SCG Partners : Invests $20 Million in Cliovana™, Sexual Enhancement for Women

SCG Partners, formerly Consumer Concept Group & Affiliates, today
announced a $20 million investment in Cliovana™, sexual enhancement for
women. SCG is led by Rick Schaden, Tom Ryan, and Brooks Schaden, each of
whom possess deep investment and operations expertise across the
consumer sector.
The Cliovana treatment increases women’s orgasm frequency, orgasm
intensity, and overall sexual arousal levels. Cliovana’s completely
non-invasive FDA-approved machine uses soundwave technology – not
lasers, scalpels or needles – so there are no dangerous side effects.
Cliovana enhances arousal at the cellular level, causing the body to do
more of what it does naturally. Specifically, Cliovana increases the
body’s natural regeneration of vascular and nerve cells in the clitoris
and perineum. This in turn improves short-term and long-term sexual
responsiveness.
Cliovana was developed by Dr. Robert Gordon, a world-renowned inventor
of medical devices and procedures. Dr. Gordon is a surgeon and MD on the
staff of The University Health Network in Toronto and is the former
President of the International Society for Medical Shockwave Treatment.
“Cliovana is a revolutionary treatment that will have an incredibly
positive impact on the sex lives of millions of women and get them back
to truly enjoying their sex lives again,” said Dr. Gordon. “This
investment from SCG will fast track our ability to get more
practitioners trained and certified with Cliovana.”
Cliovana treatments are currently available at Revitalize Clinic in
Denver. Dr. Briana Oster, the Medical Director of Revitalize, has been
at the forefront of providing Cliovana procedures to clients. “Since we
started offering Cliovana treatments this past November, feedback has
been immediate and extremely positive. It’s wonderful to hear our
clients’ sex lives are improving due to Cliovana,” said Dr. Oster.
One of Dr. Oster’s many patients perfectly addressed the need for the
Cliovana treatment, saying, “It’s time to move past taboos about women
and sex. Sex is meant to be a wonderful experience. If there is a
treatment that is safe, non-invasive and can dramatically improve my sex
life, then I’m all about it.”
SCG Partners, which founded Smashburger in 2007, has extensive
experience creating and growing successful brands. In recent years, SCG
has leveraged its leadership in the Experience-Based Lifestyle Economy
to develop numerous national brands. SCG is the owner of Tom's Urban, a
fast-growing eater-tainment concept, as well as Motiv, a company with a
portfolio of sports and entertainment brands including running and
endurance events.
For more information about Cliovana, visit cliovana.com.
About SCG Partners
SCG Partners, formerly Consumer Concept Group, is an innovative
investment and operating company focused on launching, operating and
investing in consumer, franchising and lifestyle brands. They also
invest opportunistically in private businesses and real estate alongside
alternative investment managers. SCG is guided by a relentless focus on
investing in tomorrow’s demands and is managed by a group of officers
with deep expertise in the restaurant, lifestyle, entertainment, and
sports industries. Their investment philosophy is rigorously centered on
aligning interests and on the virtues of patient capital. This
philosophy allows SCG to pursue growth plans and make strategic
decisions solely in the best interests of the companies in which they
invest.
