emerging Business Director and R&D Director,
says, “at SCG Chemicals, advanced process modelling (APM) is a key
element in our Digital Manufacturing platform. APM accelerates
innovation by making the development workflow ‘faster, cheaper & safer’,
which are key considerations for us. It is a core technology building
block that enables us to discover and develop new products – for
example, new-generation polyethylene – and accelerate their time to
market”.
PSE’s gPROMS is widely used throughout the chemicals, energy,
petrochemical, food and pharmaceuticals sectors to accelerate innovation
and optimise existing operations. Its key advantages are the ability to
represent complex processes to a high degree of predictive accuracy
using high-fidelity multi-scale models. These can then be used in
large-scale process and plant optimisation to maximise economics, and
for systematic exploration of the decision space to reduce risk and
uncertainty. The new gPROMS Digital Applications Platform now makes it
possible also to implement high-fidelity models online for monitoring,
forecasting and optimisation, to generate value from day to day.
Says Mr Surachate Chalothorn, SCG’s Process Technology Director, “We
apply modelling in three main areas: Operational Excellence, for process
optimisation and debottlenecking; in new product development, in order
to speed up development and reduce risks in plant trials; and in
technology development, to provide a virtual lab for pilot testing.”
James Marriott, head of PSE’s Energy & Chemicals division, said “we are
very pleased to be working with innovators like SCG, where the
next-generation modelling capabilities that we have to offer can really
make a difference.”
